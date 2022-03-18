The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck in Deep Water, American Song Contest

Today, please spare some time to remember those pictures of the former celebrity couple known as Benana, in which Ana de Armas did a very convincing job of making us all believe Ben Affleck is the funniest person on the planet. They gave the world so much before Bennifer 2.0 stormed the world stage (I will never forget the cardboard cutout), and now you can finally watch Deep Water, the erotic thriller that brought them together in the first place. Other viewing options for you to check out this weekend include Regina Hall's new horror Master and the Anne Hathaway-Jared Leto WeWork miniseries WeCrashed. Looking toward the rest of the week, we've got the premiere of Halo (which is a show based on the video game and not the Beyoncé song), the return of Atlanta, which is back for its third season after a long hiatus, and American Song Contest, also known as American Eurovision.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of March 18-March 24 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.

Save on Amazon Music, Roku, and more with the top streaming deals this week



THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND



Regina Hall, Master Sundance Institute

Friday, March 18 on Amazon Prime Video

The buzz out of Sundance and SXSW is that Regina Hall gives one of the best performances of her career in this horror movie about racism in the vein of Get Out. She plays a professor at a prestigious, predominately white New England university with a historical connection to the Salem Witch Trials and a legacy of racism that continues into the present. She, a Black first-year student (Zoe Renee), and another Black faculty member (Amber Gray) experience racism at the school as a literal haunting. It's an assured debut film from writer-director Mariama Diallo (a Yale graduate) that's adept at scares and social commentary. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, Deep Water Claire Folger/20th Century Studios

Friday, March 18 on Hulu

This is the first film from director Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction), one of the central figures of the erotic thriller subgenre, in 20 years. His last one was 2002's Unfaithful, which came out right at the end of the erotic thriller's period of commercial viability. Now that streaming is creating a demand for erotic thrillers again, Lyne is back like he never went away. Deep Water stars Ana de Armas and Gone Girl mode Ben Affleck, who started a relationship when the movie was shooting in 2019 and have since broken up, as a married couple who play twisted psychosexual mind games with each other, and then people around them start turning up dead. Uh oh! Deep Water was supposed to get a theatrical release in 2020, but now it's going directly to Hulu with less fanfare than it deserves — though straight-to-streaming may end up being the best thing for it. It's a trashy good time. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, WeCrashed Apple TV+

Limited series premieres Friday, March 18 on Apple TV+

The latest based-on-a-true-story limited series about a person who raised a lot of money from people who should have known better is more on the "tech industry hubris" than the "scammer" end of the spectrum. But WeWork founder Adam Neumann could B.S. better than anybody, because he truly believed it. His shared office space company's venture capital-funded rise and sudden, spectacular collapse gets dramatized in this drama, with Jared Leto playing Neumann (Leto is uncharacteristically recognizable in this one, with only a modest prosthetic nose and some false teeth) and Anne Hathaway playing his wife Rebekah, the company's spiritual leader. WeCrashed is a little late to the true story party, coming immediately after Inventing Anna, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, and The Dropout, which all tell similar tales, but the party always goes to another level when Adam Neumann arrives — and then never stops. That was part of the problem at WeWork! -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons, Windfall Netflix

Friday, March 18 on Netflix

A small, excellent cast consisting of Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons stars in this claustrophobic single-location thriller Netflix describes as "Hitchcockian." A rich guy (Plemons) and his wife (Collins) arrive at their vacation home while a man (Segel) is robbing it. He takes them hostage, and things get psychological. The characters don't have names, only "CEO," "Wife," and "Nobody," so you know this is a movie about ideas, man. The haves and the have-nots. With a cast like that, it will be watchable at worst and excellent at best. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Ashley Walters, Top Boy Chris Harris

Season 4 premieres Friday, March 18 on Netflix

This East London and Jamaica-set crime drama returns for its fourth season in 11 years (they make TV at a different pace across the pond) and first since 2019. This season, crime boss Dushane (Ashley Walters) is trying to keep a tight hold on his empire, which includes making Jamie (Micheal Ward), who once came gunning for him, work for him. Meanwhile, Dushane's former partner Sully (Kane Robinson) is trying to get out of the game, but it's not easy, especially with the trouble his young relative Pebbles (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Erin Kellyman) brings his way when she comes to him for help. Top Boy is a gritty and engrossing crime thriller, and it's great that it's back. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Mikey Day, Is It Cake? Netflix

Is It Cake?

Series premieres Friday, March 18 on Netflix

The algorithm has an insatiable appetite for baking competition shows, so here's another one. This one is about bakers trying to make cakes that look so much like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's a simple, funny premise with a lot of potential for cakes that make you say, "Wow, I can't believe that's cake," so it seems like a slam dunk as far as baking competitions go. A slam dunk with a basketball that isn't a basketball at all, it's a chocolate cake with orange creme frosting! Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day hosts. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Kelly Clarkson, American Song Contest Chris Haston/NBC

Series premieres Monday, March 21 at 8/7c on NBC

In this country's never-ending quest to make everything about us, we have now decided to create our own version of Eurovision. Will it work? Let's find out! Americavision, which is hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, is a competition series in which representatives from each U.S. state and territory vie for the title of "Best Original Song," and a few of those representatives will be famous artists like Michael Bolton (Connecticut), Macy Gray (Ohio), and Jewel (Alaska). Eurovision is known for being a super entertaining, shamelessly bizarre spectacle, so the bar could not possibly be higher. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Everything to know about American Song Contest]



Aretha Franklin, Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances Paramount+

Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances

Series premieres Wednesday, March 23 on Paramount+

Why go to one concert when you can go to all of them? In Paramount+'s four-part miniseries Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances, the legendary record producer highlights some of his all-time favorite musical performances from the likes of Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, Jay-Z, and Queen. Adding a behind-the-music spin, Davis, who will turn 90 in early April, also interviews plenty of the artists and the people close to them. It's illuminating. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Pablo Schreiber, Halo Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

Series premieres Thursday on Paramount+

One of gaming's biggest money-makers finally (FINALLY!) gets an adaptation when Halo premieres this month after years of development. For the uninitiated, a space marine blows up a ton of s*** and kills aliens. For fans of Xbox's first-person shooter, Halo will explore the background of Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and the discovery of technologically advanced alien weaponry known as the Halo. As is the case with any adaptation of a beloved property, Halo is bound to be polarizing, but it isn't as bad as it could have been. That said, it isn't taking any big risks, either, and the result is a bigger budget Syfy show set in a familiar universe that branches out into the unfamiliar. There's some good CGI in the battles between Chief's Spartans and the alien Covenant, but there are also times when the CGI is merely passable. Still, Schreiber manages to make something out of the notoriously monotonous hero, but we'll see if that can be sustained through the season and the already-ordered Season 2. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Lakeith Stanfield, Donald Glover, and Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta Guy D'Alema/FX

Season 3 premieres Thursday, March 24 at 10/9c on FX, available Friday on Hulu

Atlanta

is leaving Atlanta. One of TV's best (and weirdest) comedies is back for its long-awaited third season, which brings the group to Europe, where Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) is in the midst of a big international tour. Paper Boi, along with Earn (Donald Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz), grapple with their new positions as outsiders, alternately embracing and struggling to adapt to their unfamiliar surroundings. Atlanta hasn't aired new episodes since 2018, and all four of its stars have been involved in high-profile projects in the interim, which makes the questions Season 3 promises to raise about the trappings of fame even more intriguing. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck Mark Johnson/HBO Max

Season 2 premieres Thursday, March 24 on HBO Max

Starstruck

Season 2 dares to answer the question, "What happens after you pull a Notting Hill?" The romantic comedy series picks up where Season 1 left off, with Jessie (Rose Matafeo) facing the consequences of deciding to stay in London and date an extremely famous person. She and Tom (Nikesh Patel) deal with the things any two people in a new relationship deal with, like meeting a significant other's family and staging dramatic scenes for Daily Mail photographers. Amid a sea of increasingly dark TV shows, Starstruck is still a super funny, impossibly delightful balm. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



RECENTLY RELEASED



Oscar Montoya, Jessica Lowe, Idara Victor, and Jake Johnson, Minx Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

First two episodes premiere Thursday, March 17 on HBO Max

Los Angeles period pieces are so hot right now (Licorice Pizza, Winning Time), which means that Minx is coming at the best possible moment. Set in '70s-era L.A., Minx follows Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a young feminist with the radical dream of launching a women's magazine that doesn't make its readers feel stupid. When she's turned away by the old men who control the publishing world, she teams up with a porn magazine editor (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine targeted at women. I personally love a bit of playful male objectification in my TV. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]

