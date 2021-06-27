The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War, Rick and Morty Get Cloned

Hot enough for ya? No? Well if summer's triple digits seeping through the cracks in your door don't have you sweaty enough, this week's hottest picks might give you heat exhaustion. Amazon Prime Video is saving you a trip to the movie theater with the release of Chris Pratt's sci-fi film The Tomorrow War right to your TV. Questlove's Summer of Soul is one of the best-reviewed documentaries of the year and comes to Hulu, and Steven Soderbergh returns to HBO with No Sudden Move.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of June 27-July 3 is below

Rick and Morty Adult Swim

Sunday at 11/10c on Adult Swim

With the title "Mortiplicity," a clear spin on Multiplicity, Michael Keaton's classic 1996 comedy about cloning, how can this episode of Rick and Morty not be great? The Season 5 premiere was a return to form after a down season of the show, and adding clones will only take advantage of Rick and Morty's boundless imagination. [TRAILER]







Michael and James, Legend of the Underground HBO

Tuesday at 9/8c on HBO

Pride Month viewing continues with this essential documentary about Nigerian youth battling some of the strictest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world. The story is told from multiple perspectives. In one, a young man in Nigeria speaks out against the government's laws as one of the loudest voices in the country bringing attention to the violations of human rights and oppression in Nigeria, while also struggling with the idea of leaving the country -- and his fight for others -- behind. In the other, a Nigerian immigrant in the United States becomes an advocate for LGBTQ rights and HIV prevention while also facing the temptation to move back to Nigeria to fight for his countrymen. [TRAILER]







America: The Motion Picture Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

America's history books are filled more with hazy recollections serving propaganda than, uhhh, truth, so you may as well take this absurd retelling of the history of America as gospel, too. Matt Thompson (Archer) directs this animated feature written by Dave Callaham (The Expendables) that features a ripped and foul-mouthed George Washington (voiced by Channing Tatum) picking a revolution with England, using chainsaw arm blades as weapons (and presumably to prune cherry trees). I don't know if it will be any good, but it certainly is different. [TRAILER]







Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro, No Sudden Move Claudette Barius

Thursday on HBO Max

Director Steven Soderbergh's third film for HBO in as many years takes him away from sports (2019's High Flying Bird) and cruise ships (2020's Let Them All Talk) and back toward his niche of energetic crime thrillers with No Sudden Move. Set in 1955 Detroit, the film follows a group of small-time crooks whose latest heist goes wrong, sending them on a mission to find out who set them up. In classic Soderbergh fashion, it features an outstanding cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, David Harbour, Kieran Culkin, and more. [TRAILER]







Audible Netflix

Thursday on Netflix

Scratch your Friday Night Lights itch with this documentary short film about football players at Maryland School for the Deaf. Audible follows high school athlete Amaree Mckenstry-Hall through his senior season as he and his teammates balance personal struggles with their goals on the field. With a list of executive producers that includes Friday Night Lights EP Peter Berg and Deaf activist Nyle DiMarco, it'll have you looking at the gridiron in a new light. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]







Sly Stone, Summer of Soul Searchlight Pictures

Friday on Hulu

The same year Woodstock was held and grabbed all the headlines as the only thing that happened in music in 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place with performances by Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Sly and the Family Stone, and more. Footage of the festival never saw the light of day until now, with musician Questlove making his directorial debut. If you need more reason to watch it, Summer of Love (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) has been universally acclaimed and won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award in the documentary category at Sundance. [TRAILER]







Chris Pratt, Keith Powers, and Sam Richardson, The Tomorrow War Amazon Prime Video

Friday on Amazon Prime Video

Chris Pratt stars in this big-budget military sci-fi film about soldiers who are drafted by time travelers to go into the future to fight in a war against invading aliens, and if that's not enough for you to get excited to watch this, then you are a more sophisticated person than I. Sam "Baby of the Year" Richardson also stars, now will you watch? [TRAILER]







Fear Street: 1994 Netflix

Friday on Netflix (subsequent films in the trilogy are out over the next two Fridays)

Gimmicks! I love them, and the new Netflix film trilogy Fear Street has a good one. It's based on the books by R.L. Stine, who also penned the popular Goosebumps horror books for kids, but these go for an older crowd -- proper teens -- as a series of slasher stories in the fictional neighborhood of Shadyside with more death and gore. The trilogy will feature three movies that each cover a different time period -- 1994, 1978, and 1666 -- and tell a whole story about the history of the cursed town. All three movies will be released on Netflix over consecutive Fridays. [TRAILER]

