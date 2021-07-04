The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Black Widow, Virgin River, Gossip Girl

Celebrate your independence this week by independently choosing to watch some great shows and movies. The buzziest debut on the calendar for the first full week of July is Marvel's long-awaited Black Widow solo film, which hits theaters and Disney+ (for a price) on Friday. There's also the premiere of the next generation of Gossip Girl; the return of everyone's aunt's favorite show, Virgin River; the end of Netflix's underrated Atypical; and the second season of internet meme machine I Think You Should Leave. And Leverage is back! Whew.

We the People

We the People Netflix

Available Sunday on Netflix

Like a modern Schoolhouse Rock!, We the People is a cool civics remix that serves up educational songs set to colorful animation. And yes, it is produced by the Obamas. The animated shorts feature Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and more singing about American rights, citizenship, and government. You haven't lived until you've heard Daveed Diggs rap about checks and balances. [TRAILER]







Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave Netflix

Season 2 available Tuesday on Netflix

Our long national meme shortage is over. Over two years after the premiere of the cult hit first season, Tim Robinson's I Think You Should Leave is finally back for another round. The absurdist sketch comedy series has already done more for the internet in six episodes than some shows do in six years. What will Season 2 do with all that power? Get even weirder, hopefully. [TRAILER]







Julie Chen, Big Brother Bill Inoshita/CBS

Season 23 premieres Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS

It isn't really summer until the cameras turn on in the Big Brother house. The shameless reality TV sensation is back for its 23rd season of competitions and drama that will be literally impossible to explain to everyone in your life who doesn't watch Big Brother. The new houseguests have already been announced; don't sleep on the "fun facts" they've shared about themselves, including, "Afraid of manholes," "I have over 300 cousins!" and "The only thing that I'm scared of in life is our devil rooster."







Gossip Girl HBO Max

Premieres Thursday on HBO Max

The CW's Gossip Girl was so influential on many of today's YA series that it's gone full circle and is influencing itself via reboot. Some 10 years after the show shook up the way we look at private school kids, Gossip Girl (2007) executive producer Joshua Safran returns to Manhattan to follow a new batch of school-aged wealthy socialites who are under the watchful eye of the anonymous Gossip Girl, but through the lens of 2021. That means a more diverse cast, more social issues, and Gossip Girl moving over to Insta. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]







Brigette Lundy-Paine, Nik Dodani, Kier Gilchrist; Atypical Netflix

Season 4 available Friday on Netflix

If there's one thing Netflix loves as much as a third and final season, it's a fourth and final season. The sweet coming-of-age dramedy Atypical is wrapping up with Season 4, which finds Sam (Kier Gilchrist) and Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) both preparing to leave the nest. It's the end of an era for the Gardner family. [TRAILER]







Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, Black Widow Marvel

Available Friday on Disney+ with Premier Access and in theaters

Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, finally gets her turn in the MCU spotlight with this Cold War-inspired spy thriller. Set after Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow picks up with Natasha while she's on the run and forces her to confront her past, including her training in the Red Room. Your mileage will vary on the generic smash-bang Marvel stuff, but the spy drama is a good time. Florence Pugh, sporting a Russian accent, is a thrill as Natasha's de facto sister in Red Room trauma. [TRAILER]







Noah Wyle and Christian Kane, Leverage: Redemption IMDbTv

Part 1 available Friday on IMDb TV

Hollywood's obsession with TV revivals is really getting old, except when it's a show we love. Then it's great. Leverage: Redemption is the great kind. TNT's fan-favorite crime drama is reuniting the Grifter, the Hacker, the Hitter, and the Thief for another heist, but this time, the name of the game isn't revenge. Like the title says, they're in it for redemption. Here's everything we know about the Leverage revival. [TRAILER]







Aisling Bea, This Way Up Hulu

Available Friday on Hulu

Are you watching This Way Up? You should be! Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan star in this British dramedy about Aine (Bea), a teacher recovering from a "teeny tiny nervous breakdown" with the help of her protective sister, Shona (Horgan). The first season deftly, sensitively navigated Aine's struggles with mental health, and in Season 2, she's working to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously. As you can imagine, that decision has its ups and downs. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]







Martin Henderson, Virgin River Netflix

Season 3 available Friday on Netflix

"Who shot Jack?" is the new "Who shot J.R.?" for fans of Virgin River. Hopefully the soapy Netflix drama will dish out some answers in Season 3, which finds Jack (Martin Henderson) skittish about committing to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) while there's a target on his back. When will these two crazy kids work it out already? Head here for everything we know about Virgin River Season 3. [TRAILER]

