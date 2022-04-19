The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: black-ish Series Finale, Russian Doll Season 2

Tonight we say goodbye to one of the staples of network TV as black-ish signs off after eight seasons, and it's bringing out the big guns for the series finale. (In this situation, Simone Biles is the big gun.) Also out today is White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, a documentary perfectly tailored to this exact moment in culture, where "Y2K fashion" is a category on every vaguely trendy clothing website. If neither of those are really your thing, you can look ahead to the rest of the week and get ready for three big shows to return: Russian Doll and The Flight Attendant for their second seasons, and Barry for its third.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH TONIGHT

Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish ABC/Richard Cartwright

Series finale Tuesday, April 19 at 9/8c on ABC

There was a time when black-ish was the best sitcom on television. Kenya Barris' family comedy about what it means to be Black in America brought frank discussions about race to the mainstream with episodes like "Juneteenth," "THE Word," and "Hope," mixing tough topics with humor years before the murder of George Floyd filled the streets with protests. Perhaps the show isn't what it was — and its spin-offs never reached its heights — but let's give black-ish its due in the series finale, which sees Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) make a huge life decision with the help of... Simone Biles. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Greg Norman, 30 for 30: Shark ESPN

Tuesday, April 19 at 8:30/7:30c on ESPN

Triumphant sports stories are a dime a dozen. Show me the meltdowns! This new installment of ESPN's award-winning docuseries follows Australian golfer Greg Norman's absolute implosion at the 1996 Masters, when he blew a large lead heading into the final day of golf's most prestigious tournament at the height of his career. Don't worry, he's fine. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch Netflix

Tuesday, April 19 on Netflix

Bucket hats may be back, but that doesn't mean we have to look at the aughts through tiny, rose-colored sunglasses. Relive the days of heavily perfumed pink polo shirts marketed at high schoolers but fitted for toddlers with White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch. The doc takes a look at Abercrombie's iron grip on teen fashion during the days of The O.C., using interviews with former executives, employees, and models to expose the exclusivity at the heart of the brand's "all-American" vision. And you thought low-rise jeans were bad. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll Netflix

Season 2 available Wednesday, April 20 on Netflix

The best show of early 2019 is back for a second season. Season 1 ended so perfectly and with such finality that it would have been a great limited series, but creators Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler had an idea for Season 2, and I have faith that they know what they're doing. Season 2 is set four years after Manhattanites Nadia (Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped from their death-loop, and now they're on a new sci-fi sadcom adventure where they encounter a time portal that leads to a fate even worse than endless death. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Julia Terjung/HBO Max

Season 2 premieres Thursday, April 21 on HBO Max

When it first hit HBO Max back in 2020, The Flight Attendant proved to be an addictive, well-paced thriller, and thankfully, the second season hasn't lost that balls to the wall spirit. Season 2 picks up with Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) one year sober, happily settled into a relationship, and... working for the CIA as a side hustle. She's still a flight attendant by day, but she's also trying to figure out her latest assignment, which involves a murderer who seems to be impersonating her. And that's just one of the many, many plots going on this season. The story stretches itself a little thin as a result, but a must-watch performance from Cuoco makes it all work. As Maggie Fremont put it in her review for TV Guide, "Cassie is a woman constantly on the brink, and the way Cuoco can easily maneuver between the comedy and the darkness that still haunts her character buoys the show." -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]



Kit Connor, Heartstopper Rob Youngson

Series premieres Friday, April 22 on Netflix

This cute and gentle British teen drama is based on a webcomic-turned-graphic novel that's beloved by fans of romantic coming-of-age stories. Heartstopper follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), an openly gay secondary school student who develops an unlikely friendship with Nick (Kit Connor), a rugby player with a kind heart who invites Charlie to join the team. And their friendship just might be developing into something more. It's a sweet little show that keeps some comic book stylistic flourishes. Fans of the comic and teen drama in general will probably love it. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Earvin "Magic" Johnson, They Call Me Magic Apple TV+

Limited series premieres Friday, April 22 on Apple TV+

The members of the '80s Los Angeles Lakers organization portrayed on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty have been vocal in their rejection of the sex, drugs, and disco take on the era depicted on the HBO dramedy. So the most famous member of the team, point guard Earvin "Magic" Johnson, is telling his side of the story in this docuseries. It's his version of The Last Dance, the hit Michael Jordan documentary from 2020. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, Gaslit Starz

Limited series premieres Sunday, April 24 at 8/7c on Starz

This darkly funny limited series based on the popular Slow Burn political history podcast tells a Watergate story from a different angle than the official All the President's Men narrative we all probably think we know better than we do. Gaslit tells the story from the perspective of some of the less-remembered figures, especially Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the outspoken wife of Richard Nixon's Attorney General and re-election campaign chairman John Mitchell (Sean Penn in heavy prosthetic makeup). Martha Mitchell publicly told the truth about the illegal things her husband and the campaign were doing and was discredited for her honesty and had her life ruined. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Allison Tolman, Patton Oswalt, Chris Messina, and many, many other familiar faces. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Bill Hader, Barry Merrick Morton/HBO

Season 3 premieres Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

Barry is one of the last COVID-delayed productions to finally return, and if you don't remember the way Season 2 (which aired all the way back in 2019) ended, with Barry (Bill Hader) going on a vengeful murder spree after Fuches (Stephen Root) told Cousineau (Henry Winkler) the truth about Barry killing Cousineau's girlfriend, well, now you do! Season 3 picks up not long after that, with Barry struggling to find a way to officially put his past as a killer behind him before the consequences of what he's done catch up with him once and for all. It'll take all of three seconds of NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) being on screen to remind you why this is one of TV's best shows. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, The Man Who Fell to Earth Rico Torres/SHOWTIME

Series premieres Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c on Showtime



This sci-fi drama is inspired by a novel by Walter Tevis (The Queen's Gambit) that was previously made into a movie in 1976 with David Bowie. Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as Faraday, the titular alien who arrives on Earth to complete a mission that will save his home planet but gets caught up in human problems while he's here. Faraday is looking for Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), a brilliant physicist who's on the verge of a major scientific breakthrough, and they have to work together to save both of their planets. Fun fact: The episodes are all named after David Bowie songs. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

Jon Bernthal, We Own This City Paul Schiraldi/HBO

Series premieres Monday, April 25 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

You probably don't need us to tell you how good The Wire is, but you might need us to tell you that David Simon, the guy who made The Wire, has a new show coming out. He's going back to Baltimore for this limited series, which is based on the true story of the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force, exposing the corruption going on under the surface (which is a theme that should sound very familiar to anyone who's seen The Wire). Jon Bernthal, Jamie Hector, and Josh Charles star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul AMC

Season 6 premiered Monday, April 18 at 9/8c on AMC

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Better Call Saul has at least met, if not exceeded, Breaking Bad in quality. As the series heads into its final season and toward a collision with the Breaking Bad timeline, many questions remain: How far will Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) go? How will Nacho (Michael Mando) handle the cartel? And of course, what will become of Jimmy/Saul/Gene (Bob Odenkirk)? As usual with this show, take your three best guesses and throw them out the window, because it's nearly impossible to predict anything. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

