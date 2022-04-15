The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Better Call Saul Season 6, black-ish Series Finale

If you've been catching up on Better Call Saul Season 5 on Netflix in preparation for the final season, the moment you've been waiting for is here. Season 6 premieres on AMC and streaming service AMC+ tonight. It'll be hard to say goodbye to the show, but we can't wait to see what Vince Gilligan & co. have in store for the final run of episodes. If for some reason you don't watch one of TV's best shows, we have some other recs this week, too, like the series finale of black-ish, the premiere of Netflix documentary White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, and the second seasons of Russian Doll and The Flight Attendant.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul AMC

Season 6 premieres Monday, April 18 at 9/8c on AMC

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Better Call Saul has at least met, if not exceeded, Breaking Bad in quality. As the series heads into its final season and toward a collision with the Breaking Bad timeline, many questions remain: How far will Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) go? How will Nacho (Michael Mando) handle the cartel? And of course, what will become of Jimmy/Saul/Gene (Bob Odenkirk)? As usual with this show, take your three best guesses and throw them out the window, because it's nearly impossible to predict anything. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish ABC/Richard Cartwright

Series finale Tuesday, April 19 at 9/8c on ABC

There was a time when black-ish was the best sitcom on television. Kenya Barris' family comedy about what it means to be Black in America brought frank discussions about race to the mainstream with episodes like "Juneteenth," "THE Word," and "Hope," mixing tough topics with humor years before the murder of George Floyd filled the streets with protests. Perhaps the show isn't what it was — and its spin-offs never reached its heights — but let's give black-ish its due in the series finale, which sees Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) make a huge life decision with the help of... Simone Biles. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Greg Norman, 30 for 30: Shark ESPN

Tuesday, April 19 at 8:30/7:30c on ESPN

Triumphant sports stories are a dime a dozen. Show me the meltdowns! This new installment of ESPN's award-winning docuseries follows Australian golfer Greg Norman's absolute implosion at the 1996 Masters, when he blew a large lead heading into the final day of golf's most prestigious tournament at the height of his career. Don't worry, he's fine. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch Netflix

Tuesday, April 19 on Netflix

Bucket hats may be back, but that doesn't mean we have to look at the aughts through tiny, rose-colored sunglasses. Relive the days of heavily perfumed pink polo shirts marketed at high schoolers but fitted for toddlers with White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch. The doc takes a look at Abercrombie's iron grip on teen fashion during the days of The O.C., using interviews with former executives, employees, and models to expose the exclusivity at the heart of the brand's "all-American" vision. And you thought low-rise jeans were bad. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll Netflix

Season 2 available Wednesday, April 20 on Netflix

The best show of early 2019 is back for a second season. Season 1 ended so perfectly and with such finality that it would have been a great limited series, but creators Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler had an idea for Season 2, and I have faith that they know what they're doing. Season 2 is set four years after Manhattanites Nadia (Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped from their death-loop, and now they're on a new sci-fi sadcom adventure where they encounter a time portal that leads to a fate even worse than endless death. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Julia Terjung/HBO Max

Season 2 premieres Thursday, April 21 on HBO Max

When it first hit HBO Max back in 2020, The Flight Attendant proved to be an addictive, well-paced thriller, and thankfully, the second season hasn't lost that balls to the wall spirit. Season 2 picks up with Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) one year sober, happily settled into a relationship, and... working for the CIA as a side hustle. She's still a flight attendant by day, but she's also trying to figure out her latest assignment, which involves a murderer who seems to be impersonating her. And that's just one of the many, many plots going on this season. The story stretches itself a little thin as a result, but a must-watch performance from Cuoco makes it all work. As Maggie Fremont put it in her review for TV Guide, "Cassie is a woman constantly on the brink, and the way Cuoco can easily maneuver between the comedy and the darkness that still haunts her character buoys the show." -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]



Kit Connor, Heartstopper Rob Youngson

Series premieres Friday, April 22 on Netflix

This cute and gentle British teen drama is based on a webcomic-turned-graphic novel that's beloved by fans of romantic coming-of-age stories. Heartstopper follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), an openly gay secondary school student who develops an unlikely friendship with Nick (Kit Connor), a rugby player with a kind heart who invites Charlie to join the team. And their friendship just might be developing into something more. It's a sweet little show that keeps some comic book stylistic flourishes. Fans of the comic and teen drama in general will probably love it. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Earvin "Magic" Johnson, They Call Me Magic Apple TV+

Limited series premieres Friday, April 22 on Apple TV+

The members of the '80s Los Angeles Lakers organization portrayed on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty have been vocal in their rejection of the sex, drugs, and disco take on the era depicted on the HBO dramedy. So the most famous member of the team, point guard Earvin "Magic" Johnson, is telling his side of the story in this docuseries. It's his version of The Last Dance, the hit Michael Jordan documentary from 2020. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, Gaslit Starz

Limited series premieres Sunday, April 24 at 8/7c on Starz

This darkly funny limited series based on the popular Slow Burn political history podcast tells a Watergate story from a different angle than the official All the President's Men narrative we all probably think we know better than we do. Gaslit tells the story from the perspective of some of the less-remembered figures, especially Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the outspoken wife of Richard Nixon's Attorney General and re-election campaign chairman John Mitchell (Sean Penn in heavy prosthetic makeup). Martha Mitchell publicly told the truth about the illegal things her husband and the campaign were doing and was discredited for her honesty and had her life ruined. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Allison Tolman, Patton Oswalt, Chris Messina, and many, many other familiar faces. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Bill Hader, Barry Merrick Morton/HBO

Season 3 premieres Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

Barry is one of the last COVID-delayed productions to finally return, and if you don't remember the way Season 2 (which aired all the way back in 2019) ended, with Barry (Bill Hader) going on a vengeful murder spree after Fuches (Stephen Root) told Cousineau (Henry Winkler) the truth about Barry killing Cousineau's girlfriend, well, now you do! Season 3 picks up not long after that, with Barry struggling to find a way to officially put his past as a killer behind him before the consequences of what he's done catch up with him once and for all. It'll take all of three seconds of NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) being on screen to remind you why this is one of TV's best shows. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, The Man Who Fell to Earth Rico Torres/SHOWTIME

Series premieres Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c on Showtime

This sci-fi drama is inspired by a novel by Walter Tevis (The Queen's Gambit) that was previously made into a movie in 1976 with David Bowie. Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as Faraday, the titular alien who arrives on Earth to complete a mission that will save his home planet but gets caught up in human problems while he's here. Faraday is looking for Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), a brilliant physicist who's on the verge of a major scientific breakthrough, and they have to work together to save both of their planets. Fun fact: The episodes are all named after David Bowie songs. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



RECENTLY RELEASED



Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, and Josh Brolin, Outer Range Richard Foreman/Amazon Studios

Season 1 now on Amazon Prime Video

The basic premise for this Amazon original is "a cowboy finds a giant hole." Where Outer Range goes from there is anywhere but predictable. More than just an attempt to catch Yellowstone/1883 fever, the Wyoming-set Western touches on science-fiction mystery box television when said hole contains unusual powers that I won't spoil here. Josh Brolin stars as Royal Abbott (one of TV's great new character names), the rancher who finds the hole on his property, and Imogen Poots (one of Hollywood's great real names) plays the hippie wanderer who knows more about the hole than she lets on. It's a genre mash-up — it's a Western, murder mystery, family drama, and sci-fi show — that works remarkably well because of its truly unique feel, with each episode culminating in appetizing cliffhangers to keep you going and the directors, who are mostly women, creating almost unbearable tension. I love it. -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review]



Betty Gilpin, Roar Apple TV+

Series premiere now on Apple TV+

The trailer for Roar, a surreal new anthology series from the creators of GLOW, opens with Nicole Kidman stuffing a whole photo in her mouth and eating it, which is probably all you need to be interested in Roar. Episodes also the star the likes of Merritt Wever, Cynthia Erivo, and GLOW alumni Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Diane Kruger, Swimming with Sharks The Roku Channel

Season 1 now on The Roku Channel

This TV remake of a 1994 film about the dark side of the movie business was originally devised as a Quibi original (RIP) but has been recut into a half-hour drama for the Roku Channel, the free streaming service that rescued the Quibi library when the infamous startup went under. And it's definitely even better than it would have been as a quick bite. We love a half-hour drama, especially when it's a sexy, punchy psychological thriller like this. Diane Kruger plays Joyce Holt, a ruthless studio executive trying to secure her spot as CEO, while Kiernan Shipka plays Lou Simms, a mysterious young intern who works her way into Joyce's inner circle. In a town where everybody wants something, Lou keeps what she wants close to the vest, which makes her very dangerous. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who BBC America

Special now on AMC+

Can Doctor Who interest you in a classic Who monster in these trying times? The Thirteenth Doctor's (Jodie Whittaker) send-off continues in "Legend of the Sea Devils," the second of this year's trilogy of special episodes that will mark the end of Whittaker's time in the TARDIS. The episode sends the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) on an adventure to 19th century China, where they'll meet a pirate queen (Crystal Yu) and face off against the Sea Devils, creatures first seen in a Third Doctor serial in 1972. It's one last fun romp before the emotional farewell later this year, but that's not all it is; Mandip Gill has teased that "Legend of the Sea Devils" will also follow up on Yaz's big emotional revelation from the New Year's special. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Alycia Debnam-Carey, Fear the Walking Dead Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

Season 7 midseason premiere now on AMC+

Fear returns from its midseason hiatus with an Alicia Clark-centric (Alycia Debnam-Carey) episode. The former reluctant cult leader who's deathly ill from a walker bite she didn't amputate in time is being cared for by a mysterious man who encourages her to follow her dreams. And her dream could lead her to being able to defeat Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Does this episode feature the long-awaited, much-anticipated return of Kim Dickens as Madison Clark, the show's original main character? You'll have to tune in to find out. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Viola Davis, The First Lady Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME

Series premiere now on Showtime

You get three first ladies for the price of one in this series that weaves together the disparate stories of Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson). The show bounces between the women, showing them at several different stages of their lives, pre- and post-White House, and although it occasionally feels like three separate shows cobbled into one, the performances are strong enough to elevate it. I, like most people, would watch Davis, Pfeiffer, and Anderson do just about anything, and they're joined by an appropriately star-studded cast that includes Kiefer Sutherland, Dakota Fanning, Aaron Eckhart, O-T Fagbenle, and Judy Greer. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

