The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Barry Season 3, Netflix's Heartstopper

It's been a minute since Barry was last on TV, so we'd recommend using these few days before it returns for Season 3 to refresh your memory on what last happened. No spoilers, but it's still a killer show. Also out this weekend is Heartstopper, the very cute British teen romance based on a very popular webcomic-turned-graphic novel, the almost gratuitously star-studded Watergate limited series Gaslit, and the Magic Johnson docuseries They Call Me Magic. And later this week, Andrew Garfield plays a conflicted Mormon detective in the new series Under the Banner of Heaven.

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND

Kit Connor, Heartstopper Rob Youngson

Series premieres Friday, April 22 on Netflix

This cute and gentle British teen drama is based on a webcomic-turned-graphic novel that's beloved by fans of romantic coming-of-age stories. Heartstopper follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), an openly gay secondary school student who develops an unlikely friendship with Nick (Kit Connor), a rugby player with a kind heart who invites Charlie to join the team. And their friendship just might be developing into something more. It's a sweet little show that keeps some comic book stylistic flourishes. Fans of the comic and teen drama in general will probably love it. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Earvin "Magic" Johnson, They Call Me Magic Apple TV+

Limited series premieres Friday, April 22 on Apple TV+

The members of the '80s Los Angeles Lakers organization portrayed on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty have been vocal in their rejection of the sex, drugs, and disco take on the era depicted on the HBO dramedy. So the most famous member of the team, point guard Earvin "Magic" Johnson, is telling his side of the story in this docuseries. It's his version of The Last Dance, the hit Michael Jordan documentary from 2020. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, Gaslit Starz

Limited series premieres Sunday, April 24 at 8/7c on Starz

This darkly funny limited series based on the popular Slow Burn political history podcast tells a Watergate story from a different angle than the official All the President's Men narrative we all probably think we know better than we do. Gaslit tells the story from the perspective of some of the less-remembered figures, especially Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the outspoken wife of Richard Nixon's Attorney General and re-election campaign chairman John Mitchell (Sean Penn in heavy prosthetic makeup). Martha Mitchell publicly told the truth about the illegal things her husband and the campaign were doing and was discredited for her honesty and had her life ruined. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Allison Tolman, Patton Oswalt, Chris Messina, and many, many other familiar faces. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Bill Hader, Barry Merrick Morton/HBO

Season 3 premieres Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

Barry is one of the last COVID-delayed productions to finally return, and if you don't remember the way Season 2 (which aired all the way back in 2019) ended, with Barry (Bill Hader) going on a vengeful murder spree after Fuches (Stephen Root) told Cousineau (Henry Winkler) the truth about Barry killing Cousineau's girlfriend, well, now you do! Season 3 picks up not long after that, with Barry struggling to find a way to officially put his past as a killer behind him before the consequences of what he's done catch up with him once and for all. It'll take all of three seconds of NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) being on screen to remind you why this is one of TV's best shows. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, The Man Who Fell to Earth Rico Torres/SHOWTIME

Series premieres Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c on Showtime

This sci-fi drama is inspired by a novel by Walter Tevis (The Queen's Gambit) that was previously made into a movie in 1976 with David Bowie. Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as Faraday, the titular alien who arrives on Earth to complete a mission that will save his home planet but gets caught up in human problems while he's here. Faraday is looking for Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), a brilliant physicist who's on the verge of a major scientific breakthrough, and they have to work together to save both of their planets. Fun fact: The episodes are all named after David Bowie songs. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Jon Bernthal, We Own This City Paul Schiraldi/HBO

Series premieres Monday, April 25 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

You probably don't need us to tell you how good The Wire is, but you might need us to tell you that David Simon, the guy who made The Wire, has a new show coming out. He's going back to Baltimore for this limited series, which is based on the true story of the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force, exposing the corruption going on under the surface (which is a theme that should sound very familiar to anyone who's seen The Wire). Jon Bernthal, Jamie Hector, and Josh Charles star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship MTV

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship

Series premieres Tuesday, April 26 at 9/8c on MTV

Side pieces, get in here! MTV's newest docuseries, which feels like a spiritual successor to Catfish, is about people who are in relationships in which their partner isn't exactly advertising that they're in a relationship with them. When one man says that his supposed girlfriend doesn't even follow him on social, hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones nearly pass away. Oh, you know it's going to be DRAMATIC, especially when they confront their partners with a whole camera crew in tow. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Ben Foster and Peter Sarsgaard, The Survivor Jessica Kourkounis/HBO

Wednesday, April 27 at 8/7c on HBO and HBO Max

Ben Foster is stepping into the ring in The Survivor. The Barry Levinson-directed film, which is timing its release to Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), is based on the true story of Harry Haft, an Auschwitz survivor who was forced to compete in gladiatorial boxing matches against his fellow prisoners for the Nazis' entertainment. Haft, played here with incredible depth by Foster, returned to boxing after the war, taking on the sport's headliners in the hopes of tracking down the woman he loved and lost. Peter Sarsgaard, Vicky Krieps, Billy Magnussen, John Leguizamo, and Danny DeVito also star. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Miles Teller and Juno Temple, The Offer Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Series premieres Thursday, April 28 on Paramount+

The Godfather, a little movie directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, turns 50 this year. There's been a lot of fanfare surrounding its birthday (I recently went to a packed screening of it at my local AMC, for example, and also there was that moment at the Oscars no one really focused on), making the release of The Offer perfectly timed. The Offer is neither a reboot nor remake of the original movie (thankfully), but a dramatization how The Godfather got made, which was famously a very difficult and dramatic process. The series is based on computer programmer-turned-producer Albert Ruddy's account of how it all went down, and it stars Miles Teller, Colin Hanks, Matthew Goode, and Juno Temple. Fun fact: There's a whole movie, separate from The Offer but also about the making of The Godfather, in development right now, set to star Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]



Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven Michelle Faye/FX

Series premieres Thursday, April 28 on Hulu



It's Andrew Garfield season, baby. He may have lost the Oscar to Will Smith (although Garfield arguably should've won one years ago; feel free to DM me on Twitter if you're interested in hearing my thoughts on his performance in The Social Network), but what does that matter when he has a new TV show coming out? The series, inspired by John Krakauer's 2003 true crime book, stars Garfield as a detective investigating the 1984 murder of a woman (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby in suburban Utah. His own Mormon faith is tested as the case leads to him uncovering dark secrets about the Church of LDS. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



RECENTLY RELEASED



Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Julia Terjung/HBO Max

Season 2 premiered Thursday, April 21 on HBO Max

When it first hit HBO Max back in 2020, The Flight Attendant proved to be an addictive, well-paced thriller, and thankfully, the second season hasn't lost that balls to the wall spirit. Season 2 picks up with Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) one year sober, happily settled into a relationship, and... working for the CIA as a side hustle. She's still a flight attendant by day, but she's also trying to figure out her latest assignment, which involves a murderer who seems to be impersonating her. And that's just one of the many, many plots going on this season. The story stretches itself a little thin as a result, but a must-watch performance from Cuoco makes it all work. As Maggie Fremont put it in her review for TV Guide, "Cassie is a woman constantly on the brink, and the way Cuoco can easily maneuver between the comedy and the darkness that still haunts her character buoys the show." -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]

