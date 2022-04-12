The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Barack Obama's Our Great National Parks, Outer Range

Today is International Be Kind to Lawyers Day, which is a perfect way to welcome Better Call Saul to our list of the best shows and movies to watch this week. Be kind to Saul Goodman and get ready for the final season — premiering on Monday — by rewatching Season 5, which just dropped on Netflix. (After tomorrow, you can continue to be mean to lawyers.) You should also be kind to former residents of The White House and watch Barack Obama's Netflix nature doc Our Great National Parks and Showtime's The First Lady, which features A-list actresses playing some of the most famous First Ladies.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks Netflix

Wednesday, April 13 on Netflix

Barack Obama executive-produces and narrates this nature docuseries from the makers of Blue Planet II, taking viewers on a tour of national parks all over the world, including in countries with personal significance to him, Indonesia and Kenya. If you've ever wanted to hear a former president talk about sloths, this is for you. It would be great if he opens his narration by saying, "Let me be clear, I love parks." -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians Hulu

Series premieres Thursday, April 14 on Netflix

To misquote a great line from a great movie, "Drop the 'Keeping Up.' Just The Kardashians. It's cleaner." The threat of their TV comeback has been hanging over our heads since the very second Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended last year, and the time has finally come. The Kardashians, which from what I can tell is different from Keeping Up only in name and network, is another reality show about the lives of the Kardashian family, and they're promising to get realer than ever. All right! This show will cover all the recent inescapable Kardashian news, like Kim's messy divorce from Kanye West and relationship with Pete Davidson, Kourtney and Travis Barker's engagement, Kylie's second pregnancy, and the various things I'm sure Khloé is up to. I guess I could use this space to talk about how their flagrant flaunting of wealth and Godfather-esque "don't go against the family" mentality has completely stripped them of their entertainment value, but I also do not want to do that at all. In any case, I hope we at least get some new Kris Jenner memes out of this. I can always put my personal feelings aside to appreciate a good Kris Jenner meme. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Craig Robinson and Claudia O'Doherty, Killing It Alan Markfield/Peacock

Series premieres Thursday, April 14 on Peacock

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici apparently watched The Simpsons episode "Whacking Day," which you'll recall features the citizens of Springfield mashing snakes to death with blunt objects, and thought to themselves, "That would make a great premise for a live-action comedy." Wanton beatdowns of giant pythons are what you'll get in Peacock's new original comedy Killing It, which stars Craig Robinson, aka Doug Judy, as a man in need of money and Claudia O'Doherty as the hapless Uber driver who partners with him in a bizarre state-sponsored contest that rewards citizens for turning in massacred legless reptiles. Yes, that's a real idea for a show! And as you'd expect, it's a goofy sendup of the American dream, except in this dream, a hammer is the tool and crushing a python's skull is the goal. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, and Josh Brolin, Outer Range Richard Foreman/Amazon Studios

Series premieres Friday, April 15 on Amazon Prime Video

The basic premise for this Amazon original is "a cowboy finds a giant hole." Where Outer Range goes from there is anywhere but predictable. More than just an attempt to catch Yellowstone/1883 fever, the Wyoming-set Western touches on science-fiction mystery box television when said hole contains unusual powers that I won't spoil here. Josh Brolin stars as Royal Abbott (one of TV's great new character names), who finds the hole, and Imogen Poots (one of Hollywood's great real names) plays the hippie wanderer who knows more about the hole than she lets on. It's a genre mash-up — it's a Western, murder mystery, family drama, and sci-fi show — that works remarkably well because of its truly unique feel, with each episode culminating in appetizing cliffhangers to keep you going and the directors, who are mostly women, creating almost unbearable tension. I love it. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Betty Gilpin, Roar Apple TV+

Series premiere Friday, April 15 on Apple TV+

The trailer for Roar, a surreal new anthology series from the creators of GLOW, opens with Nicole Kidman stuffing a whole photo in her mouth and eating it, which is probably all you need to be interested in Roar. Episodes also the star the likes of Merritt Wever, Cynthia Erivo, and GLOW alumni Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Diane Kruger, Swimming with Sharks The Roku Channel

Series premieres Friday, April 15 on The Roku Channel

This TV remake of a 1994 film about the dark side of the movie business was originally devised as a Quibi original (RIP) but has been recut into a half-hour drama for the Roku Channel, the free streaming service that rescued the Quibi library when the infamous startup went under. And it's definitely even better than it would have been as a quick bite. We love a half-hour drama, especially when it's a sexy, punchy psychological thriller like this. Diane Kruger plays Joyce Holt, a ruthless studio executive trying to secure her spot as CEO, while Kiernan Shipka plays Lou Simms, a mysterious young intern who works her way into Joyce's inner circle. In a town where everybody wants something, Lou keeps what she wants close to the vest, which makes her very dangerous. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who BBC America

Special premieres Sunday, April 17 at 5/4c on BBC America

Can Doctor Who interest you in a classic Who monster in these trying times? The Thirteenth Doctor's (Jodie Whittaker) send-off continues in "Legend of the Sea Devils," the second of this year's trilogy of special episodes that will mark the end of Whittaker's time in the TARDIS. The episode sends the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) on an adventure to 19th century China, where they'll meet a pirate queen (Crystal Yu) and face off against the Sea Devils, creatures first seen in a Third Doctor serial in 1972. It's one last fun romp before the emotional farewell later this year, but that's not all it is; Mandip Gill has teased that "Legend of the Sea Devils" will also follow up on Yaz's big emotional revelation from the New Year's special. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Alycia Debnam-Carey, Fear the Walking Dead Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

Season 7 midseason premiere Sunday, April 17 at 9/8c on AMC

Fear returns from its midseason hiatus with an Alicia Clark-centric (Alycia Debnam-Carey) episode. The former reluctant cult leader who's deathly ill from a walker bite she didn't amputate in time is being cared for by a mysterious man who encourages her to follow her dreams. And her dream could lead her to being able to defeat Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Does this episode feature the long-awaited, much-anticipated return of Kim Dickens as Madison Clark, the show's original main character? You'll have to tune in to find out. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Viola Davis, The First Lady Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME

Series premieres Sunday, April 17 at 9/8c on Showtime

You get three first ladies for the price of one in this series that weaves together the disparate stories of Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson). The show bounces between the women, showing them at several different stages of their lives, pre- and post-White House, and although it occasionally feels like three separate shows cobbled into one, the performances are strong enough to elevate it. I, like most people, would watch Davis, Pfeiffer, and Anderson do just about anything, and they're joined by an appropriately star-studded cast that includes Kiefer Sutherland, Dakota Fanning, Aaron Eckhart, O-T Fagbenle, and Judy Greer. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul AMC

Season 6 premieres Monday, April 18 at 9/8c on AMC

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Better Call Saul has at least met, if not exceeded, Breaking Bad in quality. As the series heads into its final season and toward a collision with the Breaking Bad timeline, many questions remain: How far will Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) go? How will Nacho (Michael Mando) handle the cartel? And of course, what will become of Jimmy/Saul/Gene (Bob Odenkirk)? As usual with this show, take your three best guesses and throw them out the window, because it's nearly impossible to predict anything. -Tim Surette [Trailer]









RECENTLY RELEASED

John Turturro, Severance Apple TV+

Season 1 finale now on Apple TV+

The best show you're not watching ends its first season with a finale that's so tense you'll need to go for a walk afterward to calm down. Severance may seem like a limited series thanks to the level of talent involved, but it's not, and the finale ends in a place that will make you want Season 2 to start immediately. The episode is about the "Innies" who are physically and mentally sequestered inside of Lumon Industries finding out about who their "Outies" really are. If you haven't been watching, I can't recommend this one enough. -Liam Mathews



Thandiwe Newton and Chris Pine, All the Old Knives Stefania Rosini/Amazon Studios

Now on Amazon Prime Video

All the Old Knives sounds like a Knives Out sequel set in a nursing home (that's a free idea for Rian Johnson), but it's actually a thriller starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton as spies who are also ex-lovers. I have no complaints about that concept. Based on the novel of the same name by Olen Steinhauer, who wrote the film's screenplay, the movie follows Pine's Henry Pelham as his investigation into a CIA mole becomes entangled in his history with Newton's Celia. Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce also star. Pine has been promoting this one in a series of to-die-for outfits. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Lamorne Morris, Woke Mark Hill/Hulu

Season 2 now on Hulu

Lamorne Morris returns as artist-activist Keef in Season 2 of Hulu's original comedy and learns that fame (or at least several thousand followers) comes not with great responsibility, but with great annoyance. The San Franciso-set series still features Keef talking to animated inanimate objects, and also stars Workaholics' Blake Anderson, T. Murph, and Sasheer Zamata. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Anika Molnar/BBCA

Series finale now on AMC+

After a bumpy third season, Killing Eve has returned to form in its last hurrah, and now the game of lesbian cat and mouse is wrapping up for good. Season 4 has revolved around Eve's (Sandra Oh) quest to take down The 12 once and for all, and Villanelle's (Jodie Comer) fruitless search for absolution from her many murderous sins. Their paths have gotten more dangerous as the episodes have gone on, and it remains to be seen whether they'll both make it out of the season alive. Even less certain is if there's any chance of the show performing an incredible act of fan service and letting these two crazy kids run off into the sunset together. In any case, it's sure to be a wild ride right to the end. -Allison Picurro



Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead Jace Downs/AMC

Season 11 midseason finale now on AMC+

Part 2 of 3 of The Walking Dead's final season comes to a close on Sunday with an action-packed episode that finds Maggie (Lauren Cohan) putting her son Herschel (Kien Michael Spiller) in the protection of an unlikely ally while she takes one last stand against power-hungry Commonwealth deputy governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and revenge-thirsty Reaper Leah Shaw (Lynn Collins), who have teamed up to try to kill her. (Spoiler alert: they won't succeed, because otherwise Maggie wouldn't be getting her own spin-off, Isle of the Dead). -Liam Mathews



Courtney B. Vance and Tosin Cole, 61st Street George Burns/AMC

Series premiere now AMC+ and ALLBLK

Courtney B. Vance plays a great lawyer. If I ever get arrested, I'd call him, and you'll see why in AMC's new legal drama 61st Street. When promising young Black athlete Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole) is the subject of a warrant on suspicion of being a gang member after a drug bust goes wrong and a cop is killed, he goes on the run with the entire Chicago police force after him. Enter Vance's Franklin Roberts, a hard-nosed public defender committed to bringing the kid to innocence and exposing the corrupt, racist Chicago PD for what it is. Vance is an inferno in this, and he has the perfect adversary in Holt McCallany, who plays the villainous cop who will do anything to pin the murder of a cop on a young Black kid, whether he was responsible or not. This is a heavy drama accentuated by incredible acting. For the impatient, AMC+ and ALLBLK get episodes a week early. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

