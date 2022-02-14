The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Ali Wong's New Stand-Up Special, Kanye West Documentary

Happy Valentine's Day! Tonight we'll be staying in and watching the latest Netflix stand-up special from Ali Wong, who is probably the one comedian who has benefited the most from her association with Netflix (her debut special Baby Cobra made her a star, and then she wrote and starred in a Netflix movie, the delightful rom-com Always Be My Maybe). She's one of the funniest people alive, so Don Wong is a must-watch for people who like to laugh. You could also stream some love-themed recent releases, like Love Is Blind Season 2 on Netflix or the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me on Peacock. The buzzy Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs and the much-anticipated fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are on tap later this week.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Ali Wong: Don Wong

Monday, Feb. 14 on Netflix

I can't imagine better Valentine's Day counter-programming than Ali Wong's stand-up. Don Wong is her third Netflix special, following Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife, both of which she filmed while pregnant. She's not pregnant in this one, but she still has a lot of opinions on marriage, parenthood, and how it feels to eat a quesadilla that a toddler threw on the floor. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



AI Love You

Tuesday, Feb. 15 on Netflix

Full disclosure: I'm putting this in here because there's nothing new of particular interest coming out on this day. But I'm also putting this on here because it's a movie about a building that falls in love with a woman! The Thai sci-fi romance follows an apartment building's artificial intelligence as it zaps itself into a human's body for a shot at love with one of its tenants. It's like Her except Thai and the AI eventually ends up in a cute guy. How is this coming out the day after Valentine's Day? -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Act 1 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 16 on Netflix

This is the Kanye West documentary you've been waiting for, and you don't have to wait all night in line with the sneakerheads to get it. The three-part film jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah and filmed over two decades, charts Ye's career, life, and astronomical ascent since the turn of the millennium. Everything is on the table, presidential campaign included. Reviews for Act 1 (Vision), which premiered at Sundance, make this one sound as watchable as you'd expect. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Season 4 premieres Friday, Feb. 18 on Amazon Prime Video

If you can believe it, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hasn't put out a new season since 2019, which means you might have forgotten all about the mortifying ending to Season 3, where Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) was fired from her gig opening for Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) after making some uncool jokes. Now, she wants to say whatever she wants! No more filter! That's a strategy that has historically worked out flawlessly for every comedian, so I'm sure nothing will go wrong. This season promises the return of my personal favorite character, Luke Kirby's Lenny Bruce, and Palladino-verse alum Milo Ventimiglia will appear as a new character. The first two episodes will premiere on Feb. 18, followed by a new episode each Friday. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Limited series premieres Friday, Feb. 18 on Apple TV+

Abraham Lincoln's legacy gets reevaluated from a 2022 point of view in this interesting documentary. The documentary places more emphasis on the perspectives of enslaved people than they are usually afforded in histories of Lincoln, arguing that he was not simply a savior, but rather a complicated man who existed a specific political, social, and ideological context. And it's very of-the-moment in the way it looks at Lincoln through the lens of the contemporary ongoing battle over American history in the post-2020 era and the current threats to democracy. Jeffrey Wright narrates, while Bill Camp reads Lincoln's words and Leslie Odom Jr. portrays abolitionist Frederick Douglass in voiceover. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Limited series premieres Friday, Feb. 18 on Apple TV+

Ben Stiller directs this visually stylized, Charlie Kaufman-esque psychological thriller limited series. Adam Scott stars as Mark Scout, an employee at a company that separates workers from their their memories. When they're at work, they have no memory of their personal lives, and when they're out of the office, they can't remember what they do at work. Ominous! It's an experiment in "work-life balance," and it has unintended side effects and consequences. The cast includes Patricia Arquette (who also starred in Stiller's previous limited series Escape at Dannemora, a very, very different show), John Turturro, and Christopher Walken. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Friday, Feb. 18 on Netflix

This important documentary is about how pressure from Wall Street and a negligent corporate culture led to airplane manufacturer Boeing putting an unsafe plane, the 737 MAX, on the market, which led to two crashes and 346 deaths in the span of a few months in 2018 and 2019. It's an American story of greed and corporate malfeasance and the quest for justice, as the family members of the victims take on one of the world's largest corporations. If you feel like getting enraged, this doc will do it. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Friday, Feb. 18 on Netflix

The long-running slasher franchise gets revived once again for the latest incarnation, a direct sequel to the 1974 original in the vein of the 2018 Halloween. In Texas Chainsaw Massacre (the missing "The" differentiates it from previous Texas Chainsaw Massacres), a group of hip young city folk arrive in Harlow, Texas, to gentrify it. Chainsaw-wielding madman Leatherface and his family aren't interested. But they are interested in killing people. When Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré, who replaces the original Hardesty, Marilyn Burns, who died in 2014), the only survivor of Leatherface's original spree 50 years earlier, learns of Leatherface's re-emergence, she sets out for revenge. This is the first time Netflix has put out a horror franchise film as an original, so that alone makes it notable. It won't be better than the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but it probably won't be worse than The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Season 11 midseason premiere Sunday, Feb. 20 at 9/8c on AMC

The zombie institution returns for the second installment of its three-part final season (the first part debuted last year, and the series finale is coming later this year). In this run of episodes, Alexandria formally meets the Commonwealth, the advanced colony whose fate will become entwined with theirs as the show nears its end. But before that, tensions between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), which have been simmering all season, will have to resolve, one way or another. And Maggie has grown increasingly ruthless since Negan killed her husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), all those years ago, so Negan better watch his back. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Limited series premiered Friday, Feb. 11 on Netflix

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid-2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Season 2 premiered Friday, Feb. 11 on Netflix

Netflix is all-in on Love Is Blind this week. The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: a bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine on-camera). -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Premiered Friday, Feb. 11 on Peacock

We have high 2000s-style romcom hopes for this high-concept flick starring two of that era's icons, Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. J. Lo plays a pop star who gets stood up by her singer boyfriend (Maluma) at her livestreamed hybrid concert/wedding and picks a random regular guy (Wilson) out of the audience to marry instead. And wouldn't you know it, they fall in love for real. But they live in two different worlds. Can they make it work? Find out in theaters or on Peacock, where it will be streaming the same day. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Series premiered Sunday, Feb. 13 on Peacock

All right, sure! Peacock's dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Airis finally here. It's the same story as the '90s sitcom that launched Will Smith to superstardom — a West Philadelphia born and raised teenager named Will (Jabari Banks) gets in one little fight and gets sent to live with his auntie (Cassandra Freeman) and uncle (Adrian Holmes) in the opulent Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air. It's like the CW show All American with a Philly accent. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]

