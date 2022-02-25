The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: 1883 Season 1 Finale, Euphoria Season 2 Finale

A couple of goodbyes (or, well, more like see you laters) are in order as two of the year's most popular series prepare to air their season finales this Sunday: 1883, which wraps up its first season, and Euphoria, which wraps up its second. I wonder if those audiences intersect even a little bit. You can wipe your tears away by tuning in for the return of Killing Eve, which returns with the premiere of its fourth and final season, also on Sunday. But if you'd rather just look ahead, the rest of the week has big, buzzy drops like The Larry David Story (a documentary about, who else, Larry David), The Dropout (a series about the rise and fall of Theranos), and Joe vs. Carole (a series about Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, those two Tiger King weirdos).

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND



Frida Gustavsson and Sam Corlett, Vikings: Valhalla Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Series premieres Friday, Feb. 25 on Netflix

About a year after the end of Vikings, History's cult favorite action-packed historical drama, the Norsemen and Norsewomen have returned for Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series that covers the next epoch of the Viking reign. Valhalla is set a century after the original show, and follows Leif Erikson's (Sam Corlett) journey as he becomes the first European to set foot on North America alongside his sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), as well as Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), who tried and failed to claim the English throne. So yes, this show is building toward the end of the Viking age. If you liked the clanging swords and sexy bearded warriors of the original Vikings, you'll definitely want to check this out, because it's more of that. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Sam Elliott, 1883 Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Season 1 finale Sunday, Feb. 27 on Paramount+

The season finale (I guess? When Paramount+ executive Tanya Giles announced that the streaming service had ordered more 1883, she was intentionally vague about whether she meant more episodes of Season 1 or a second season) of Yellowstone's first spin-off comes online at the end of the month. The Duttons and the wagon train have survived bandits, storms, treacherous river crossings, heartbreak, and a whole lot of other bad stuff (no spoilers about Episode 9), but the finale is surely going to throw even more calamity at them before they reach the promised land. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Anika Molnar/BBCA

Season 4 premieres Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c on BBC America

The fourth and final season of the darkly funny thriller about the mutual fascination between assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and the intelligence agent who's pursuing her, Eve (Sandra Oh), is finally here, after a nearly two-year break. The final season draws inspiration from the fable of the Scorpion and the Frog. It's the Scorpion's nature to sting the Frog, and even if it tries to change, it will always revert back to form. That's obviously Villanelle, who is a killer by nature even when she doesn't want to be, but it might be Eve, too. And remember, the Scorpion and the Frog are both doomed by the Scorpion's sting. We'll see how things end up for Eve and Villanelle. Hopefully, after an uneven third season, Killing Eve returns to form in the final season. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Nika King and Zendaya, Euphoria Eddy Chen/HBO

Season 2 finale Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

Look, let's just say it: This season of Euphoria has been a slog. For the first four weeks, it unfolded at such a frustratingly meandering pace that when the excellent fifth episode aired, it felt like every single fan collectively shouted, "Finally!" Now that things are actually starting to heat up, the season is coming to an end, and there are a handful of loose ends that need to be tied up to put things in a good place for Season 3 (which HBO has of course renewed it for). Rue (Zendaya, on track to win her second Emmy) has fully detoxed, but it's still unclear whether she'll be sent back to rehab yet again, and there's a good chance Fez (‎Angus Cloud) and/or Ashtray (Javon Walton) could end the season in handcuffs after killing Mouse (Meeko Gattuso). And, most importantly, what will the fallout be like after Lexi (Maude Apatow) dragged everyone through the mud in her play? No matter what happens, I look forward to having something to complain about. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Elizabeth Morris/SHOWTIME

Limited series premieres Sunday, Feb. 27 at 10/9c on Showtime

Ride-hailing tech company Uber — and its uber-douchey former CEO Travis Kalanick — gets the Social Network treatment in this limited anthology series from Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. I don't know about you, but a Social Network-meets-Billions story of the rise and fall of an unethical tech bro is exactly the kind of thing I'm into. Add to that an all-star cast that includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Kalanick, Kyle Chandler as venture capitalist Bill Gurley, Hank Azaria as Tim "Tim Apple" Cook, and Uma Thurman doing a Greek accent as media mogul Ariana Huffington, and I'm even more convinced I want to watch. And then you tell me that Quentin Tarantino is narrating it? Buddy, I'm there. You could say I'm...very excited. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Pamela Adlon, Better Things Suzanne Tenner/FX

Season 5 premieres Monday, Feb. 28 at 10/9c on FX

One of TV's best (and most underrated) comedies is back for its final season, and it's approaching this last chapter with its signature blend of sharpness and empathy. These episodes find Sam (Pamela Adlon) continuing to clash with her daughters and mother, and dealing with the future by examining the past, digging into her family history as well as the roads she's taken in her career to get her where she is. I look forward to a season of tears and an emotionally satisfying conclusion, as Better Things is always wont to give us. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Worst Roommate Ever Netflix

Season 1 available Tuesday, March 1 on Netflix

Now here's a true crime docuseries specifically designed to freak out my demographic: people with roommates. Based on a viral 2018 New York Magazine article, Worst Roommate Ever is actually about four of the worst roommates ever, detailing four separate stories about seemingly harmless roommates who turned hostile, dangerous, and, in some cases, violent. This one's got con artists and killers, so it's like a lot of Netflix's true crime shows rolled into one. It might make you want to live alone. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Larry David, The Larry David Story HBO

The Larry David Story

Two-part documentary premieres Tuesday, March 1 at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max

Does a leisurely sit-down interview with Larry David sound pretty pretty pretty good to you? Good news! HBO is debuting a two-part documentary about David's rise from, as the official description puts it, an "unfunny Brooklyn kid" to "America's favorite misanthrope." The doc is framed around a conversation between David and his friend Larry Charles, a Seinfeld writer-producer and Curb Your Enthusiasm director-producer, so it's a self-effacing chat between two guys named Larry, which feels right. The first part of the documentary, called "American Jewboy," airs at 9/8c, followed immediately at 10/9c by part two, "The Jewish Fountainhead." -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Joe Biden delivering the State of the Union 2021 Caroline Brehman - Pool/Getty Images

State of the Union

Tuesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on all major news networks

If you enjoy Sundance TV's recently released State of the Union, then you're probably wondering why we're already getting a new episode. Unfortunately, this is that other State of the Union, when the president talks to Congress and the nation to update us on how things are going. Hopefully he'll find something to talk about! -Tim Surette



Lecy Goranson, John Goodman, Katey Sagal, and Sara Gilbert, The Conners ABC/Eric McCandless

Wednesday, March 2 at 9/8c on ABC, next day on Hulu

Roseanne made waves by showing a family in a primetime sitcom that was just like us and experiencing the same ups and downs as we do. The show's revival, The Conners, does the same, and this week's special episode is a tragic reminder of what Americans continue to deal with when the family gets locked down following a shooting in the neighborhood. Both Roseanne and The Conners have taken on sensitive subject matter well in the past; expect the same in this episode. -Tim Surette



Nikolaj Coster Waldau, Against the Ice Lilja Jonsdottir/Netflix

Wednesday, March 2 on Netflix

One of my favorite genres of television is "explorers in the 1800s/early 1900s go on suicide missions, lose their minds, and get gnawed on by polar bears" (see: The Terror Season 1, The North Water), and while this new Netflix release is a movie, it still checks all the boxes. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones' Jamie Lannister) wrote and stars in this adventure drama about two Danish men who brave Greenland to find out what happened to a previous expedition to dispute the U.S.'s claim to the land. It's no walk in the park. Fun fact: Charles Dance also has a role in the film, making this a Lannister family reunion between Jamie and Tywin! -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Beth Dubber/Hulu

First three episodes premiere Thursday, March 3 on Hulu

Amanda Seyfried dons so very many black turtlenecks to play disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in this limited series about the rise and fall of the infamous startup that was never really much of anything. It takes us back to the beginning, when Holmes was an idealistic Stanford dropout who entered the tech world with the bold idea of trying to disrupt the blood testing industry by inventing a machine that could get accurate tests from incredibly small amounts of blood, and managed to rope some very rich people into her plan. And, well, we all know how that worked out! The show has the unenviable task of trying to dramatize an already incredibly bizarre scandal, and it never really gets as weird as it should, but at the end of the day, this is a story that has to be seen to be believed. Just don't go in expecting Seyfried to quite ever reach the confounding depths of the real Holmes' infamous baritone voice. The first three episodes will premiere on Hulu at once, with future episodes being released weekly. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Kate McKinnon, Joe vs. Carole Mark Taylor/Peacock

Series premiere Thursday, March 3 on Peacock

Fun fact: There was almost a world where we got to see Kate McKinnon's take on Elizabeth Holmes. Instead, McKinnon dropped out of The Dropout and dropped in on Joe vs. Carole, Amanda Seyfried replaced McKinnon as Holmes, and now both shows are premiering on the same day, on different streaming platforms. Fascinating stuff! Anyway, remember Tiger King? It's back, kind of, but now it's on Peacock. Here, the explosive feud between eccentric animal activist Carole Baskin (McKinnon) and eccentric tiger enthusiast Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell, in a pretty inspired bit of casting) is dramatized, and the show seeks to dig deep into the people under the flashy clothes. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Rhys Darby, Our Flag Means Death Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

First three episodes premiere Thursday, March 3 on HBO Max

Taika Waititi executive produces this series about Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a British aristocrat who leaves his life as a member of high society behind to become a pirate. It's a strong and silly premise for a silly comedy with an excellent cast that includes Waititi himself, Rory Kinnear, and Kristian Nairn. Don't go in expecting it to be the kind of show to explore the depth of its characters, but if you like watching Darby do the thing he has become so adept at (playing blissfully incompetent clowns) you'll probably get a few laughs out of it. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]



Jamie Dornan, The Tourist Ian Routledge/Two Brothers Pictures

Series premiere Thursday, March 3 on HBO Max

Not to be confused with the terrible 2010 Angelina Jolie-Johnny Depp movie of the same name, The Tourist stars Jamie Dornan as a British guy who wakes up after a car accident to find himself in an Australian hospital, suffering from amnesia. He can't remember his own name, let alone what happened to him or how he ended up where he is. As he tries to piece together his identity, he's pursued by mysterious, dangerous people from his past, and it's a race against time to see whether they'll catch up to him before his memory returns. It's a super engaging thriller that was met with great reviews when it first premiered on the BBC earlier this year. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Sam Waterston, Law & Order NBC

Season 21 premiered Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8/7c on NBC

The Dick Wolf procedural that started it all is back, baby. A whole 12 years after it ended, Law & Order (not to be confused with Law & Order: SVU or Law & Order: Organized Crime) is back from the dead with Season 21. There'll be all new stories to make sure it adapts to 2022, but it's still set at the same ol' precinct, so your grandparents shouldn't be too thrown off when they tune in. (Anyone else's grandma a huge Law & Order fan?) Reprising their roles from the original run are Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson, and they'll be joined by Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, and Jeffrey Donovan. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

