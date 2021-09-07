The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in September on Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max

Back-to-school season is great and all, but here at TV Guide, we're more excited about back-to-TV season, which is when you park yourself in front of your TV and make up for all the time you spent away from it this summer. To help you get the most out of your streaming subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, or HBO, we've put together lists of the best shows and movies you can watch on each platform this month. Forget soaking up the sun and start soaking up these great options.

This month features the return of HBO Max's trippy Doom Patrol, FX's very funny What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu, the Amazon Prime Video hit Goliath, and Netflix's farewell to Lucifer. Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in September on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.

Joivan Wade, Brendan Fraser, April Bowlby, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, Doom Patrol HBO Max

The best movies and shows to watch on HBO and HBO Max in September are all about relationships: with your spouse (who may or may not have superpowers), your friends (who also may or may not have superpowers), your family, your night terrors, or some kid you've been hired to shuttle across the desert. That last one probably only applies to Clint Eastwood. In any case, there's something for everyone this September, including Eastwood's Cry Macho, James Wan's Malignant, the new Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain miniseries Scenes from a Marriage, and Season 3 of Doom Patrol.

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Organized Crime Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Fall always means a slew of TV shows, both new and returning, and over on Hulu, there's a lot to check out this month. September brings the premieres of The D'Amelio Show — which follows the life and times of TikTok star sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio — and Season 3 of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. Hulu is also offering up the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, as well as broadcast favorites like Law & Order: Organized Crime. On the FX on Hulu hub, there are new shows like B.J. Novak's anthology series The Premise and Y: The Last Man, an adaptation of the DC Comics series. -Allison Picurro

Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello, Cinderella Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video has a huge streaming catalog, but don't get overwhelmed; we're sorting through it for you. This September, Amazon is bringing you Cinderella, an updated version of the classic fairy tale that's a total camp fest. The new jukebox musical stars Camila Cabello as Ella, an ambitious aspiring dress designer. Plus, Billy Bob Thornton and J.K. Simmons are facing off in the the gritty fourth and final season of Goliath.

Logan Browning, Dear White People Netflix

September is a big month for Netflix TV favorites. Lucifer's charmed afterlife on streaming comes to a close this month; the sixth and final season finds Lucifer taking his sweet time before claiming his throne as God. Meanwhile, Dear White People returns to Winchester for a fourth and final season, and it's signing off as innovative as ever: This season is a musical. Sex Education is back for Season 3, which shakes up life at Moordale when the school changes leadership. New supernatural horror series Midnight Mass also premieres in September.

Here's our full list of picks for Netflix, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Netflix in September.

