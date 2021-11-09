The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in November on Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max

November is fun because it might be Thanksgiving season, it might already be Christmas, it might be neither, it might be both. Anything goes, and everyone is annoyed about all of it. Now that's the true meaning of the holidays. Whether you're already decking the halls or you're looking ahead to Moira Rose's favorite season (awards), there's plenty of streaming content out there to feast on. Get the most out of your subscriptions with our picks for the best shows and movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO this month.

It's getting dark out there early now, so stay inside and check out King Richard on HBO Max, The Great Season 2 on Hulu, The Wheel of Time on Amazon, and Passing on Netflix. Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in November on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.

King Richard Warner Bros.

It's just about that time of year when you have to start thinking about all the stuff you're grateful for, and HBO Max would probably be really flattered if one of the things on your list was HBO Max. November is kind of a light month for the platform, especially compared to all those big October premieres, but there's still some good stuff in the lineup. King Richard, the Oscar bait-y Will Smith movie about Venus and Serena Williams' dad, is the biggest of them all, but Mindy Kaling also has a new show coming up: The Sex Lives of College Girls, which is all about, if you can believe it, the sex lives of college girls. There's also a new season of one of our favorite shows on TV right now — the excellent, underrated How to With John Wilson.

Here are our picks for HBO and HBO Max in November.





Elle Fanning, The Great Hulu

There's always something cooking on Hulu. The streaming platform keeps busy with Hulu Originals, FX on Hulu exclusives, and new episodes of your network TV favorites available the day after they air. And heading into Thanksgiving month, they're literally cooking, as Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi returns with a new season about traditional winter holiday meals. Later in November, save space on your plate for The Curse of Von Dutch (Nov. 18), a new three-part docuseries about the popular 2000s fashion brand, and Season 2 of The Great (Nov. 19).

Here's our full list of picks for Hulu, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Hulu in November.





The Wheel of Time Amazon

This November, Amazon Prime Video is spinning The Wheel of Time. The sprawling new fantasy series, starring Rosamund Pike and based on the novel series of the same name, makes its debut on Nov. 19. But while The Wheel of Time is the centerpiece of the streaming platform's offerings this month, it's not the only item on the menu. There's also Everbody Loves Natti, a new docuseries giving a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Latin hip-hop star Natti Natasha.

Here's our full list of picks for Amazon Prime Video, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Amazon Prime in November.





Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson, Passing Netflix

Whether you like it or not, it's already Christmas in Netflix land. The streamer has a long line of holiday movies in the queue this winter, starting with Love Hard, a new rom-com starring Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang. Later, Vanessa Hudgens clones herself again in yet another Princess Switch movie. But there's plenty of non-festive content in the lineup too, like new seasons of Big Mouth and Narcos: Mexico and the cool Idris Elba-Regina King Western The Harder They Fall. Oscar scorecard fanatics will want to keep an eye on Passing, starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, which drops on Nov. 10. Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his directorial debut on Nov. 19 with the Andrew Garfield-led tick, tick...Boom!

Here's our full list of picks for Netflix, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Netflix in November.

Looking for more recommendations for what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on TV shows you love, we have those too.