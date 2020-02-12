You've heard of Netflix and chill, but how about Hulu and fulu'ing around? Valentine's Day is a great excuse to stay in, skip the overpriced prix fixe menu at your local three-star-rated dining hole, and let the stench of love waft through the air by streaming some romance (or lust). Hulu has a great mix of current favorite and modern classics to light a fuse under the mood, with rom-coms, rom-dramas, and rom-reality.

We've picked out a selection of movies and shows that will satisfy any version of romance you're looking. Something sexy? Yup! Something funny? Yessiree. Something incredibly weird yet intensely attractive? Indeed!

My Best Friend's Wedding

Invite your best friend over, throw this on, and let the hints drop! In this rom-com, Julia Roberts plays a woman who realizes she's in love with her best friend (Dermot Mulroney) when he gets engaged to a young hottie (Cameron Diaz) who can't sing karaoke. Keep mentioning how you think Roberts and Mulroney should totally get together until your best friend proposes to you.

Love Island

Love Island is incredibly romantic... if your idea of romance involves heaps of hunks and babes dolled up for sex and lumping themselves together as manufactured couples for a reality show. But behind the hair gel and silicone, some real connections form, even if they come to be under the pressures of TV. There are six seasons of the runaway U.K. hit on Hulu, and it's a great reminder for you and your date that the dating scene is a nightmare, so you may as well just give what you got a shot.

If Beale Street Could Talk

Romanticism meets racism in this 2018 adaptation of the James Baldwin novel. When a young man is wrongly convicted of rape in 1970s New York City, his lover must do everything she can to prove his innocence and get him out of jail before their son is born. This was Barry Jenkins' Oscar-nominated follow-up to Moonlight, and it carries over much of the same beauty that film had.

Pride and Prejudice

Colin Firth cemented his status as a stud muffin in this 1995 6-episode adaptation of Jane Austen's classic. The series was critically acclaimed for its performances, humor, and sharp adaptation of Austen's book, which followed a young woman as she learned that being rich doesn't mean having everything.

Fever Pitch

In 2005, millions of men were tricked by their girlfriends into thinking they were seeing a baseball movie, but the ladies knew Fever Pitch was as rom-commy as they come. Jimmy Fallon played a Boston Red Sox fan who had to choose between his team and new girlfriend (Drew Barrymore). Obviously he chooses the girl, which makes him a poseur Red Sox fan, just like Robin Williams' character in Good Will Hunting who missed Carl Yazstremski's clutch homer because he was with his future wife. Get your priorities straight, movie dudes! #SOXNATION4LIFE

Looking for Alaska

It may be more of a coming-of-story than a romantic movie, and one of the main characters dies, but this adaptation of John Green's novel catches a lot of those warm fuzzies you remember from your days as a teen. It follows a group of teens as they start a new adventure at a boarding school in Alabama.

Dawson's Creek

Drive your Valentine's date crazy by showing them they are but one option in your life with one of TV's greatest love triangles ever. Joey (Katie Holmes) was caught in the middle of Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and Pacey (Joshua Jackson) for all six seasons of Dawson's Creek. The series propelled Holmes to acting stardom for making Joey seem actually conflicted about choosing between the two instead of immediately jumping into Joshua Jackson's arms and never looking back, because that's what any sane person would do.

Man Seeking Woman

The road to true love is a bumpy one, but it's full of hard-learned lessons that you use to find The One. Simon Rich's fantastical look at dating (Seasons 1 and 2) and relationships (Season 3) throws its lovelorn hero (Jay Baruchel) into dreamlike, metaphorical situations that highlight all the foibles of finding love, but underneath all the silliness is a beautiful, gooey heart. Ride it out to the end for a really happy ending.

Border

You may say you're one of those "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" people, but put that to the test with this Norwegian piece of cinema (it's way more than just a movie) that's part thriller, part fantasy, and part romance like you've never seen before. Border is impossible to describe without spoiling it, so I'll just say an unusual-looking woman, who uses her keen sense of smell as an airport security agent, has her life changed when she meets a mysterious stranger. Then things get weird. Actually things start off weird. This movie is weird. And it has the weirdest sex scene you will ever see.

90 Day Fiancé

Love is the most pure emotion that a human can feel. It's also a great way to become a citizen of a foreign country! In 90 Day Fiancé, couples get married to give one of them citizenship to the United States, and they have just 90 days to get married and make it legal. And some of them actually like each other! Why take all the time with courtship? Just show us the good stuff.

