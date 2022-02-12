The Best Romance Korean Dramas to Watch on Valentine's Day

Your introduction to Korean dramas may have been a thriller: Netflix's most-watched series of all time Squid Game, the dark fantasy Hellbound from the director of Train to Busan, or the zombie show All of Us Are Dead that's currently airing. But stories with high stakes and deadly threats are only a small fraction of the vast expanse of television shows from South Korea; one of the biggest staples of Korean-language shows is tales of romance. They are always swoon-worthy, and a blend of heartwarming and heartbreaking. Some of these stories are playful comedies, others thrilling action series or somber historical shows. If you're looking for a show to watch on Valentine's Day that will make you feel a roller coaster of emotions, romantic K-dramas are a safe bet.

Whether you're spending Valentine's Day alone or with a loved one, here are the best romance K-dramas to watch.

Crash Landing on You

One of the most highly recommended K-dramas from the past two years is Crash Landing on You, which follows star-crossed lovers Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) and Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun-bin). When a paragliding incident goes awry, Se-ri, a woman from South Korea, crash lands in North Korea — more specifically, into the arms of officer Jeong-hyeok. The two fall in love as Jeong-hyeok attempts to send Se-ri safely back home, even as their impending separation looms.



Mr. Sunshine



Mr. Sunshine is set in the years right before Japan's occupation of Korea. Eugene Choi (Lee Byung-hun) returns to his birthplace of Joseon as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, and meets noblewoman Go Ae-shin (Kim Tae-ri). Ae-shin has secretly trained to be a fighter since childhood, and this new romance comes at a time when she is exploring her ties to a network of Korean independence fighters. Prepare your Kleenex for this show, which is best described by one of its own lines: "Guns. Glory. Sad endings."





Goblin



Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), a military general living in the Goryeo Dynasty, has been cursed with immortality. He was betrayed by the king he served and framed as a traitor. The only way for his immortality to end is through an act which can only be performed by the Goblin's bride. Enter Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun). A high school student who's had the ability to see and talk to ghosts from a young age, Eun-tak's fate becomes more deeply intertwined with the supernatural when she meets Kim Shin and discovers their bond.





What's Wrong With Secretary Kim



This rom-com follows the lives of Lee Young-joon (Park Seo-joon), a successful and self-absorbed vice-chairman of a major corporation, and his secretary Kim Mi-so (Park Min-young). Young-joon's world is shaken when Mi-so informs him of her resignation, after devoting nine years to her job. Young-joon is desperate to keep Mi-so by his side, and the story unfolds as the pair develops feelings for each other while beginning to, for the first time, face traumatic events from each of their pasts.





The Red Sleeve



The Red Sleeve is based on the romance between King Jeongjo, the 22nd ruler of the Joseon Dynasty of Korea whose reign lasted from 1776 to 1800, and his concubine Royal Nobel Consort Uibin Seong. Portrayed by Lee Jun-ho and Lee Se-young, respectively, the two characters must confront their feelings while shouldering duties to the country and responsibilities in the royal court. Seong Deok-im, who later becomes the concubine, is reluctant to accept the King's affections for fear of loss of her freedom.





When The Camellia Blooms



Life for Oh Dong-baek (Gong Hyo-jin) hasn't been the easiest. She's a single mother who runs a bar, and has become the subject of the town's gossip because of her business. She also is the next target of a serial killer. When police officer Hwang Yong-sik (Kang Ha-neul) falls head over heels for her, he is eager for his feelings to be reciprocated but, more importantly, determined to protect Dong-baek and her son from harm's way.





Our Beloved Summer



Choi Ung (Choi Woo-shik) and Kook Yeon-soo's (Kim Da-mi) high school relationship ended terribly, with the pair promising they would never meet again. But when the documentary they filmed 10 years ago goes viral, the former loves are brought together by a producer friend and challenged to face the cameras again.





Her Private Life



Art curator Sung Deok-mi's (Park Min-young) pastime activity is a bit of a secret: She's the manager of a fansite for her favorite K-pop idol. When retired painter Ryan Gold (Kim Jae-wook) becomes Deok-mi's new boss, she hopes to keep her hobby and identity as a K-pop stan from him. They become closer after rumors break out and the pair begins to pretend-date in order to protect the art curator.





Youth of May



The love story of Hwang Hee-tae (Lee Do-hyun) and Kim Myung-hee (Go Min-si) unfolds against the backdrop of the Gwangju Uprising, a period in 1980 South Korea when mass protests against the military government took place. Medical student Hee-tae ran an illegal clinic to help those injured from pro-democracy demonstrations. He postpones his graduation and meets Myung-hee, a nurse who is saving up to study in Germany and leave her life in South Korea behind.





Healer



Chae Young-shin (Park Min-young) and Park Bong-soo (Ji Chang-wook) are co-workers at a tabloid news website. But Bong-soo has a secret identity: He is a mercenary with the code name "Healer," hired to perform illegal jobs and one of the best in the business. A special relationship forms when "Healer" crosses paths with Young-shin, who does not know the truth about her new love interest.