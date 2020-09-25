Your Netflix account is going to get a workout in October. In fact, it feels like there's almost too much good stuff coming to the streaming service next month, what with the debut of The Haunting of Bly Manor, a breezy new romantic comedy from Darren Star, and the final season of Schitt's Creek, which recently dominated the Emmys. How will we ever find time to watch it all? Oh, right, we don't have social lives anymore. Watching new shows and movies on Netflix is our life.

Our list of suggestions for the best shows and moves on Netflix in October is below, but here's the full list of what's new on Netflix in October. We also have a list of everything coming to all the major streaming services in October. If you'd like even more hand-picked recommendations, click over to our Watch This Now! page.

If you're looking for recommendations on the other services, here are our October picks for Hulu. Happy streaming!





The Best Shows and Movies on Netflix This Month

Evil



Available Oct. 1

The best new show of last season, CBS's procedural-but-make-it-genre Evil, is coming to Netflix in a special one-year deal that is meant to bring in a whole bunch of new fans before Season 2 debuts on the network later this year. The series, which recently came in at No. 4 on TV Guide's list of the 100 Best Shows, was created by Robert and Michelle King (the folks behind The Good Wife and The Good Fight), and stars Mike Colter and Katja Herbers as a priest-in-training and skeptical psychologist, respectively, as they investigate the supernatural on behalf of the Catholic Church. It's the CBS version of a genre show, and it's excellent. If you are one of those people who has yet to hop on this train, this is the perfect opportunity to find out what you've been missing.





Emily in Paris



Available Oct. 2

Created by Darren Star, the easy-to-watch Emily in Paris is a new romantic comedy wrapped up inside a workplace comedy. It stars Lily Collins as a successful millennial with a master's degree in marketing who moves to Paris to lend an American perspective to the company her Chicago-based firm recently acquired. Although she's there for work, Emily discovers a lot about herself (and love) in the City of Light. If you like Younger, which Star also created, or perhaps Freeform's The Bold Type, you're going to love this show.





David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Available Oct. 4

World-renowned British naturalist Sir David Attenborough, who you will recognize from the many, many nature documentaries he's worked on and narrated over the years, is at the center of this new feature documentary. It is, as he says, "his witness statement," and it explores via his first-hand account how humanity has overrun the planet, but also how we can still make it right if we act now.





Schitt's Creek Season 6

Available Oct. 7

The sixth and final season of the Emmys-sweeping comedy Schitt's Creek finally arrives on Netflix in October (it also hits CW Seed the same day). It's probably the most romantic and heartfelt season of the show, as the Rose family is getting back on its feet and making big moves. David (Dan Levy) is preparing for his upcoming marriage to Patrick (Noah Reid), Alexis (Annie Murphy) is finding her path to happiness, Moira (Catherine O'Hara) experiences a career resurgence, and Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) go all in on the motel business together. It's a season that will remind you that there is still good in this world, so if you haven't seen it yet, now is the perfect time to settle in and watch it.





The Haunting of Bly Manor

Available Oct. 9

After the success of The Haunting of Hill House, writer-director Mike Flanagan turned the Netflix show into an anthology known as The Haunting. The newest installment of said show, The Haunting of Bly Manor, features several cast members from Hill House taking on new roles, including Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, and Catherine Parker. The chilling nine-episode season draws its inspiration from Henry James' classic works, largely the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw, but there are some others in there as well. We can't say much more, but here's everything we know about it.





Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3

Available Oct. 12

The good news: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Netflix's best family-friendly animated series, was renewed for a third season! The bad news: It's the final season. But that means it's not too late to get in on this highly imaginative adventure that's sure to plaster a smile on your face. Kipo is a relentlessly positive girl in an apocalyptic future where human survivors live underground, but when she's stuck on the surface among the ruins of civilization occupied by mutant animals, she learns a whole lot about herself and teaches a group of new friends — including a four-eyed pig, a talking bug, and two other young kids — the importance of sticking together. It's cool too, with a diverse cast and a killer hip-hop/dubstep soundtrack that makes the action-packed sequences as thrilling as anything live-action. It's one of our favorite shows of the year. —Tim Surette





Rebecca

Available Oct. 21

Netflix's adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's beloved 1938 gothic novel of the same name, this psychological thriller stars Lily James as a naive young woman who enjoys a whirlwind romance with Armie Hammer's wealthy and widowed Maxim de Winter and decides to marry him, but when she arrives at her new husband's sweeping estate on the English coast, she finds herself haunted by the lingering shadow of his first wife, the titular Rebecca, whose legacy is kept alive by a sinister housekeeper, known as Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). This isn't the first time du Maurier's acclaimed novel has been adapted for the screen — in fact, Alfred Hitchcock's version took home the Academy Award for Best Picture, so Netflix has a lot to prove here.





Phil Rosenthal, Somebody Feed Phil Photo: Netflix

Somebody Feed Phil Season 4

Available Oct. 30

There's no trailer yet for Season 4 of Netflix's comforting food-centric docuseries Somebody Feed Phil, which follows Phil Rosenthal (also known as the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond!) as he travels around the world and tours the cuisine of whatever city he's in. But do you really need a trailer for a show like this? If so, here's the trailer for Season 3. It's probably a lot like that.

