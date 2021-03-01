The Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime

It's March again, even though March just happened. But there is hope: March brings with it a new season, and we don't just mean spring. We mean new seasons of Nailed It! and like 100 other shows! Still, when your time is occupied by thawing snow, allergies, and college basketball madness, it's hard to figure out what to watch on television. That's why I get paid all the Corn Nuts I can eat to put together TV recommendations for you to watch. Whether it's a documentary about one of the best rappers of all time or a sequel to a 1980s comedy classic, you can be sure it's on our radar so it can also be on yours.

Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in March on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

Soleil Moon Frye and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, kid 90 Hulu

Hulu is a little light on originals in March, with Soleil Moon Frye's (yes, Punky Brewster) documentary, kid 90, the big release. In it, Frye remembers her childhood growing up with other kid stars thanks to boxes and boxes of archived footage that she shot herself. Hulu also has the time-loop action movie Boss Level, the streaming premieres of Breeders and Genius, and a whole bunch of classic films, including one of the best sci-fi films of the last decade.

Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America Amazon Studios

It's a mellow month for Amazon, too, unless you don't count releasing one of the most anticipated films of the year as mellow. Coming 2 America is a sequel (the '2' oh-so cleverly gives it away!) of the 1988 comedy Coming to America, and brings Eddie Murphy back into the ceremonial garb of Zamunda royalty as his character, now king of the country, searches for his son in America. Amazon also brings in the Back to the Future trilogy and Wet Hot American Summer, one of the great summer camp comedies of all time.

Nicole Byer, Nailed It! Netflix

If you're into documentaries about great rappers, high school movies about crushing the patriarchy, or baking failures, Netflix is the place to be this month. The streamer has a wide variety of originals for everyone, from kids to the olds. But we should also let you know that you have until March 3 to watch Rectify, one of TV's great hidden gems.

