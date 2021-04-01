The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch in April on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime

Ahhhh, spring! When baby TV shows slowly push out of the ground and young, adorable movies are born into the world. The best new shows and movies coming out in April on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have something for literally every single person in the world, with everything from the new violently dismembering Mortal Kombat film to a wholesome family-friendly film about an inspirational alligator boy to Kate Winslet once again proving why she's a top actress, as well as a whole bunch of stuff in between.

Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in March on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix. If you're looking for everything coming out on streaming in April, check out our list.

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown Michele K. Short/HBO

HBO Max is really living up the "Max" part of its name since its launch, releasing quality shows and movies at an astounding rate. That trend continues in April, which has plenty of new releases from HBO Max that will keep me more than happy, including the home release of the big-budget Mortal Kombat movie, Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, and a four-part miniseries that will make you think hard about everything you learned in history class.

Here's our full list of picks for HBO Max in April, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, everything coming to HBO is in our list of new releases on streaming in April.







Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale Hulu

April is a good month for real life on Hulu, with a trio of documentaries examining the wild spending and partying of the company WeWork, the hunt for a triple homicide said to be committed by -- hold on to your butt -- Bigfoot, and the lives of female comedians fighting stereotypes in a male-dominated business. And of course, April's biggest Hulu release is Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale.

Here's our full list of picks for Hulu in April, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Hulu in April.







Deborah Ayorinde, Melody Hurd, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Ashley Thomas, THEM Amazon

There are a couple of big drops happening this month on Amazon Prime Video, starting with the new Lena Waithe-produced horror series Them (April 9), about a Black family who move into an all-white neighborhood in the '50s. There's also Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, which premieres April 30 and stars Michael B. Jordan. And if you're a fan of Russell Crowe going ballistic, Unhinged debuts April 2. -Allison Picurro

Here's our full list of picks for Amazon Prime in April, but you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Amazon Prime in April.







Shadow and Bone Netflix

Spring may be heating up, but the buzziest new Netflix release of next month will transport you to the tundra. Fantasy adaptation Shadow and Bone debuts on April 23. If reality is more your speed, The Circle returns for Season 2 feeling more real than ever. The competition series that isolates contestants from each other is back on April 15; new batches of episodes will drop each Wednesday until early May. -Kelly Connolly

Here's our full list of picks for Netflix in April, but you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Netflix in April.

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on TV shows you love, we have those too.