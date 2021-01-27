The Best Movies on Disney+ to Watch on Valentine's Day

Robin Wright and Cary Elwes, The Princess Bride LES ARCHIVES DU 7E ART

Nothing is more romantic on Valentine's Day than spending an evening on your couch and watching movies from the comfort of your own home, and Disney+ has a good selection of options -- even for those of us who consider ourselves allergic to the very concept of love. It's a pretty wide-ranging list, full of not just those classic Disney animated movies but of rom-coms, rom-drams, and rom-fantasies too, so whether you're looking for a straight-up love story or something with a little more bite, TV Guide has you covered.

We've rounded up the best romance movies currently available for your viewing pleasure on Disney+. Check them out below.

10 Things I Hate About You

You might not have read William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, but you've almost certainly seen 10 Things I Hate About You, a charming, modern adaptation set in a high school in which Heath Ledger, in his breakthrough role as bad boy Patrick Verona, is paid to take out the sardonic Julia Stiles' Kat so Kat's younger sister, Larisa Oleynik's Bianca, can date Andrew Keegan's Joey On its surface, maybe that doesn't sound romantic, but it totally is. Trust us -- just wait until you hear Ledger's rendition of a certain Frankie Valli song.





Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast Disney +

It's a tale as old as time: An arrogant prince is turned into a beast and only becomes a man again only after a well-read young woman, whom he held prisoner, falls in love with him in this film based on the 18th century fairy tale. Also, there are a lot of talking (and singing) household objects helping them out along the way. Now, we're sure that there are some people out there who prefer the 2017 live-action version starring Emma Watson, but in our opinion, nothing compares to the animated classic, which was nominated for Best Picture at the 1992 Oscars.





Cinderella

Cinderella Diseny +

We all kind of know this one, right? A young woman is left orphaned and working as a maid in her own home thanks to her evil stepmother and stepsisters, but is transformed into a well-dressed princess with the help of her Fairy Godmother just in time to attend a ball where she meets the conveniently named Prince Charming. This one has pumpkin carriages, glass slippers, and birds who make clothing, and if you've ever lost an article of clothing and wished a wealthy prince or princess would return it to you so you'd have a really great story to tell friends and strangers at parties, you should consider checking it out.





Lady and the Tramp

Lady and the Tramp Disney

There is nothing more romantic than sharing a plate of pasta with your date and finding yourself trying to eat the same piece of spaghetti. At least, that's what this beloved 1955 animated classic, which depicts a love story between a posh cocker spaniel named Lady and a stray mutt named Tramp, has told us for years and years. Bonus: After you've watched the animated version, check out the new live-action film (featuring the voices of Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux) that was released exclusively on Disney+ in 2019.





The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Disney

Have you heard of this one? The Disney film about a young mermaid girl who trades her voice to an evil sea witch for legs after falling for a human prince features a lot of perfect songs and is generally super rewatchable despite its many flaws. To be honest, we're not entirely sure we agree with Ariel's decision to give up the ability to live underwater for a man, but there's a reasonThe Little Mermaidhas become such a staple in the culture.





The Princess Bride

Cary Elwes, The Princess Bride 20th Century Fox

There are so many things to adore about The Princess Bride -- its timelessly quotable script, its hilarious story, Mandy Patinkin -- but at the heart of it is a beautiful love story between a young woman named Buttercup (Robin Wright) and Westley, her farmhand (Cary Elwes), who replies to everything she tells him to do with three perfect words: "As you wish." When she's forced into marrying a prince, Westley sets out on a long, difficult journey to rescue her. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll never be able to hear the word "marriage" the same ever again. -Allison Picurro





The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries Disney

Technically, The Princess Diaries, based on the popular young adult book series written by Meg Cabot, is a coming of age story about a high school girl, Mia (Anne Hathaway), who discovers she's not a loser with triangle-shaped hair but actually the princess of a small country. But it's also a sweet story about how her cute friend (Robert Schwartzman) saw her before she was a princess, and that's aww-worthy.





The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement Disney

Why not make your Valentine's Day a double feature by following up a viewing of The Princess Diaries with its 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, in which Princess Mia (Anne Hathaway) must find a husband before taking the throne as Queen of Genovia? We know that sounds kind of weird, especially now (love whoever you want, on your own time), but it's actually pretty cute -- and not just because the film also stars Chris Pine. While it's not quite as pitch-perfect as the first film (and definitely lacks pizzas topped with M&Ms) it's worth any fan's time.





Splash

Splash Touchstone/Disney+

Splash is somehow the second movie on this list in which a man falls in love with a mermaid, and in circumstances that would only ever exist in a movie, Tom Hanks plays Allen, a depressed man who can't hold down a relationship -- until he meets a woman (played by Daryl Hannah) who just so happens to secretly be a mermaid. As you can imagine, that proves to be a pretty big obstacle for them. What else is there to say? The rest is aquatic history.





Tuck Everlasting

Tuck Everlasting Disney

Based on the novel of the same name, Tuck Everlasting is about the romance between a young, upper-class woman, Winnie Foster (Alexis Bledel), and a handsome young man, Jesse Tuck (Jonathan Jackson), whom she discovers comes from a family of immortals. After nearly being exposed, the Tucks must leave, and Winnie has to choose between living forever with the man she loves or living her life without fear.





Up

Up Disney

The opening minutes of Up are the most romantic moments ever seen in film, depicting the love story between Carl (Ed Asner), an adventure-loving young boy, and Ellie, an adventure-loving young girl, across their entire lives. After Ellie passes away, the film depicts Carl, now an elderly widow, attempting to travel to Paradise Falls, the couple's dream vacation destination that initially brought them together. While Carl's adventure might not be wholly romantic -- a talking dog is involved, for example -- Carl and Ellie's love story grounds the entire movie and will make you believe in happily ever after.





WALL-E

WALL-E Disney Plus

Wall-E is a lonely robot who exists on a future, uninhabitable version of Earth, where he's been left to pick up trash forever. But when another robot, a probe called Eve, visits the planet, Wall-E falls instantly in love and follows her around the galaxy. What's more romantic than watching two adorable robots find love with each other? Let me tell you: nothing.





While You Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping Hollywood Pictures/Disney

After saving the life of Peter (Peter Gallagher), a man she's had a crush on for a while, Sandra Bullock's Lucy ends up falling in love with his brother, Jack (Bill Pullman), while Peter is in a coma in this iconic rom-com. There's one big problem, though: Peter's family, including Jack, thinks Lucy is engaged to Peter, thanks to a teeny, tiny moment of misunderstanding. Honestly, it could happen to anybody!