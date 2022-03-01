The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (March 2022)

Join or Sign In
The Despicable Me movies are about to expire
Netflix is constantly adding new movies to its expansive library, but for every two mediocre originals it puts out, it loses a great older movie it licensed from another studio for a period of time. Some of the best movies leaving Netflix in March 2022 include family favorites, a horror classic, and a pair of movies from one of independent cinema's most acclaimed directors.
That director is Jane Campion, whose most recent movie, The Power of the Dog, is a Netflix Original that's a leading contender to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and her movies leaving the service are the 2003 thriller In the Cut and the 2009 romantic drama Bright Star. They're staying on Netflix just long enough to maybe get a little bit of a bump from Campion's Oscar buzz (the Oscars are on Sunday, March 27), and then expiring at the end of the month. We highly recommend that you have yourself a mini Jane Campion film festival before those two expire (The Power of the Dog isn't going anywhere).
These are just a few recommendations from the larger list of things expiring; the full list is below. And Netflix is always quietly adding movies and TV shows to the list of expiring titles, so we'll be adding more stuff to the list as the month goes on. If you're curious about everything coming to Netflix in March, we have that list, too.
For fans of: Minions, the Pharrell Williams song "Happy"
These two animated family movies dominated Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart all throughout February, especially Despicable Me 2, which reached the No. 1 spot a few times. So you better hope your kids find something else to watch over and over again by the end of this month because otherwise, you're going to have to have a difficult conversation about streaming rights and/or shell out to buy the movies so you're not subject to the vicissitudes of streaming. Despicable Me is the one where supervillain Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) adopts three little girls as part of his nefarious plan to steal the Moon and grows to love them. Despicable Me 2 is the one where Gru is persuaded to fight El Macho (voiced by Benjamin Bratt), a supervillain who, unlike Gru, is actually bad. Did you know Despicable Me 2 is the most profitable movie in Universal Pictures' history? Crazy! The Minions are billionaires. None of the other Despicable Me or Minions movies are currently available on a subscription streaming service, but Peacock is probably working on it.
For fans of: Poetry, romance that rips your heart out of your chest
Year: 2009
Director: Jane Campion
Stars: Ben Whishaw, Abbie Cornish, Paul Schneider
Genre: Drama, Romance, Biography
Rating: PG
Metacritic score: 81
This gorgeous period drama from director Jane Campion is about the 19th century poet John Keats (Ben Whishaw) and his romance with his muse Fanny Brawne (Abbie Cornish), for whom he wrote many of his most beautiful poems. The story is a tragedy (if you know anything about Keats, you know why), but it's a moving exploration of passion, loss, and the artistic spirit, with Campion's signature painterly cinematography.
For fans of: Erotic thrillers, movies that were misunderstood when they came out but are actually great
Year: 2003
Director: Jane Campion
Stars: Meg Ryan, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kevin Bacon, Nick Damici
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Rating: R
Metacritic score: 46
This feminist film noir got mediocre reviews and was a box office flop when it was released in 2003, with most attention at the time paid to America's sweetheart Meg Ryan's nude scenes, but it has come to be regarded as a subversive masterpiece about female desire and male violence. Ryan plays Frannie, a New York City writer who starts hooking up with a homicide detective (Mark Ruffalo) who's investigating a murder in her neighborhood. But as their relationship gets more intense, she starts to suspect he might be the killer. It's a daring erotic thriller unmistakably told from a woman's perspective, and director Campion bathes everything in golden yellow summer afternoon light that makes New York look different than it's ever looked on film.
For fans of: Sexy vampires, romantic horror
Year: 1994
Director: Neil Jordan
Stars: Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater
Genre: Horror, Drama
Rating: R
Metacritic score: 59
This adaptation of Anne Rice's famous vampire novel is truly one of the sexiest horror movies ever made, with sensuous sets, costumes, and cinematography and smoldering chemistry between two of the world's biggest movie stars. Brad Pitt stars as the tragic, complicated vampire Louis, who was turned into a vampire by the evil Lestat (Tom Cruise) in New Orleans in 1791. Louis hates the bloodthirsty monster he's become, especially after he feeds on a girl, Claudia (11-year-old Kirsten Dunst, who's extraordinary playing an adult trapped in a child's body), and Lestat turns her into a vampire, who they treat like a daughter. It started a franchise that will continue in an Interview with the Vampire TV show on AMC, with Game of Thrones' Jacob Anderson in the Brad Pitt role. If you want to watch the original before the new version premieres later this year, now's the time.
March 3
Parker
Safe Haven
March 6
The Secret
March 15
Howards End
March 21
Philomena
March 27
Lawless
March 28
Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom
March 30
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
March 31
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good As It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape From Pirate's Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In the Cut
Interview With the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West