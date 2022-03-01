The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (March 2022)

Despicable Me 2 Universal Pictures

Netflix is constantly adding new movies to its expansive library, but for every two mediocre originals it puts out, it loses a great older movie it licensed from another studio for a period of time. Some of the best movies leaving Netflix in March 2022 include family favorites, a horror classic, and a pair of movies from one of independent cinema's most acclaimed directors.

That director is Jane Campion, whose most recent movie, The Power of the Dog, is a Netflix Original that's a leading contender to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and her movies leaving the service are the 2003 thriller In the Cut and the 2009 romantic drama Bright Star. They're staying on Netflix just long enough to maybe get a little bit of a bump from Campion's Oscar buzz (the Oscars are on Sunday, March 27), and then expiring at the end of the month. We highly recommend that you have yourself a mini Jane Campion film festival before those two expire (The Power of the Dog isn't going anywhere).

These are just a few recommendations from the larger list of things expiring; the full list is below. And Netflix is always quietly adding movies and TV shows to the list of expiring titles, so we'll be adding more stuff to the list as the month goes on. If you're curious about everything coming to Netflix in March, we have that list, too.

For fans of: Minions, the Pharrell Williams song "Happy"

These two animated family movies dominated Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart all throughout February, especially Despicable Me 2, which reached the No. 1 spot a few times. So you better hope your kids find something else to watch over and over again by the end of this month because otherwise, you're going to have to have a difficult conversation about streaming rights and/or shell out to buy the movies so you're not subject to the vicissitudes of streaming. Despicable Me is the one where supervillain Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) adopts three little girls as part of his nefarious plan to steal the Moon and grows to love them. Despicable Me 2 is the one where Gru is persuaded to fight El Macho (voiced by Benjamin Bratt), a supervillain who, unlike Gru, is actually bad. Did you know Despicable Me 2 is the most profitable movie in Universal Pictures' history? Crazy! The Minions are billionaires. None of the other Despicable Me or Minions movies are currently available on a subscription streaming service, but Peacock is probably working on it.

For fans of: Poetry, romance that rips your heart out of your chest

Year: 2009

Director: Jane Campion

Stars: Ben Whishaw, Abbie Cornish, Paul Schneider

Genre: Drama, Romance, Biography

Rating: PG

Metacritic score: 81



This gorgeous period drama from director Jane Campion is about the 19th century poet John Keats (Ben Whishaw) and his romance with his muse Fanny Brawne (Abbie Cornish), for whom he wrote many of his most beautiful poems. The story is a tragedy (if you know anything about Keats, you know why), but it's a moving exploration of passion, loss, and the artistic spirit, with Campion's signature painterly cinematography.

For fans of: Erotic thrillers, movies that were misunderstood when they came out but are actually great

Year: 2003

Director: Jane Campion

Stars: Meg Ryan, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kevin Bacon, Nick Damici

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 46



This feminist film noir got mediocre reviews and was a box office flop when it was released in 2003, with most attention at the time paid to America's sweetheart Meg Ryan's nude scenes, but it has come to be regarded as a subversive masterpiece about female desire and male violence. Ryan plays Frannie, a New York City writer who starts hooking up with a homicide detective (Mark Ruffalo) who's investigating a murder in her neighborhood. But as their relationship gets more intense, she starts to suspect he might be the killer. It's a daring erotic thriller unmistakably told from a woman's perspective, and director Campion bathes everything in golden yellow summer afternoon light that makes New York look different than it's ever looked on film.

For fans of: Sexy vampires, romantic horror

Year: 1994

Director: Neil Jordan

Stars: Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater

Genre: Horror, Drama

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 59



This adaptation of Anne Rice's famous vampire novel is truly one of the sexiest horror movies ever made, with sensuous sets, costumes, and cinematography and smoldering chemistry between two of the world's biggest movie stars. Brad Pitt stars as the tragic, complicated vampire Louis, who was turned into a vampire by the evil Lestat (Tom Cruise) in New Orleans in 1791. Louis hates the bloodthirsty monster he's become, especially after he feeds on a girl, Claudia (11-year-old Kirsten Dunst, who's extraordinary playing an adult trapped in a child's body), and Lestat turns her into a vampire, who they treat like a daughter. It started a franchise that will continue in an Interview with the Vampire TV show on AMC, with Game of Thrones' Jacob Anderson in the Brad Pitt role. If you want to watch the original before the new version premieres later this year, now's the time.

Leaving Netflix in March

March 3

Parker

Safe Haven



March 6

The Secret



March 15

Howards End



March 21

Philomena



March 27

Lawless



March 28

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom



March 30

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black



March 31

300

A River Runs Through It

As Good As It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape From Pirate's Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In the Cut

Interview With the Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West

