The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Robert Pattinson, Good Time A24

Netflix invests heavily in exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere, especially on the movie side. Netflix isn't really in the quality film business; it's in the volume business, so the best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies made by traditional movie studios. Unfortunately, those movies may be removed from the service at any given time as Netflix loses the rights to stream them. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again, so watch them before they expire.

We've rounded up a few picks for the best movies to watch before they leave Netflix in February 2022. It's an eclectic collection that contains a modern classic crime thriller, a beloved recent coming-of-age favorite, a classic family movie, and one of the darkest comedies ever made. Catch them before they're gone. Keep scrolling for the full list of everything leaving Netflix in February 2022. We also have a list of everything that's coming to Netflix this month.

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! We also have hand-picked selections based on shows you already love, as well as suggestions for what to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Peacock.

For fans of: Being so stressed out that you grind your teeth to powder by the end of the movie

Year: 2017

Director: Josh & Benny Safdie

Stars: Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Buddy Duress, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Genre: Thriller

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 80



Before they made Uncut Gems, filmmaker brothers Josh and Benny Safdie gave everyone anxiety attacks with this almost unbearably tense indie that you absolutely need to watch if you love New York City and/or crime thrillers. Robert Pattinson is incredible as Connie Nikas, a dirtbag from Queens who robs a bank with his developmentally disabled brother Nick (Benny Safdie). Nick gets arrested during the getaway and is sent to Rikers Island. Connie has to come up with $10,000 to bail him out of the notorious jail, which sets him off on a harrowing, grimy journey into Queens' small-time criminal underworld. It's a sensorily overwhelming thriller with a devoted cult that hopefully you join before it leaves Netflix. The good news is that it isn't leaving streaming entirely; it's moving to Showtime on Feb. 11.

For fans of: Remembering how much high school sucked

Year: 2016

Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

Stars: Hailee Steinfeld, Haley Lu Richardson, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 77



One of the best teen comedies of the last decade, The Edge of Seventeen has everything you want in a coming-of-age movie. After finding out her best friend is hooking up with her popular older brother, awkward outsider Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) is thrown into crisis mode. Meanwhile, Nadine is navigating a strained relationship with her mother (Kyra Sedgwick) and a crush on an older boy by herself, with her only friend being her teacher, Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson), who barely tolerates her existential ramblings. It's a funny, sweet movie that will remind you of the classics you already love, like Clueless and Mean Girls, while standing totally on its own. It's been on Netflix for a long time, and it's a huge bummer that it's leaving. Hopefully it pops up on another streaming service soon. -Allison Picurro

For fans of: Muppets, David Bowie, '80s nostalgia

Year: 1986

Director: Jim Henson

Stars: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly

Genre: Fantasy, Musical

Rating: PG

Metacritic score: 50



This 1980s fantasy cult classic is the kind of movie the kids from Stranger Things would obsess over. An ordinary teenage girl named Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) has to reach the center of an enchanted maze in order to rescue her baby brother from the cunning clutches of Jareth the Goblin King (David Bowie, glammy and menacing). She's helped on her quest by a number of magical creatures, who are all puppets built by Jim Henson's Creature Workshop. It's an immersive fantasy world with really remarkable puppetry, and a great family movie for kids 8 and up. Kids raised on computer animation will flip when they see elaborate, tactile puppets like Ludo and the Wiseman.

For fans of: Extremely dark comedy

Year: 2009

Director: Jody Hill

Stars: Seth Rogen, Ray Liotta, Michael Peña, Anna Faris

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 54



One of the darkest comedies you'll ever see, and an unforgettable one, with penetrating insight into the troubled mind of the sort of person who wants the power that comes with being a cop but isn't psychologically stable enough to make it. Seth Rogen stars as Ronnie Barnhardt, a mall security guard with mental health issues who goes too far in his pursuit of a serial flasher. Written and directed by Danny McBride associate Jody Hill, it's basically Taxi Driver as a comedy, with one of Rogen's best performances. It's not for everybody, but if you like your depressing movies to have some jokes in them, watch this before it's gone.

Year: 1991

Director: James Cameron

Stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick

Genre: Sci-fi, Action

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 75



Sci-fi action classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day is leaving Netflix, and we don't know when it will be back. (Get it? lol.) So this might be your last chance for who knows how long to watch Arnold Schwarzenegger fight liquid metal Robert Patrick on a streaming service. If you haven't watched T2 in awhile, it's still awesome. The special effects hold up shockingly well, the action is thrilling, Ah-nuld is magnetic (Get it? He's made of metal, lol). James Cameron has made two perfect sci-fi movies, and this is one of them (the other, of course, is Aliens, which randomly is streaming on Tubi for free at the moment). It's also one of the greatest sequels you don't have to have watched the first one to understand.





Everything Leaving Netflix in February



Feb. 1

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups



Feb. 8

Polaroid



Feb. 9

Hitler - A Career



Feb. 19

Good Time



Feb. 15

Studio 54



Feb. 16

Drunk Parents



Feb. 20

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey



Feb. 25

No Escape



Feb. 26

Edge of Seventeen



Feb. 28

Border Security: America's Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances With Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool's Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers

