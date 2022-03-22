The Best Movies Leaving HBO Max This Month (April 2022)

HBO Max is the best major streaming service for movie lovers, thanks to its deep library of Warner Bros. classics and strong roster of recent movies (Warner Bros.' theatrical releases come to the streaming service 45 days after they premiere). Still, movies expire from HBO Max all time. We heard they're put back into the Warner Bros. water tower alongside the Animaniacs for storage, but that's just a rumor. Wherever they go, they're not on HBO Max anymore. And some of the movies leaving HBO Max in April 2022 are good ones.

Our picks for the best movies to watch this month before they leave HBO Max include one of the best romantic comedies ever made, a recent Oscar winner that got people talking, and a charmingly fusty Tom Hanks Western.

If you're looking for the best things that are coming to HBO Max in April, we have that list, too. And check back on this story throughout the month, as we'll be updating with new picks as HBO Max adds movies and shows to its "Last Chance" section.

For fans of: Rom-coms, great writing, Nicolas Cage as a romantic lead

Year: 1987

Director: Norman Jewison

Stars: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Danny Aiello, Olympia Dukakis, Vincent Gardenia, John Mahoney

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Rating: PG

Metacritic score: 83



This divine 1987 movie is my pick for the best romantic comedy ever made. Other movies have their partisans who can make a case for them, but other movies don't have a scene where Nicolas Cage rants, "I lost my hand! I lost my bride! Johnny has his hand! Johnny has his bride!" Set in a lived-in Italian-American corner of Brooklyn, Moonstruck tells the story of Loretta Castorini (Cher), a 37-year-old widow who's engaged to Johnny Cammareri (Danny Aiello) but falls in love with his much younger brother, a mercurial baker named Ronny (Cage). Meanwhile, other members of Loretta's tight-knit family are having their own romantic troubles. John Patrick Shanley won a much-deserved Oscar for his quirky, wise screenplay, while Cher and Olympia Dukakis won Oscars for their performances.

For fans of: America's Dad Tom Hanks

Year: 2020

Director: Paul Greengrass

Stars: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel

Genre: Western, Drama, Adventure

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 73



Tom Hanks is in full good-guy Tom Hanks mode in this old-fashioned Western road movie. He plays Jefferson Kidd, a Texan who finds an orphaned girl whose birth and adopted families both died. She speaks no English and wants nothing to do with him, but he takes responsibility for getting her across Texas to her aunt and uncle, the only family she has left. He protects her on the perilous journey, and as they ride they become each other's family. It's a familiar, bittersweet story that's elevated by Hanks' and Helena Zengel's heartfelt performances and Paul Greengrass' ace direction. Dads with HBO Max should watch this one before it's gone.

For fans of: Women getting revenge

Year: 2020

Director: Emerald Fennell

Stars: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Comedy

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 73



Writer-director Emerald Fennell's tense drama is a potent polemic about a rape culture that allows women to be abused and men to get away with it. Carey Mulligan gives the best performance of her career so far as Cassie Thomas, a medical school dropout who has dedicated her life to getting revenge on predatory men and the women who cover for them on behalf of her friend Nina, who killed herself after being assaulted and denied justice. Then she starts dating Ryan (Bo Burnham), who seems different from all the other men — until he's not, which starts the movie's descent to its shocking conclusion. The movie has serious flaws due to its failure to grapple with the contradictions of Cassie and the things she does, but it's buoyed by Mulligan's performance, Fennell's righteous, bitingly funny anger, and the clever casting of actors known for playing gentle, "nice" guys (Chris Lowell, Max Greenfield, Adam Brody, etc.). It won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay last year.





April 3:

Life's Too Short, 2012 (HBO)



April 30:

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 (HBO)

A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Hearts in Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Her Body, 2018 (HBO)

Hitman, 2007 (HBO) (Extended Version)

House, 2008 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)

My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002 (HBO)

Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Showtime, 2002 (HBO)

Something New, 2006 (HBO)

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Summer School, 1987 (HBO)

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The End, 1978 (HBO)

The Fast and the Furious, 2001 (HBO)

The Happening, 2008 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)

The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, 2007 (HBO)

The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings of the Dove, 1997 (HBO)

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Unleashed, 2005 (HBO) (Director's Cut)

Waiting to Exhale, 1995 (HBO)

Weightless, 2018 (HBO)

Welcome to Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

Witness, 1985 (HBO)

Won't You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

