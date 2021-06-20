The Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Week: Evil, The Blacklist, Bosch

Sorry to all dads — Father's Day is getting overshadowed this year by Kings Week, a weeklong, totally real celebration of beloved TV showrunners Robert and Michelle King. The Kings have two shows returning this week: the great supernatural drama Evil and the also-great legal drama The Good Fight. And since Evil is moving from CBS to Paramount+ this season, both Good and Evil will be airing on the same streaming platform. Sounds ominous.

Mike Colter and Katja Herbers, Evil Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Season 2 premieres Sunday on Paramount+

Evil was the coolest procedural on network TV in its first season. In its second, it'll be the coolest procedural on streaming. The only drama out there to make exorcism a really fun time is taking its act from CBS to Paramount+ for Season 2, which picks up right where that stunning Season 1 finale left off. The new episodes find Kristen (Katja Herbers) wrestling with her darker side as her partners face their own demons, often literally: David (Mike Colter) is struggling with temptation as his ordination approaches, while Ben (Aasif Mandvi) is visited by haunting night terrors. It's even better, stranger, and smarter than it was in Season 1. Just be prepared to sleep with the lights on. [TRAILER]







Annie Murphy, Kevin Can F**K Himself Jojo Whilden/AMC

Series premieres Sunday at 9/8c on AMC

AMC's new dark comedy has one of the best premises for a television show ever: A typical put-upon sitcom wife (Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy) who's tired of being her man-child husband's doormat strives to break free of her laugh-track prison. It's a standard male-fronted CBS comedy from the viewpoint of the wife, except the camera follows her outside of the show, bouncing from the standard in-studio multi-camera comedy to a darker, single-camera show when she's on her own. When it's clicking, it's a damning look at comedic misogyny that shows like Kevin Can Wait, King of Queens, and others made mainstream. But critics are divided on how successful it is as a TV show. However, a series this creative and daring doesn't come around too often, so it's best to watch and make your own judgment. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]







Michelle McNamara, I'll Be Gone in the Dark Robyn Von Swank/HBO

Special episode airs Monday at 10/9c on HBO and HBO Max

HBO's true crime series I'll Be Gone in the Dark aired almost a year ago, but TV is so fluid nowadays that there's never really an end to any show. (Remember the Mad About You revival? Neither do I, but I'm told it happened.) This bonus episode works as an addendum to the original six-episode run, continuing to highlight Michelle McNamara's efforts to uncover the identity of the Golden State Killer, while bringing to light new inconsistencies in the police work. Joseph James DeAngelo was sentenced to life in prison last summer, years after McNamara's untimely death in 2016, but the special seeks to further show how one person can make a difference to an entire community. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]







Isaiah Johnson and Akili McDowell, David Makes Man Rod Millington/OWN & Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Season 2 premieres Tuesday at 9/8c on OWN

No other show on TV moves quite like David Makes Man, a haunting, lyrical coming-of-age drama from Moonlight co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney. For Season 2, the story jumps ahead in time; now in his 30s, David (played as an adult by Kwame Patterson) is a businessman on the rise who finds himself at a turning point that takes him back to his youth. Akili McDowell returns as teenage David as the show explores those decisions that can't be undone. [TRAILER]







James Spader and Megan Boone, The Blacklist Sony Pictures Television

Season 8 finale airs Wednesday on NBC

Something's in the water on The Blacklist, which is making its second straight appearance in our picks of the week. Hot off a game-changing, revelation-heavy black-and-white episode, the Season 8 finale will tie it all together — and close a major chapter in The Blacklist's story. The episode will reportedly be Megan Boone's last as a series regular, so tune in to see how Elizabeth Keen's story wraps up. As for what on earth Raymond Reddington (James Spader) will get up to next, you'll have a whole ninth season to find out. [TRAILER]







Too Hot to Handle Tom Dymond/Netflix

Season 2 premieres Wednesday on Netflix

Too Hot to Handle, simultaneously one of the best and worst reality dating shows to have to film under COVID protocols, is back for another season of trashy nonsense. (The season will premiere in two batches, with the rest of the episodes debuting Wednesday, June 30.) Can a bunch of hot and horny people give up sex in order to win a lot of money? What do you think? [TRAILER]







Conan O'Brien WarnerMedia

Series finale airs Thursday at 11/10c on TBS

Conan O'Brien has been a nightly fixture in late-night TV for almost three decades, but on Thursday night, he signs off from the format we're so used to seeing him in for (possibly?) the last time. (Don't worry, he's moving to a weekly variety show at HBO Max at some point in the future.) The last two weeks of Conan will be a big send-off party for the redhead, with Conan filling up the audience for the first time in over a year now that COVID restrictions are being lifted. Thursday's special farewell will be an hourlong episode, with Jack Black as the final guest. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]







Christine Baranski and Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight Patrick Harbron/CBS

Season 5 premieres Thursday on Paramount+

After its fourth season came to an abrupt halt due to pandemic shutdowns, The Good Fight returns with a Season 5 premiere that doubles as a de facto Season 4 finale. That means the episode has the sad honor of sending off two former series regulars, Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo, who return to wrap up their stories before leaving the show. The good news is that Mandy Patinkin is getting in on the action this year as a man named Hal Wackner, who opens an unofficial court in the back of a copy shop because he can. The Good Fight, never change. [TRAILER]







Bosch Amazon

Final season available Friday on Amazon Prime Video

It's time to Bosch one last time, Bosch heads. The seventh and final season of Amazon's cop show catches us up with Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he and Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) pursue two separate murder investigations that will take them inside the dangerous world of the drug trade. Don't be too sad about Bosch wrapping up, though: IMDb TV is making a spin-off and Welliver is set to reprise his role. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]







Ilana Glazer, False Positive Hulu

Friday on Hulu

Ilana Glazer gets her Rosemary's Baby moment in this horror film about Lucy (Glazer), a woman who, after struggling to get pregnant, finally finds success with an illustrious reproductive specialist (Pierce Brosnan). Throughout her pregnancy, Lucy begins to notice a pattern of unsettling, supernatural occurrences that seem to be following her, and suspects that the doctor, his maniacally upbeat nurse (Gretchen Mol), and even her own husband (Justin Theroux) could all be in on it. It's an eerie thrill ride that gives Glazer room to go full horror heroine, and it co-stars Sophia Bush. False Positive has it all. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

