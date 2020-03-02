Choosing what to watch can be overwhelming, and with each passing month, the number of options only grows. Fortunately, TV Guide's Reviews and Recommendations team will guide you through the complex question of what to stream and where to stream it. If you're looking for something to stream, here are the best TV shows and movies coming to Hulu in March 2020, including new shows like Little Fires Everywhere and classic flicks like Charlotte's Web.

March is the debut of FX on Hulu, a new partnership between the two companies kickstarted by the fact that they're now step-siblings, thanks to their parents Disney and Fox getting married. That means new exclusive series like Devs, Breeders, and more are coming to you soon.

March is the debut of FX on Hulu, a new partnership between the two companies kickstarted by the fact that they're now step-siblings, thanks to their parents Disney and Fox getting married. That means new exclusive series like Devs, Breeders, and more are coming to you soon.

The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu in March

Charlotte's Web

Sunday, March 1

That's SOME PIG, baby! This classic animated adaptation of E.B. White's children's novel has been delighting families since 1972. It tells the story of Wilbur, a cute little pig who's the runt of the litter and gets saved from slaughter thanks to the intervention of a super-smart spider named Charlotte, who spins messages about what a special pig he is into her web. The real star of the movie is Templeton the rat, though, who's voiced by Paul Lynde. He's annoying but helpful. RADIANT! HUMBLE! TERRIFIC! TERRIFIC! TERRIFIC! (Trailer)





The Descent

Sunday, March 1

This gnarly little horror thriller is one of the most claustrophobic movies ever made. It follows a group of women who a go on a spelunking trip in a West Virginia cave to reaffirm their friendship after a tragic accident. Tension is already running high, thanks to the interpersonal conflict and the cave being more challenging than they anticipated, and then the flesh-eating humanoids show up. (Trailer)





Devs

Series premiere Thursday, March 5

Ex Machina and Annihilation director Alex Garland heads to TV for the first time with this philosophical sci-fi slow-burn. The limited series follows the story of a young software engineer, Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), who investigates the secretive development division of the company she works for, which is run by a weird guy named Forest (Nick Offerman), because she believes it's responsible for her boyfriend's murder. Mostly, though, the show is about Garland's obsession with building lightbulbs into the walls of the set to give everything a beautiful golden glow. Episodes release weekly via FX on Hulu. (Trailer)





Better Things

Season 4 episodes available weekly starting Friday, March 6

Pamela Adlon's brilliant FX comedy series returns with a new batch of episodes that find Adlon's Sam turning 50 and experiencing something like a mid-life crisis when she buys a big, macho muscle car. Adlon directs every episode of Season 4, and she said that themes this season include "rain, couples, and being alone." (Trailer)





The Most Dangerous Animal of All

Episodes available weekly starting Friday, March 7

This four-part FX docuseries follows a man named Gary L. Stewart's search for the father who abandoned him, Earl Van Best Jr. During that search, Stewart learns that Van Best not only resembled the Zodiac Killer — the notorious Bay Area serial killer who sent taunting, cryptic letters to press and was never caught — but may actually have been him. This doc may finally clear Ted Cruz's name once and for all. (Trailer)





Little Fires Everywhere

First three episodes premiere Wednesday, March 18

TV's biggest movie star Reese Witherspoon and Scandal alum Kerry Washington star in this two-hander limited series about the intertwined lives of rich white lady Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) and poor black lady Mia Warren (Washington). It's sort of like a Midwestern Big Little Lies, but woker. It's based on the bestselling 2017 novel by Celeste Ng. After the first three, new episodes roll out weekly. (Trailer)





Archer

Complete 10th season available Sunday, March 29

After 10 seasons, you know that this animated comedy is about the interpersonal squabbles between Sterling Archer and his coworkers, even if the gimmicky premise changes. Season 10, aka Archer: 1999, is set on a spaceship, so the spy cliches it sent up earlier in its run are now sci-fi cliches. But despite the cosmetic change, it's the same old Archer. (Trailer)

