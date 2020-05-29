You're getting toilet paper and baker's yeast delivered to your house during the pandemic, why not get some entertainment delivered by Amazon while you're at it? Only this doesn't come in a box that you have to spray down with Lysol every time it arrives on your doorstep, your neighborhood bandits can't steal it, and you can feel a little less guilty that a warehouse worker didn't risk their life to get it to you.

This month, I'm going to be totally honest with you, kinda blows. It's almost like whoever planned the release calendar spilled their green juice all over the June page and just skipped ahead to July. To wit, Amazon is releasing a grand total of one original TV series this month, and its for kids, which means your best bet is to watch movies, both new and old.

The Best Shows and Movies on Amazon This Month

Premieres: June 1

"I am not delusional, I am pathetic," comedian Abby McEnany says in this semi-autobiographical, dark comedy about a 45-year old, self-proclaimed fat, queer dyke mired in depression and OCD. Sounds like a riot, right? Abby's neurotic behavior turns out to be an endearing quality, as she embarks on getting her life back on track thanks to a new romantic relationship with a trans man. The Chicago-set comedy, which is in the vein of Curb Your Enthusiasm, offers a real look at the LGBTQ community — as well as the unique details that come with dating in the community — and it's incredibly funny and sweet, with McEnany proving that she should have had a TV show a long time ago. Previously a Showtime exclusive, it heads to Amazon just in time for Pride Month. It was one of my favorite shows of 2019, and a second season is coming.





Premieres: June 1

If you're still confused about what happened in any of Westworld's three seasons, get even more confused by watching the film that it was partially based on. Futureworld, the 1976 follow-up to Michael Crichton's Westworld film, is back on streaming after some time off, returning humans who didn't learn their lesson from Westworld to the theme parks of Delos for more mechanical mayhem. Crichton wasn't involved in Futureworld and the only returning cast member is Yul Brynner, and it shows. It's not a great movie, but if you're looking to crack all the secrets of the HBO series, you'll probably find something to rack your brain over.





Available: June 12

If you haven't yet watched Rian Johnson's delightful murder mystery Knives Out, there's still a good chance you saw the fervor surrounding Chris Evans' Sweater, which took social media by storm last fall when the movie premiered. However, there's a lot more to the good ol' fashioned whodunnit in the vein of Agatha Christie than a hunky actor in a fashionable cable knit. With an all-star cast led by Daniel Craig, timely political commentary, and a twist you almost certainly won't see coming, the film, which already has a sequel in the works, is a must-see. But yeah, the sweater is pretty nice. -Kaitlin Thomas





Available: June 18

You and your buddy are trying to decide what movie to watch. They want to watch a disaster movie like The Day After Tomorrow, you want to watch a creature feature like Lake Placid. Crawl would like to be your compromise. The 2019 film starts off about a Category 5000 hurricane trapping a collegiate swimmer and her dad in a house, and then becomes a monster movie when oversized alligators realize that their buffet just got a lot bigger. It's just self-aware enough to work, and terrifying enough to be considered actually good.





7500

Premieres: June 19

Apologies for the German-language trailer, but that's the only trailer for this film that's out there! That should be all the boost of confidence you need to watch this, one of only three Amazon Originals for the entire month (the others are a stand-up special and a kids show). Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as the pilot of a commercial flight from Berlin to Paris that's hijacked by terrorists, but the movie is described as thought-provoking because the terrorists are given credible motivation for the actions. 7500 was well-reviewed when it came out in festivals last year, but it makes its public debut on Amazon.

