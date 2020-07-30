The only thing hotter than this heatwave is Amazon's stock right now! (Subject to change at every single second.) But Jeff Bezos is clearly taking all that money and putting it in his pocket rather than in new Amazon Prime Original series and movies, as August is another quiet month for the streaming service's new offerings. However, August does give us Amazon's most extreme foray into reality competition, with a Bear Grylls-hosted series that will make you happy that you are sitting on your couch.

Available Aug. 3

If your name is Dora, then you're gonna be an explora. The live-action adaptation of the geographical Nickelodeon cartoon is like Tomb Raider for young ones, with Dora (Isabela Moner) and her friends — including a monkey voiced by Danny Trejo — exploring a lost city in South America in order to save her parents. The movie got generally favorable reviews when it was released in 2019, with a lot of credit going to Moner's performance. Plus, anything to keep homebound kids occupied for almost two hours is a perfect 10 for parents right now.





Available Aug. 6

If you're looking for a much-needed pick-me-up and haven't yet experienced the warmth of The Peanut Butter Falcon, which follows Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young boy with Down syndrome who dreams of attending a wrestling school, now is your chance to check out the film. It details his escape from a care facility and subsequent adventure with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a fisherman who befriends Zak and agrees to take him to the school. Seriously, this movie will fill your heart with joy. -Kaitlin Thomas





Available Aug. 14

Competitors attempt to become survivors in this amazing race, as Amazon gets into the survival competition genre. The field is made up of 66 teams from 30 different countries trekking through Fiji by land and sea for 11 days non-stop, but it isn't all physical trainers and wilderness experts trying to win. Many of the participants are inspiring stories in action, like the father-son duo giving it their all even after the father's Alzheimer's diagnosis. Bear Grylls serves as host.





Chemical Hearts

Available Aug. 21

Aspiring filmmakers take note: The best way to get your screenplay made is to write it as a YA novel first. The Amazon original movie Chemical Hearts is based on Krystal Sutherland's book Our Chemical Hearts, and stars Riverdale's Lili Reinhart (that's a lot of hearts!), who is also a producer, as the object of affection of a high school senior (Austin Abrams) after they work on the school yearbook together. In true tradition of YA dramas, it looks like a movie about young romance between characters struggling with their pasts.





Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys

Premieres Aug. 28

Season 2 of The Boys, Amazon's bombastic superhero series, doesn't premiere until early September, but Amazon's going all in on the second season with an aftershow focused on the series and hosted by Ayisha Tyler. The first episode of Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys -- a title primed for some of the show's noted gross humor, I'm sure — will be essential for those who didn't do a rewatch, as it recaps all the haps from the excellent premiere season. New episodes will air after each installment of The Boys.

