Spring's in full gear, despite the snow in parts of the country and 90-degree temperatures in other parts of the country. Clearly we can't rely on weather to be consistent anymore, but you know what is consistent? The content factory that is Netflix. The planet's biggest streaming service is is once again dropping plenty of good stuff to watch as the quarantines for its second (third?) month. Our picks include Michelle Obama's documentary Becoming, the new season of cult comedy Workin' Moms, cinematic musical drama miniseries The Eddy, an interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, and much, much more.

For a complete menu of options, check out the full list of what's new on Netflix in May 2020. You can also see what's coming to Hulu in May. If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, take a look at out Watch This Now! page, which has everything we're watching.

The Best Netflix Shows and Movies in May

Hollywood Photo: Netflix

Hollywood

Premiered: May 1

This splashy limited series comes from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and tells the story of a group of aspiring actors and writers trying to make it in Tinseltown right after World War II. But it's a tough business to break into, and these boys have to work in the service industry to make ends meet, if you know what I mean. It's a revisionist history of the Golden Age where the dark side of the Hollywood dream isn't quite so dark. Sex is a flashlight, baby! (Trailer)





Michelle Obama, Becoming Photo: Netflix

Becoming

Premiered: May 6

The Obamas have put their names on a few documentaries as part of their lucrative Netflix deal, like American Factory and Crip Camp, but now they're finally stepping in front of the camera. Becoming, from director Nadia Hallgren, follows Michelle Obama on her 34-city book tour to promote her 2018 memoir of the same name. That's right, Michelle Obama is entering the tour documentary genre. It's the First Lady's Meeting People Is Easy. Do you think Michelle Obama ever has to tell herself, "I'm not here, this isn't happening," like Thom Yorke did? (Trailer)





Workin' Moms Photo: Jasper Savage

Workin' Moms

Premiered: May 6

Season 4 of this Canadian sleeper hit comedy is coming to Netflix in May. Kate (creator Catherine Reitman), Anne (Dani Kind), Frankie (Juno Rinaldi), and the rest of the gang are back for another season of brutally honest jokes about motherhood. This season, the kids are a little older, which brings new problems, like keeping them safe while giving them a little more independence, on top of the usual problems of underperforming husbands and work-life balance. (Trailer)





Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Dead to Me

Premiered: May 8

Season 2 of this delicious dramedy will pick up where Season 1 left off — no spoilers here, but let's just say someone isn't just Dead to Me, they're actually dead. But the real selling point of this show is the great chemistry between series leads Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, who are in deep doodoo as they try to cover up the murder. They're not in Snow White, they're in Scarface, which neither of them have seen. (Trailer)





The Eddy Photo: Lou Faulon/Netflix

The Eddy

Premiered: May 8

La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle goes back to the jazz world for this limited series about the characters who populate a struggling club in Paris run by an American pianist who was once a star but has turned his back on his gift, played by Andre Holland. It also stars Joanna Kulig, Amandla Stenberg, and Tahar Rahim, and is written by outrageously prolific playwright/screenwriter/TV producer Jack Thorne. It's chockfull of original music by Glen Ballard and Randy Kerber.





Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend Photo: Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Premieres: May 12

They interactive, dammit! One of Netflix's OG comedies gets a final farewell in the form of a funny Bandersnatch. The series ended last year, but Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is back for one last ride as she tries to foil her former captor, the Reverend's (Jon Hamm), nefarious plan and make it to her wedding on time. The special also stars Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane, along with guest star Daniel Radcliffe as Prince Frederick Windsor, 12th in line for the British throne. It's a technological miracle! (Trailer)





Justin Willman, Magic for Humans Photo: Netflix

Magic for Humans

Premieres: May 15

Season 3 of this delightful magic show brings more tricks and more treats. Magician Justin Willman riffs on the idea of what's real and what's fake in a way that sort of makes him feel like the Nathan Fielder of magic. We have no idea how he's going to top last season's green screen bodysuit gag, but we can't wait to see what he comes up with. (Trailer)





Patton Oswalt, I Love Everything Photo: Kent Smith/NETFLIX © 2020

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Premieres: May 19

The prolific actor and comedian is back for another stand-up special, his third for Netflix. This one is about topics like embracing his 50s and finding love again. That's right, the guy who has a famous bit about how his text message autofill assumes he's typing "I hate" is trying out a positive mental attitude. And this special has a pretty novel gimmick: a post-credits sequence that's another hourlong special entirely, from comic Bob Rubin, presented by Oswalt. Netflix is in a generous mood. (Trailer)





Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems Photo: A24

Uncut Gems

Premieres: May 25

The Safdie Brothers' masterpiece of anxiety arrives on Netflix in May. Adam Sandler stars in the thriller as Howard Ratner, a diamond dealer with a serious gambling problem and serious gambling problems. He owes money all over New York City, but he's going to pay it all off with a big score, using the proceeds from the sale of an Ethiopian opal with quasi-mystical powers and a reckless bet on the Boston Celtics. Things start out bad and very, very quickly get way, way worse. If you like movies that make you feel completely insane, you'll love this. (Trailer)

