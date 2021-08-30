The Best Movies and Shows to Watch This Week: What We Do in the Shadows, The D'Amelio Show

I love a mixed bag. Why eat a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos and then a bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos when you can put them in the same bag and mix them up? This week's picks for the best shows and movies to watch on TV are a total mixed bag, which is what makes them fun. We've got horror (Evil), laugh-out-loud horror (What We Do in the Shadows), laugh-out-loud teens (A.P. Bio), TikTok-famous teens (The D'Amelio Show), and famous people investigating murders (Only Murders in the Building). Just reach in your hand and pick something. It'll be delicious.

Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, and Aasif Mandvi, Evil Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Season 2 continues Sunday on Paramount+

TV Guide just crowned Evil the best show on TV right now; let it show you why. The Paramount+ drama returns from its midseason hiatus with a superb silent episode set in a monastery where no one is allowed to speak a word. Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) are sent to investigate why a dead monk's body hasn't decayed, but the bizarre darkness at the monastery goes deeper than any one corpse. Mandvi told TV Guide, "When I got to like the end of that episode, I was like, 'That is the most frightening thing I can possibly ever imagine.'" It's a creepy case, but the hour also has warmth, physical comedy, drinking with a nun, and the funniest shirt anyone has ever worn to an exorcism. It'll give you something to scream about, if you dare. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]







Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Hulu

Series premiere Tuesday on Hulu

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is at the center of a strange and wonderful Venn Diagram. It's got sleuthing, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Selena Gomez, jokes about podcasts, fake Broadway musical flops, and Sting. The comedy-crime-farce hybrid follows a trio of neighbors — an egotistical actor with one TV hit (Martin), a washed-up Broadway director (Short), and an enigmatic artist (Gomez) — who come together to investigate a murder in their building. The series isn't as ha-ha funny as you might expect from Martin and Short, especially at first, but it's immediately charming. It's an old-school mystery about three lonely people with secrets that gets both sadder and sillier as it goes. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]







Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City HBO Max

Thursday on HBO Max

After spending time with BMO, Marceline, Princess Bubblegum, Finn, and Jake in the first three Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials, the fourth and final installment will follow... Peppermint Butler? Princess Bubblegum's assistant with a knack for the dark arts finds himself going to wizard school in Wizard City for what might be the final Adventure Time ever (though a Fiona and Cake spin-off has been ordered), and while that might be an odd choice for the beloved animated series to go out on, odd is what the series was built on, so why should we have expected anything else? [TRAILER]







Paula Pell, A.P. Bio Patrick McElhenney/Peacock

Season 4 premieres Thursday on Peacock

One of TV's more underrated sitcoms returns for its second season on Peacock (and fourth overall following two seasons on NBC) just as zany as ever. Glenn Howerton is at his Glenn Howertonest as a disgraced Harvard professor who returns home to Toledo, Ohio, to teach advanced placement biology to high school students, but instead uses them to hatch his own devious plans of revenge. We're far enough into the show where that's not the exact premise of each episode, and the Season 4 premiere involves the students writing erotic fanfic between Howerton and Patton Oswalt's characters, which we see acted out in fantasy sequences. Is this show basically becoming Community? (Not a bad thing.) [TRAILER]







Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows Russ Martin/FX

Season 3 premieres Thursday on FX

I am so happy to be typing these words: What We Do in the Shadows is back! Things ended dramatically at the end of Season 2, with everyone finding out that group punching bag Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is a skilled vampire hunter, but things seem to be looking up as Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) take over as leaders of the Vampiric Council. Fingers crossed this somehow means we'll get another appearance from Laszlo's denim-wearing alter ego, Jackie Daytona. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]







Dixie D'Amelio, The D'Amelio Show Denise Crew/Hulu

Series premieres Friday on Hulu

Have you ever watched Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's TikToks on your phone and thought, "I want this, but bigger and longer"? I have great news for you! The Gen Z-beloved sisters are getting their own reality show, all about their struggle to be normal young people amid their rise to fame. Is this actually interesting or in poor taste? I guess we'll find out. And to everyone who just read all of this and thought, "I have no idea what any of these words mean," to you I say: Don't even worry about it, buddy. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]







Jaime Lorente, Belén Cuesta, and Úrsula Corberó, Money Heist Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Part 5 premieres Friday on Netflix

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that 97 percent of its American subscribers have watched an international (non-English language) series on its service, and I'm willing to bet 97 percent of those people were watching Money Heist, Álex Pina's Spanish bank heist series. Pina's preference for style and mystery over everything else is all over Money Heist, making it highly bingeable and perfect for the Netflix formula. (His other shows White Lines and Sky Rojo are equally addictive eye candy.) Action! Drama! Skin! More action! It's also perfect for Netflix's other formula of nonsensical release schedules, because this show is chopped up into both seasons and parts; Friday's drop of episodes is technically the end of Season 2 but listed as Part 5, which itself will be divided into two 5-episode parts, with the final five episodes of the series premiering Dec. 3. None of that will matter for future audiences, but here we are in the present utterly confused. [TRAILER]

