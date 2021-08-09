The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in August on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max

The best new shows and movies to watch in August are spreading like... mayonnaise on my sandwich? Uh, the word spreading makes us uncomfortable these days for multiple reasons, but you get the idea. It's August, there are tons of new things to watch.

This month features a new docuseries on Barack Obama on HBO, the latest from Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelly on Hulu, and an exciting new film starring Adam Driver on Amazon Prime Video. Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in August on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.

John Kohler, Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump Gilles Mingasson/Courtesy HBO

Several new releases on HBO and HBO Max in August salute the ol' Stars & Stripes in some way or another, including the biographical docuseries Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, the American dream realized in the reality show Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, and America's team, the Dallas Cowboys, in the NFL show Hard Knocks. Plus, The Suicide Squad hits HBO Max as the big film release for August.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Hulu

This month, Hulu will finally bring us the long-awaited premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers, which stars Nicole Kidman doing another crazy accent and wearing another crazy wig, on Aug. 18, and Only Murders in the Building, which is about Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez investigating a murder, on Aug. 31. Also, on Aug. 9, there's Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo's new FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs, about a group of misbehaving teens living in a Native community in Oklahoma. -Allison Picurro

Minnie Driver, Modern Love Amazon

Amazon Prime Video is a wee bit light on the new releases in August, but it does have two big releases worth noting. The romance anthology Modern Love returns for Season 2, with some big names: Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, and more. And towards the end of the month, you can look forward to the odd and ambitious Cannes darling Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in a surreal musical. Here's everything good to watch on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Vivo Netflix

Hey guess what? Netflix is once again the place to stream quantity this month. The content factory has a gaggle of new shows and movies, including Paris Hilton's cooking show (yes) Cooking with Paris, Sandra Oh's academic comedy The Chair, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vivo. And if you want a guaranteed great watch, Friday Night Lights has joined Netflix.

