The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in June

Once again, the best selling point of HBO Max is the fact that Warner Bros. movies that would normally only be in theaters are also available to HBO Max subscribers the same day they're in the cineplex. And in June, HBO Max has two WB movies for you to watch from the comfort of your home. Lin-Manuel Miranda's ode to the Washington Heights neighborhood (and love!) In the Heights will leave you tappin' your toes, and the horror movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will leave you peeking through your fingers.

Also coming to HBO Max in June is the documentary LFG, following the U.S. Women's Soccer Team as they push for equal pay; a bonus episode of the true crime series I'll Be Gone in the Dark; and all the Harry Potter movies -- but there's a catch.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on HBO and HBO Max in June

All the Harry Potter movies

Available June 1 on HBO Max

I've been contemplating reading all the Harry Potter books to my daughter, but now that all the Harry Potter movies are coming back to HBO Max, the decision has been made for me. I'm gonna plop her down in front of the TV and press play. Problem solved! She'll only have a month to watch all eight of them though; the streaming deal is only for June. Why just June? Because streaming deals make zero sense.



The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

June 4 on HBO Max



This Warner Bros. flick coming to HBO Max the same day it hits theaters is the eighth film in the highly successful Conjuring franchise, and it's getting three-star reviews, so that's pretty good for one of these! Based on a true story, it follows a pair of paranormal investigators (played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) sticking their noses in a murder case in which the defendant claims he was possessed by Satan. Expect jump scares, bodies contorting in ways they shouldn't, and scary waterbeds.



In the Heights

June 11 on HBO Max

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes a break from acting to go back to what he's best known for: looking like Evil Abed from Community. I mean writing singalongs about life, man! The musical hits HBO Max the same day it does theaters, so feel free to stay home and belt out the chorus of Miranda's latest catchy ditty while you watch the story of a young bodega owner in New York City who dreams (and sings) of a better life.



Betty

Season 2 premieres June 11 at 11/10c on HBO, HBO Max

The street-smart, skateboarding gals of HBO's urban dramedy Betty -- an adaptation/continuation of the 2018 film of the same name -- are all grown up, or at least on their way to growing up, in Season 2. As they roll through New York City, they'll have to confront issues of womanhood while also trying to make a name for themselves in a male-dominated industry.



I'll Be Gone in the Dark

Special episode coming June 21 at 10/9c on HBO and HBO Max

HBO's true crime series I'll Be Gone in the Dark aired almost a year ago, but TV is so fluid nowadays that there's never really an end to any show. (Remember the Mad About You revival? Neither do I, but I'm told it happened.) This bonus episode works as an addendum to the original six-episode run, continuing to highlight Michelle McNamara's efforts to uncover the identity of the Golden State Killer, while bringing to light new inconsistencies in the police work. Joseph James DeAngelo was sentenced to life in prison last summer, years after McNamara's untimely death in 2016, but the special seeks to further show how one person can make a difference to an entire community.



LFG

June 24 on HBO Max

The U.S. Women's Soccer Team is, by my account and many others, more popular than the men's team, yet even as they won the 2019 World Cup and generated more revenue than the dudes, they were paid less than the men. The documentary LFG charts their fight to earn equal pay, while also following the team's success and impact on gender equality.



