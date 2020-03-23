In this difficult, uncertain time, you might need a pick-me-up in TV or movie form. You're looking for something to watch that will make you laugh or feel warm inside or give you some sense of hope about the world. To that end, HBO put together a list of feel-good movies and shows to watch on its HBO GO and HBO NOW apps that we're now sharing with you.

For other feel-good movies and shows, check out our list covering Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. Or you can check out our master list of stuff to watch while you're socially distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find out what's on tonight! Sign up for TV Guide's daily recommendation newsletter

Bridesmaids Photo: Suzanne Hanover

Along Came Polly

Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston play a Ben Stiller type and a Jennifer Aniston type in this charming romantic comedy that features Philip Seymour Hoffman in the best friend role.

The Beverly Hillbillies

This very silly movie remake of the classic sitcom stars Jim Varney as Jed Clampett, the hillbilly who strikes oil, black gold, and moves his family to Beverly...Hills, that is.



Big

Young, coronavirus-free Tom Hanks stars in this classic '80s comedy as a 12-year-old boy in a grown man's body.



Bridesmaids

Kristen Wiig stars in this raunchy romantic comedy that made Melissa McCarthy into a star.



Bruce Almighty

Jim Carrey plays a TV reporter who gets invited by God (Morgan Freeman, of course) to try being God for a week, if he thinks he'd be so good at it, in this comedy that was one of the biggest box office hits of 2003.



Crazy, Stupid, Love

Ryan Gosling teaches Steve Carell how to not be a nerd in this romantic dramedy that also stars Emma Stone.



Chocolat

Juliette Binoche stars as a chocolatier whose confections change the lives of the townspeople of a French village in this sweet romance movie.

Dodgeball Photo: 20th Century Fox Studios



Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

This goofy comedy wherein Vince Vaughn puts together a ragtag dodgeball team for a tournament to try to earn enough money to save his gym has a multitude of quotable lines, like "If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball."



Flight of the Conchords

Sing along with Bret and Jemaine in this hilarious musical sitcom about a struggling New Zealand folk duo living in New York City.



Frankie and Johnny

Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer play against type as average people in this acclaimed romcom.



Hope Floats

Sandra Bullock stars as a woman who returns to her small Texas hometown after her husband reveals he's been having an affair with her best friend and starts a romance with an old classmate (Harry Connick Jr.).



How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey are each secretly trying to sabotage their relationship, but as they stay together, they fall more and more in love.



Indian Summer

Alan Arkin stars in this romantic dramedy as a camp director who reunites now-grown campers for one last hurrah before he retires, and the campers' unresolved feelings for each other resurface.



The Little Rascals

Alfalfa, Spanky, Buckwheat, and the gang go on a new adventure in this 1994 revival of the beloved serials from the 1930s.

Andrew Lincoln, Love Actually

Love Actually

Everyone's favorite British Christmastime comedy features an all-star cast of couples and will make you feel like it's Christmas anytime.



The Mighty Ducks

Quack! Quack! Quack! Coach Emilio Estevez leads a ragtag band of peewee hockey players to glory in this classic early '90s family dramedy.



Mrs. Doubtfire

Robin Williams plays a deadbeat dad who goes undercover in drag as a nanny to get back into his children's lives in this megahit comedy.



Notting Hill

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant at their peaks star in this romcom classic about a movie star who falls in love with a regular guy bookseller.



One Fine Day

George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer play harried Manhattan single parents in this cute romantic comedy.



Spanglish

Adam Sandler gives one of his most grounded performances in this family dramedy from legendary writer-director-producer James L. Brooks.



Sex and the City

Relive the escapades of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha in this groundbreaking comedy series.



Yesterday

Himesh Patel stars in this good-natured comedy as a struggling singer-songwriter who magically becomes the only person in the world who remembers the music of the Beatles.