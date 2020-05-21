You won't have to wait much longer to Dakota Fanning, Daniel Brühl, and Luke Evans back in action solving the most brutal crimes of the late 1800s. TNT unveiled the premiere date for The Alienist: Angel of Darkness along with an eerie new trailer. Mark your calendars; new episodes arrive Sunday, July 26 at 9/8c.

Based on Caleb Carr's novel The Angel of Darkness, the new season finds ambitious secretary-turned-sleuth Sara Howard taking the lead with her own private detective agency. She'll reunite with the brilliant but obsessive alienist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and newspaper illustrator-turned-New York Times reporter John Moore (Evans) to solve a case involving Ana Linares, the infant daughter of the Spanish Consular who's been abducted. Their investigation again leads them down a sinister path and towards a new dangerous killer.

Judging by the preview, which features Keizler and Howard butting heads, this case will test them in ways they could never have anticipated. The new season "shines a light on the provocative issues of the era —the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society—themes that still resonate today, per the official description.

In addition to Fanning, Brühl and Evans, the new season will also see Douglas Smith and Matthew Shear reprise their roles as twin brothers Marcus and Lucius Isaacson, along with Robert Ray Wisdom as Cyrus and Ted Levine as former NYPD Police Commissioner Thomas Byrnes. Newcomers include Melanie Field and Rosy McEwen.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness premieres on Sunday, July 26 at 9/8c on TNT.