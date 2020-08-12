After seven glorious years, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has finally come to a close, and the series finale was everything we ever hoped it would be. In addition to resolving multiple storylines (and answering so many timeline questions we almost lost track of them all), the final episode had some great twists and more than one happy ending.

After Deke (Jeff Ward) discovered a way to return the team to their original timeline — not to mention take the Chronicoms with them — the gang said farewell to Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Simmons' (Elizabeth Henstridge) grandson, who had to heroically stay behind in order to make the plan work. While Daisy (Chloe Bennet), Coulson (Clark Gregg), May (Ming-Na Wen), and the others took out the Chronicom ships, Fitz focused on the incredibly difficult task of helping Gemma discover her lost memories.

In a beautiful montage, Fitz revealed how their whole plan to beat the Chromaticons came into being. From Enoch saving them to Flint rebuilding part of the Monolith stone, the montage showed us a period of lost years where Fitz, Simmons, and Enoch (Joel Stoffer) built their time machine — and Coulson's LMD. Those years were actually a blissfully happy period for FitzSimmons, where they just got to live their lives. Ultimately though, they had to return to save the others and Gemma had to give up her memories to do it.

It turns out, those memories were incredibly important since Gemma and Fitz had a daughter together during their lost years among the stars; a daughter they named Alya after Gemma's favorite star.

Gemma did recover her memories and reunite with her daughter, and thankfully no major deaths occurred during the rescue of Kora (Dianne Doan) and the final faceoff with the Chromicons. Though honestly, we did worry for Daisy for a minute there when she seemingly blew herself up to destroy the invading Chromicon ships. It's nice to have a sister with the power of energy manipulation to bring you back to life, isn't it?

In the final scene of the series finale, the gang virtually reunited a year later, and we got to see where they all ended up. Fitz and Simmons left S.H.I.E.L.D. to raise their daughter, who we must say is the cutest little thing on the face of any planet. You'll be glad to know that the rest of the team spoils her rotten. Mack (Henry Simmons) continued on as Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., complete with helicarrier, and Melinda took a teaching position at the newly-minted Coulson Academy. Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) and Daisy obviously continued to be active SHIELD agents, taking on missions around the world and around the galaxy. And Coulson? He's traveling the world, finally taking the time to find himself.

The final shot was, appropriately, of Coulson hopping into a tricked out new version of L.O.L.A. and flying off into the distance. We can't believe we can say this after all those adventures, but... they all lived happily ever after.