The 5 Best Shows of 2022 That I Didn't Have Time to Watch Because There Are Too Many Damn Shows

Editors' Picks: TV Guide already ranked the Best Shows of 2022, but as the year comes to a close, individual editors share their personal favorites for your enjoyment — and to argue about over the internet. Happy New Year, and happy watching!

2022 was an epic year for television, with so many great shows that came out. And I watched a ton of them! Who can forget how Better Call Saul wrapped up its tremendous final season? Or how Severance made a splashy debut and continued to be great right through to its stupendous finale? Or how Stranger Things and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power redefined what a season of television could look like (and cost). Come to think of it, I never finished Stranger Things, because the two-and-a-half-hour finale is something I really have to clear out my schedule for, and I only half-watched The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power while doing other things because I felt like I had to rush through it before it got lost in the streaming abyss. So did I even actually watch it? I guess not.

I digress. As we look back on the year in television, we praise all the shows that brought us joy, even if several remain incomplete in our watchlists and streaming queues. I promise I will finish you, Pachinko! I just need to watch a few other things first. So here are the best shows of 2022 that I didn't have time to watch, but I will absolutely, definitely, 100 percent finish in 2023, just as soon as I watch all these other shows that just came out, the shows I didn't have time for earlier in the year, the hundreds of shows I'm behind on from previous years, and all the new shows that are coming out in 2023.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven FX

In this prestigious true crime drama about a horrific murder involving members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Andrew Garfield, Wyatt Russell, and Daisy Edgar-Jones give superb, must-see, award-worthy performances that everyone was talking about. Or so I'm told! I didn't have time to watch more than half of the first episode, because I was too busy watching other things. I had better carve some time out in 2023 to finish this one up. Does anyone else think that maybe there were too many TV shows to watch this year?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Welcome to Wrexham Patrick McElhenney/FX

Man, I can't get enough of sports docuseries! It never fails that I completely give myself over to a binge of any show about the highs and lows of a sports team. I was instantly hooked on the series after the pilot showed us Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney take over ownership of a small football club in Wales, trying to bring it back to its former glory. I couldn't wait to watch more! Then as I was about to dive into more episodes, 40 more new shows came out that same week that I "had to watch," and that was that. FX estimates that 357 new shows came out in the first six months of 2022, a 16 percent increase from the same time last year, which averaged 1.5 new scripted shows a day, and 2022 will certainly come in higher than that. Well, FX and show-counter John Landgraf, if you didn't release so many shows, maybe that number wouldn't be so high, so you definitely take at least some of the blame for me not watching Welcome to Wrexham! But I swear I will finish it sometime soon.

Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod, This Is Going to Hurt Anika Molnar/Sister Pictures/BBC Studios/AMC

This little-known gem from the U.K. is one of the highest-rated shows of the year, receiving multiple perfect scores from some of the world's top critics and landing on countless Best of the Year lists from prestigious media outlets. It never stood a chance to get watched by me. Not because I don't want to watch it, because I really do! Who doesn't love the extremely talented Ben Whishaw? Some have even described it as "the new Fleabag." And I would agree, because I didn't watch Fleabag either. Not only were there too many shows to watch this year, there were too many shows to watch in 2019 when Amazon Prime Video aired Fleabag's can't-miss Season 2, which I did indeed miss. Come to think of it, this "too much TV" thing has been going on for quite some time, hasn't it? I think we may have a problem, folks. Still, This Is Going to Hurt is on my to-watch list, and I haven't forgotten about it!

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

I watched a few advanced screeners of this and LOVED it. It's so good, and as a modern-day adaptation of Anne Rice's classic, it does a fantastic job of bringing in topical themes to a classic story, including race, sexuality, and identity. But I have no idea if it kept that up, because all the other fall shows came out and I fell so far behind on Interview with the Vampire that it felt like an insurmountable task to stay current on it, even though it's all I wanted to watch. Wait, it's only seven episodes long, and I still couldn't manage that? Is the finale out already? WHAT? It came out in mid-November? Please send help, all these shows I need to watch have corrupted my sense of time and space. I can't even remember what day it is anymore. Maybe I can pencil this one in somewhere between The Mandalorian Season 3 and the new Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six in early March. I think there's a free day there where nothing new has been scheduled... yet.

Apple TV+

Sharon Horgan's series has been all the talk among my circle of friends after I recommended that they watch it, and the dark comedy of a cadre of Irish sisters who may have murdered one of their husbands speaks to my soul. Well at least the first episode did; even after praising it and giving it the proper-word-of-mouth it deserved, I couldn't give it the proper-time-of-watching that it deserved because She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Five Days at Memorial, House of the Dragon, Never Have I Ever, A League of Their Own, This Fool, and Mo came out within a week of its release. And this was supposedly the slow time of the TV year. Can someone please fill me in on what happened in Bad Sisters so I can participate in my friends' text threads about the show? I'm so lonely. Between having a kid, social and economic stress, the new Call of Duty, and the 5 bajillion other shows everyone is telling me I have to watch, I just can't do it anymore. I'm losing it, man! Whose bright idea was it to air all the shows that were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic all at the same time? What were they thinking? This is an unsustainable pace, and soon a masterpiece of television will go up on Honda's new streaming service and not a single soul will watch it because our Eye Stream Cloud VR goggles are all clogged up with shows we'll never have time to watch, or we'll be drafted by The White House Television Committee and court-ordered to star in a new cop show because there aren't enough human beings in the world to act in all the shows being developed at the pace that they are being made. Did you watch Grey's Anatomy Season 46? No, because I was too busy holding a boom mic while filming Grey's Anatomy 47. I give up, TV. You win. My life will just be an endless stretch of partially completed TV shows, increasingly larger streaming queues, and acrobatic spoiler avoiding for shows that are five years old. I'm never watching anything ever again. Except Bad Sisters! I am going to get on that as soon as I can.

Check out TV Guide's official ranking of the Best Shows of 2022, as well as the Best Episodes and Best Performances.