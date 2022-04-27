The 36 Best Movies on Hulu to Watch Right Now (April 2022)

There haven't been a ton of new film releases on Hulu this month, but that just gives you time to catch up on the rest of our list. The best movies to watch on Hulu right now include Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile, the Ben Affleck-Ana de Armas erotic thriller Deep Water, and Fresh, in which Sebastian Stan plays an absolute nightmare of a boyfriend.

This list isn't just about the absolute best movies of all time that critics tell you are good; it's about the best movies to watch on Hulu right now. That means this list will look a little different from the other ones out there, as we're focusing on Hulu originals, new arrivals to Hulu, films that are on Hulu that aren't anywhere else, and personal favorites.

More on Hulu:



Last updated April 27, 2022; newer additions are at the top



For fans of: Big boats, old-fashioned mystery and adventure, all-star casts

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile HBO Max

Year: 2022

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Stars: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Jennifer Saunders, Rose Leslie

Genre: Mystery, Adventure

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 52



Cruises aren't a good idea right now, but you can still get the feelings of big-boat adventures — large terraces overlooking the water, grand ballrooms, floating reverie, MURDER — with Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branaugh's adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous 1937 novel. The mystery film is a whodunnit with a who's who cast, which includes Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Armie Hammer, and Branaugh (who does double duty as director). It's an imperfect film, no doubt, but it has an old-fashioned sensibility to it that makes it a great escape from life's doldrums. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Erotic thrillers, the flash-in-the-pan coupling known as "BenAna"

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, Deep Water Claire Folger/20th Century Studios

Director: Adrian Lyne

Stars: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 52



This is the first film from director Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction), one of the central figures of the erotic thriller subgenre, in 20 years. His last one was 2002's Unfaithful, which came out right at the end of the erotic thriller's period of commercial viability. Now that streaming is creating a demand for erotic thrillers again, Lyne is back like he never went away. Deep Water stars Ana de Armas and Gone Girl mode Ben Affleck, who started a relationship when the movie was shooting in 2019 and have since broken up, as a married couple who play twisted psychosexual mind games with each other, and then people around them start turning up dead. Uh oh! Deep Water was supposed to get a theatrical release in 2020, but now it's going directly to Hulu with less fanfare than it deserves — though straight-to-streaming may end up being the best thing for it. It's a trashy good time. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]







Hell Hath No Fury (2021)

For fans of: WWII heist flicks, tension

Nina Bergman, Hell Hath No Fury Hulu

Director: Jesse V. Johnson

Stars: Nina Bergman, Daniel Bernhardt, Timothy V. Murphy

Genre: Action, War, Crime

Rating: R



This is one of those low-budget movies that are worth the bargain bin price. Action filmmaker and stuntman Jesse V. Johnson, a frequent collaborator with underground British action star Scott Adkins, helms this WWII thriller about Nazis, resistance fighters, and American soldiers hunting down rumors of buried Nazi gold in a French cemetery. It's set almost entirely in the cemetery, and centers on a French woman (Nina Bergman) accused of being a Nazi sympathizer who might know more about the gold than anyone else. It's not going to blow anyone away, but it's a gritty, violent, and tense film that's an impressive bit of atmosphere building. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Documentaries, animation, international film, LGBTQ+ stories of perseverance

Flee Hulu

Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Genre: Documentary, Animation, Biography

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 91



Be more efficient with your Oscar nominee watch by checking out Flee, a triple threat that's nominated for Best Documentary, Best Animated Feature, and Best International Feature. The gorgeous film was a top pick on many critics' Best of 2021 lists and focuses on Amin Nawabi, who tells the story of his journey to Denmark as a child refugee from Afghanistan and the secret he kept hidden for 20 years. It's an astounding piece of art. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Never dating again

Sebastian Stan, Fresh Searchlight Pictures

Director: Mimi Cave

Stars: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan

Genre: Thriller, Comedy

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 67



It's not really a spoiler to say that this movie starts out as a romantic comedy and then turns into a horror movie a half-hour in, because that's the whole thing of it. I just won't tell you what happens, other than to say Sebastian Stan gets his Patrick Bateman on. Fresh is the debut film from promising director Mimi Cave, and it stars Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones as a young woman who's sick of online dating. She meets a charming man in a grocery store, and after they quickly hit it off, she agrees to go away with him to a remote cabin for a weekend. You can guess how it goes. The cinematographer is Midsommar's Pawel Pogorzelski, who's very good at shooting visually striking, gruesome horror. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]







For fans of: Paranoia, weather, parentless children

Havana Rose Liu, No Exit 20th Century Studios

Director: Damien Power

Stars: Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez, Dennis Haysbert, David Rysdahl, Dale Dickey

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Horror

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 54



In this day and age of pandemic paranoia where trust in strangers is at an all-time low, we probably don't need a movie about being stuck in a room with four people, one of whom is a suspected kidnapper, to get our suspicions elevated. But here we are with No Exit, a Hulu-exclusive movie about a troubled young woman who finds herself waiting out a snowstorm with four strangers. That's already an inconvenience, but things go really bad when she discovers a kidnapped child in one of their cars. Early reviews are mixed, but this feels like the kind of film made for audiences looking for a thrill rather than for movie critics. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Insanity with a sweet center, cars, mayhem

Agathe Rousselle, Titane Hulu

Director: Julia Ducournau

Stars: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, a dope Cadillac

Genre: Body horror, Drama

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 75



Given its everything, I have no idea how Titane became the winner of the 2021 Palme d'Or, the top prize at the Cannes International Film Festival. But I'm glad it did because Titane is absolutely amazing in the most primal sense of the word. The French-Belgian film defies genre but spends lots of time in almost all of them — horror, science-fiction, drama, comedy — as it follows a model with a titanium plate in her head that she got after a car crash when she was young at car shows. From there, Titane is a riveting and savage ride as shocking as it is unpredictable (you'll never think of airport bathroom sinks the same way again). And just when you think it's gone entirely off the rails, it becomes an emotional and thought-provoking film about character relationships. Love it or hate it, no reaction would surprise me from this truly original and daring film. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Spy jinx, movies that don't require brain activity

Ralph Fiennes, The King's Man Hulu

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Stars: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Djimon Hounsou

Genre: Action-Adventure

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 44



After a promising start, The Kingsman films have gotten worse and worse, meaning that The King's Man, the third and most recent film in the franchise, is the worst. Yet audiences still gobble them up because the movies are only here to keep you occupied for a few hours, and absolutely nothing more. This prequel gussies up the franchise by setting it around WWI as the Kingsman organization is formed after the death of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, and it delivers a decent brain vacation of action and mediocre screenwriting. At the very least, watch to see Charles Dance in a comical mustache. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Slow-burn horror movies, movies in languages you don't expect

Annes Elwy, The Feast IFC Midnight

Director: Lee Haven Jones

Stars: Annes Elwy, Nia Roberts, Julian Lewis Jones

Genre: Horror

Rating: Not rated

Metacritic score: 68



You may have never seen a Welsh-language horror movie before, but Hulu can make your first one a good one. The Feast, which made a splash on the film festival circuit, is an ecologically minded folk horror slow-burner that takes its sweet time getting going, but is well worth it when it gets there. It's about a strange, quiet young woman named Cadi (Annes Elwy) who's hired to be a cater-waitress at a dinner party of the home of an exploitative politician and his stuck-up wife. They've forgotten their connection to the land, and Cadi is going to remind them, in very gruesome and disturbing fashion. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]







For fans of: Reliving the pandemic, fan-artist collaborations, good music

Charli XCX: Alone Together Greenwich Entertainment

Director: Bradley Bell and Pablo Jones-Soler

Stars: Charli XCX

Genre: Music, Documentary

Rating: Unrated

Metacritic score: 71



It might be a little too soon to relive early quarantine days, but it's different when you do it through the eyes of one of our greatest (and somehow still underrated) pop stars — in this case, Charli XCX. Told largely through self-taped footage, Alone Together follows the inception, creation, and release of one of the more unique projects to come out of the pandemic: Charli's near-perfect 2020 album How I'm Feeling Now. It's a fascinating look at a truly collaborative process between an artist and her fans, showing how songs were written with their help over Instagram Live, and also presents a raw account of Charli's struggles with anxiety. This is definitely a documentary primarily for the diehard fans, but even a casual listener can enjoy bearing witness to such a cool creative process. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: The circus, sideshow freaks and cons, an A-list cast and A-list sets

Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley Hulu

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Stars: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, David Strathairn

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Crime

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 70



Someone somewhere is still eating popcorn they bought while watching Nightmare Alley in the theaters on its mid-December premiere night, and yet the movie is already on Hulu. That's not a knock on the quality of Nightmare Alley, the traveling circus film noir from Guillermo del Toro; it's more an indication of the speed of streaming. Bradley Cooper stars as a carnival worker in the 1930s and 1940s who learns to grift the rich and famous from other circus folk, and he's joined by a stellar cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, and David Strathairn. Under del Toro's eye, Nightmare Alley is a sight to behold, a time warp to the shady traveling sideshows and elegant art deco ballrooms of the era when everyone was working some sort of scheme. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Dissolving marriages, filmmaking, Ingmar Bergman, vacationing in gorgeous Sweden

Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps, Bergman Island Hulu

Director: Mia Hansen-Løve

Stars: Tim Roth, Vicky Krieps, Mia Wasikowska

Genre: Drama

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 81



A filmmaking couple, played by Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps, head to the Swedish island of Fårö, the home of legendary director Ingmar Bergman, to root around for inspiration. But as they spend more time on the quaint island and their opinions of Bergman diverge, their marriage slowly falls apart. The film is like two indie movies in one, with a movie-within-a-movie playing in the middle as a visualization of the screenplay the wife is working on, and it all floats along gorgeously with the natural beauty of Fårö. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Black Mirror's "Be Right Back," Dan Stevens speaking German

Dan Stevens and Maren Eggert, I'm Your Man Hulu

Director: Maria Schrader

Stars: Dan Stevens, Maren Eggert

Genre: Sci-Fi, Comedy, Romance

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: 78



This Best International Feature Film selection from Germany for the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards is a science-fiction rom-com starring Dan Stevens (Legion) as a robot built to be the perfect boyfriend. He does the rumba. Do you need any other reason to watch this? (In German, with English subtitles.) -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Nicolas Cage as a great actor, deep sadness

Nicolas Cage, Pig David Reamer/NEON

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Stars: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff

Genre: Drama

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 82



"We don't get a lot of things to really care about." If that line resonates with you, you'll want to see the indie drama Pig. Nicolas Cage stars as a onetime prominent chef from Portland who left society to go live in the Oregon woods with his beloved truffle-hunting pig. When his pig is stolen, he has to return to the city to look for one of the few things he really cares about. It's a similar premise to John Wick, with assassin action replaced by tragicomic character study. It's a top-tier Nicolas Cage performance, and probably his most subtle in at least 20 years. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]







For fans of: The Farrelly Brothers, French comedy, absurdity

Mandibles Magnet Releasing

Director: Quentin Dupieux

Stars: David Marsais, Grégoire Ludig, Adèle Exarchopoulos, India Hair

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: 74



If you've ever wondered what a silly stoner comedy would be like en français, wonder no more. Mandibles, from bugged out writer-director Quentin Dupieux, is about two dumb slacker pals who find themselves in possession of a gigantic housefly. They initially plan to train the fly to rob people for them, but instead they just end up meandering around the South of France with their bristly companion having moronic misadventures. It's a flyweight buddy comedy with a refreshing sense of creativity – you never know what's going to happen next – that generated a lot of buzz on the film festival circuit. All right, that's enough bug puns. Just watch it. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]







For Madmen Only (2020)

For fans of: Improv comedy, pretty much every comedian working today

For Madmen Only Hulu

Director: Heather Ross

Stars: Ike Barinholtz, Janet Coleman, Josh Fadem, Mike Gold, Robert Dassie

Genre: Documentary

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: n/a



You may not know the name Del Close, but you're definitely a fan of his work. Close was instrumental in establishing improv comedy, and is credited by many top comedians — Bob Odenkirk, Tina Fey, John Belushi, to name a few — as their mentor, with his knowledge being passed down to today's generation. The documentary For Madmen Only digs into Close's legacy, including his legendary stories and mental illness. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







Maybe This Year (2021)

For fans of: Football (like, to an insane degree), booing Santa Claus, throwing batteries, passion

Maybe This Year

Director: Kyle Thrash

Genre: Documentary

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: n/a



Director Kyle Thrash follows fans of the Philadelphia Eagles during the team's 2017 Super Bowl run in this character documentary. What's the big deal about that? Have you seen fans of Philadelphia sports teams? They're a unique type of insane. They throw batteries at opposing players. They boo Santa Claus! Maybe This Year (sometimes called Maybe Next Year) isn't so much about football as it is a look at fandom from the perspective of one of the most die-hard fanbases in the world, like the guy who spent his life savings making a makeshift Eagles bar in his home or the self-proclaimed shy woman who calls into sports radio and screams. And you know it has a happy ending. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Painful but important documentaries, stories of addictions, mother and daughter bonds

Jacinta Jessica Earnshaw/Hulu

Director: Jessica Earnshaw

Genre: Documentary

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: n/a



This documentary isn't an easy watch, but it is an essential watch. Director Jessica Earnshaw trains her cameras on three generations of a family, with the focus on young mother Jacinta, a heroin addict who is in and out of jail and desperate to reconnect with her young daughter. But Jacinta's addiction, born from her mother's behavior, might be too powerful for her to ever have a normal relationship with her child. There's a lot of pain on screen here (as well as lessons to be learned), but a bittersweet ending at least avoids the worst possible scenario. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: The best musical acts of the '60s, reclaiming history

B.B. King, Summer of Soul 20th Century Studios

Director: Ahmir-Khalib Thompson

Stars: B.B. King, Jesse Jackson, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder

Genre: Documentary, Music

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: 96



The same year Woodstock was held and grabbed all the headlines as the only thing that happened in music in 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place, with performances by Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Sly and the Family Stone, and more. Footage of the festival never saw the light of day until the release of this film, which marks the directorial debut of musician Questlove. If you need more reason to watch it, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) has been universally acclaimed and won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award in the documentary category at Sundance. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Bonkers genre mash-ups, Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz, Shadow in the Cloud Vertical Entertainment

Director: Roseanne Liang

Stars: Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson

Genre: Action, Horror, War

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 66



This movie isn't for everyone, but if Chloë Grace Moretz fist-fighting a bat-like creature is for you, then this is definitely your kind of movie. It's a WWII movie, a creature feature, and a female action flick all in one, as Moretz stars as a woman with secrets who catches a lift from a WWII combat plane. In addition to firing at Japanese fighter planes, the crew ends up tangling with a monster and they're picked off one-by-one until Moretz has to save the day. These aren't spoilers, these are just facts you know are coming. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Trans rights, emotional sports stories

Changing the Game Hulu

Director: Mike Barnett

Stars: Andraya Yearwood, Mack Beggs, Ngozi Nnaji, Ngozi Yarwood, Sarah Rose Huckman, Terry Miller

Genre: Documentary, Sports

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: 77



One of the most talked about issues in sports today is the role of transgender athletes in athletics. The award-winning documentary Changing the Game takes a humane, honest look at the subject from the point of view of three transgender teen athletes fighting for their right to compete. The centerpiece is trans man Mack Beggs, who was given two options by his home state of Texas: wrestle as his assigned sex (female) or quit. He chose to wrestle. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Cute animals, feeling hopeful for once, saving the world

The Biggest Little Farm Hulu/screengrab

Director: John Chester

Stars: John Chester, Matthew Pilachowski, Molly Chester

Genre: Documentary

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: 73



The thought of watching a white couple from Los Angeles give up city life to start an organic farm sounds like a hard pass. But in the documentary The Biggest Little Farm, self-righteousness and hipster woke culture isn't the star; nature, in all her splendid beauty, is. This stunning documentary manages to capture the power of life with incredible footage of flora and fauna. It also captures the positive impact that humans can have, for a change, as the director, John Chester, and his wife, Molly, transform neglected acreage into a thriving ecosystem where literally every animal big and small plays an important part. Even though there are some basic facts of life on full display here — animals will die — it's a great watch for the whole family. This is one of those rare films you'll leave feeling that you can make a difference. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Class conflict, conning the rich

Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho, and Jang Hye-jin, Parasite Neon

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Stars: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Lee Jung-eun, Jang Hye-jin

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Comedy

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: 96



Parasite, the 2020 winner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, is on Hulu, so you are really running out of excuses if you haven't seen it. Though technically not at all about any parasites, it's the parasitic metaphor that really strikes hard as a low-income family slowly infiltrates a wealthy family, living off them like ticks on a dog. But both sides have deep, dark secrets that come to light by the movie's totally bonkers ending. The movie's message isn't the only thing to watch for; Bong's immaculate direction and cinematography are bolstered by a truly incredible performance by its ensemble cast. Don't be that person who hasn't seen Parasite. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Startups shutting down, cults, bad business

Adam Neumann, WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn Hulu

Director: Jed Rothstein

Stars: Adam Neumann

Genre: Documentary

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: 61



This Hulu original documentary is best watched by knowing as little as possible about WeWork, the real estate company that provided work stations for startups and became a Wall Street juggernaut before its founder, Adam Neumann, essentially drove the company off a cliff. That's because it probably won't tell you anything you don't already know, if you've followed the story, but even with that, it's still astonishing to see how events unfolded as Neumann essentially built a cult and had a desire to change the world with some pretty far-out ideas, like WeGrow, a private communal school built on the same foundations of WeWork. This is a dangerous lesson in capitalism. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Skateboarding, the bittersweet passage of time

Minding the Gap Hulu

Director: Bing Liu

Stars: Kiere Johnson, Zack Mulligan

Genre: Documentary

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: 90



If you like your documentaries with a side of a punch in the gut, Minding the Gap will suffice! The Oscar-nominated film, from first-time director Bing Liu, follows Liu as he reconnects with two of his old skateboarding buddies while the twentysomething young men all deal with the struggles of growing up after childhoods of abuse and neglect. Archival footage is both exuberant and emotional as the trio escapes troubles through skateboarding and details the problems at home, while new footage shows how their lives have changed (or not changed) through unplanned fatherhood, new family issues, and more all-too-common obstacles. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: French affairs, the way Saoirse Ronan says "Women" in Little Women

Portrait of a Lady on Fire NEON

Director: Céline Sciamma

Stars: Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel

Genre: Drama, History, Romance

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 95



The most romantic movie of 2019, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a simmering love story designed to devastate and delight. Céline Sciamma directs the film, which is set in 18th century France and revolves around the affair that develops between an artist and her subject, a young aristocratic woman who is about to be married off. The chemistry between the leads, Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel, is a pleasure to watch in action, made all the more upsetting because of the pervasive knowledge that there's a hard expiration date on their relationship. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: The last day of school, unrealistically cool teen parties

Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart Annapurna/screengrab

Director: Olivia Wilde

Stars: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Billie Lourd, Skyler Gisondo, Mason Gooding, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Jessica Williams

Genre: Comedy

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 84



Olivia Wilde's directorial debut is a good one, one of those comedies that comes out of nowhere to approach cult status and a future spot on cable TV's weekend movie rotation. The teen comedy follows two seniors and best friends who are regarded by classmates as downers but are determined to cram four years of fun into the night before graduation so they don't head off to college unfulfilled. It's an R-rated teen comedy — the best kind — with the type of bawdy language that teens actually use, cameos from Jason Sudeikis, Will Forte, and Lisa Kudrow, and two fantastic performances from its leads, Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Groundhog Day, wedding shenanigans

Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, Palm Springs Hulu

Director: Max Barbakow

Stars: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Camila Mendes, June Squibb, Peter Gallagher, Tyler Hoechlin

Genre: Mystery, Fantasy, Comedy, Romance

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 83



The less you know about Palm Springs going into it, the better, but it's probably no secret at this point that this delightful comedy features Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as a pair of wedding goers who find themselves trapped in a time loop. Their performances are at once goofy and grounded, and there are plenty of surprises packed into every precious minute of this wild, incredibly fun rom-com with touches of sci-fi. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Suburban Middle America accents, extreme silliness

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Lionsgate

Director: Josh Greenbaum

Stars: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan

Genre: Comedy

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 64



Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo play two best friends from Nebraska who go to Florida for vacation where they are over the moon about pretty much everything. It's unabashedly silly, featuring a villain's plot involving mosquitoes, marathon sex sessions between middle-aged people, and some incredibly coiffed hair. The excellent cast also includes Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., and Wendi McLendon-Covey. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Camper vans, using a bucket as a bathroom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Director: Chloé Zhao

Stars: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn

Genre: Drama

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 93



You have Hulu, so you may as well watch the 2021 Oscar winner for Best Picture. Frances McDormand stars in this adaptation of the 2017 book about a nomad who works odd jobs and lives out of a van as part of a lifestyle choice, bringing light to an expanding community of people breaking the mold of how we're supposed to live. Many of those people are in the film as major characters, adding an immersive sense of authenticity. Part of that authenticity? The feeling you get wondering if you should ditch your house and hit the road to fully appreciate everything life and nature has to offer. Nomadland is a unique achievement that deserved every award it got. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Unlikely friendships, modern parenthood

Patti Harrison and Ed Helms, Together Together Bleecker Street/screengrab

Director: Nikole Beckwith

Stars: Patti Harrison, Ed Helms

Genre: Comedy

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: 70



I keep telling people to seek out this sweet indie, which had a theatrical release before movie theaters really opened up, and now everyone can watch it for free*! (*Well, with a Hulu subscription.) Ed Helms stars as a man who wants a baby, and Patti "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" Harrison plays the woman he's chosen to be his surrogate, and it's one of those movies where nothing really happens, but also everything happens. Helms and Harrison are great as two people who don't really know what to do with or how to relate to each other, but who have been thrown together for the better part of a year due to their circumstances. It made me laugh, it made me cry, and I hope it does the same for you. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Mads Mikkelsen, Danish drinking culture

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round Zentropa/screengrab

Director: Thomas Vinterberg

Stars: Mads Mikkelsen, Cassius Aasav Browning, Helene Reingaard Neumann, Lars Ranthe

Genre: Drama

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: 79



Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round follows four high school teachers all in the throes of mid-life crises who, desperate to find a reason to keep going on, decide to test out a psychiatrist's theory that maintaining a certain blood alcohol content each day makes humans more content. It's a darkly funny and deeply sad film about aging and friendship and the struggle to find fulfillment in life. The 2021 Oscar winner for Best International Film is best known for its luminous final scene, which features its star, Mads Mikkelsen, performing an exuberant dance number to a thumping Euro pop track. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Tragic love stories, Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, Supernova Bleecker Street/screengrab

Director: Harry Macqueen

Stars: Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci

Genre: Drama, Romance

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 73



This isn't one of those totally sad movies or one of those totally happy movies, even though it will make you both extremely happy and sad. It's one of those 'tweeners about the beauty of love and life in the face of tragedy, and I'm already crying. The bittersweet story about a couple (Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci) spending some of their last days together as one of them is afflicted with early-onset dementia is a weeper, but carrying you through it will be Firth and Tucci's excellent performances. [Trailer]







For fans of: Family secrets, getting your damn mind blown

Three Identical Strangers NEON

Director: Tim Wardle

Stars: Adrian Lichter, Andrew Lovesey, David Kellman

Genre: Documentary

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 81



Every documentary that has used some variation of the selling point "a story so crazy it has to be true" needs to step aside. The truth in Three Identical Strangers is so bizarre and goes in so many directions you'd never expect that you'll want to put a pillow on the floor for your jaw. The film follows the story of identical triplets — three gregarious New York boys — separated at birth who meet in their teenage years and become media sensations, but gets really insane when it dives into the circumstances of why they were separated. If I told you any more, I'd ruin it for you. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Mind trips, like seriously

Possessor Screengrab

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

Stars: Andrea Riseborough, Sean Bean, Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Daniel Park

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: 72



I tend to stay away from movies with trailers that proclaim "from the visionary mind of [insert writer/director here]," because it's like, get over yourself, dude, but Brandon "son of David" Cronenberg's latest film is a doozy. The sci-fi film follows an assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who executes hits by taking control of other people's bodies using implanted chip tech. Seems easy, right? It is, until she has trouble with her latest target (the always dying in a movie or show Sean Bean) when the body (Christopher Abbott) she takes over decides he's not ready to give up total control. Like his dad, Brandon isn't afraid to go cuckoo bananers with practical effects and hallucinatory montages. This is an art house freak-out film that deserves cult status. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







The Mole Agent (2020)

For fans of: Elderly spies, pure emotion

The Mole Agent Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures

Director: Maite Alberdi

Genre: Documentary

Rating: Not Rated

Metacritic score: 69



The charming Chilean documentary The Mole Agent was nominated for an Oscar in 2020, and it's easy to see why. When a man in his 80s answers an ad from a family who believes their matriarch is being mistreated in a nursing home, he goes in undercover to report what he sees. But what he finds is a unique connection to its residents. Grab a hanky, this one will make your heart explode. -Tim Surette [Trailer]