We can't believe it, but it's almost time to say goodbye to The 100. The CW has officially released the photos of the epic series finale episode, and they're intense to say the least.

When we left off in the penultimate episode, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) was devastated to learn that Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson) had left Madi (Lola Flanery) it a catatonic state after digging into her brain and set off to find him to get revenge and stop him from taking the final test. Meanwhile, Sheidheda (JR Bourne) was on the loose, Emori (Luisa D'Oliveira) was on the brink of death, and the Disciples were gearing up for the Last War. After losing both Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Madi, it's safe to say Clarke is in possibly the worst state she's ever been in her life, which does not bode well for whoever stands in her way.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Photos of the final chapter of this series Clarke in the aftermath of losing her most important person, as well as her friends gearing up to stop Cadogan from taking the final test.

PHOTOS: The 100 Series Finale Photos

Eliza Taylor, Lola Flanery, and Marie Avgeropoulos, The 100

The 100 series finale airs Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8/7c on The CW.