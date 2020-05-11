We've waited months for new The 100 photos, and they're finally here! The CW has released photos from the Season 7 premiere, and it looks like things are tense in Sanctum.

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) won't just have the people of Sanctum to pacify when Season 7 debuts. She'll have to deal with the fallout of killing the Primes and the sticky politics that will create between their followers in Sanctum, the Children of Gabriel, and her own people from Wonkru. Don't even get us started on the Elegius prisoners...

Photos from the new season show some tense exchanges happening between Clarke and the devout followers of the Primes. From the looks of things, the "adjustment protocol" they put Jordan (Shannon Kook) through might not have worn off entirely since he looks pretty cozy with that Prime priest.

While we're eager to see how Sanctum adjusts to the new rule of law, we're more than a little disappointed there are no photos of Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) or Bellamy (Bob Morley) to be seen yet. Considering the massive cliffhanger the Season 6 finale left those two dangling from, we're most curious about where we'll pick back up with those two.

The 100 returns Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c.