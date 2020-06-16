The 100 has always had the coolest posters and promo photos, but the show may have outdone itself with these new character photos! And yes, we're definitely going to spend the rest of the day deciphering what they mean.

On the surface, these photos just look like glam-shot close ups of all our favorite characters, but if you look closer you'll notice some clues in them. Each character has a different symbol and a different colored planet transparently hovering over their faces — no doubt the planets that are connected through the Anomaly wormhole. The symbols appear to be the same ones the Disciples tattoo on their faces.

Echo (Tasya Teles), Gabriel (Chuku Modu), and Hope (Shelby Flannery) all share the green planet in their photos, while Jordan (Shannon Kook), Murphy (Richard Harmon), and Raven (Lindsey Morgan) have the red planet. Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) have the yellow planet, and Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Sheidheda (JR Bourne) have the blue planet.

It's hard to say which planet is which, though we do know of a few so far. There's Alpha, also known as Sanctum, and there's Skyring/Penance, where Hope grew up. There's the ice planet Clarke and the gang have found themselves stranded on, Nakara, and, of course, Bardo, where Octavia and presumably Bellamy are being held. The final planet we know about is called Etherea, which we know almost nothing about. Many of the characters whose storylines have been grouped together this year share the same planet in these photos, with the exception being Clarke and Octavia and Bellamy and Sheidheda. We're officially keeping our eye on those four though.

As for the symbols, The 100 hasn't explained what they mean yet, aside from being codes to the Anomaly stones and thus the system of wormholes between planets. They seem to be based on latin letters though, and we've seen them translated into English in the Season 7 title sequence. It's possible each of these symbols corresponds to one of the Disciples "levels." We know that Orlando (Darren Moore) was a Level 12, which is one of the highest you can be on Bardo. If that's the case, we're extra nervous that Sheidheda is the only one with a symbol all his own in this group.

Check out all the photos in the gallery below!

