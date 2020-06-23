The CW spin-off game has gotten strong in the last few years with new shows seemingly being created every day thanks to the ever-expanding universes of Arrow and The Vampire Diaries, but this time the spin-off in question comes from our beloved sci-fi show, The 100. The upcoming seventh season might be the show's last, but there's a potential prequel series in the works that could keep this world alive!

The CW announced its plans to start developing a spin-off of The 100 in October of 2019, and details are still few and far between at this point. TV Guide has been eagerly compiling any and all scraps of information about this potential new series though, so here's everything we know so far about this fledgling show!

It is a prequel series. This potential spin-off would be set 97 years before the events of The 100 pilot, occurring during the time period when a nuclear apocalypse wiped out a huge chunk of the planet's population. It will depict the birth of the culture The 100 fans know as the Grounders, as survivors of the apocalypse band together in an attempt to create a new society.

The backdoor pilot airs on July 8. Like so many other CW shows before it, The 100 will attempt to launch its first spin-off with a backdoor pilot episode. The CW has announced this episode will air on Wednesday, July 8 at 8/7c.

It is Episode 13 of Season 7. The synopsis for the episode reads, "Clarke confronts a new adversary. A surprising connection takes us back to the past and the nuclear apocalypse that destroyed the Earth." In addition to the new characters, a ton of series regulars such as Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu will also star in the episode

The backdoor pilot episode has a title. TVLine reported that the title for the backdoor pilot is "Anaconda," but we now know that won't be the title of the actual spin-off. Jason Rothenberg clarified the news on Twitter, saying, "The S7 episode title of the prequel is ANACONDA. The title of the new (potential) series has not been released yet."

To clarify... the S7 episode title of the prequel is ANACONDA. The title of the new (potential) series has not been released yet. #The100 #The100Prequel — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) February 10, 2020

The leads for the new series have been cast. Deadline announced that the spin-off has cast a few key leads roles for the prequel series. Up and comers Iola Evans, Adain Bradley, and Leo Howard will play the core characters of the backdoor pilot and the potential new series.

Evans will play Callie, who is described as, "whip-smart and passionate with a rebellious streak to boot." Though she's devoted her life to causes she believes in (even when they don't align with high expectations others have for her), Callie finds herself looking for a new purpose after the devastations caused by the apocalypse.

Bradley's character, Reese, is actually Callie's brother, whose spent his whole life in fierce competition with his beloved sister. He's described as, "hard-working and headstrong," which are two things you definitely have to be to survive (and possibly succeed in the aftermath of) the apocalypse.

Howard will play August, a "rebellious and passionate musician," who also happens to be a member of a radical environmentalist group. You know, the kind of people who have seen the end coming for decades now? August will find himself a little lost in the aftermath of the apocalypse, after the earth he's been trying to save has been destroyed.

The 100 will return for its final season in 2020 on The CW.