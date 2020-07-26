The cast of The 100 reunited virtually for one last Comic-Con panel this weekend, and it was an emotional afternoon, to say the least. Since the CW show is nearing the end of its run, a bunch of former stars sent in farewell videos to send the epic sci-fi series off in style.

The panel took several breaks from discussing the show's seventh and final season to play messages from Paige Turco, Isaiah Washington, Christopher Larkin, and other stars who have departed the series over the years. Eli Goree, who played Wells Jaha in the first season, even stopped by to say hello!

"It's been seven seasons, seven years, and I have to say that the five seasons that I contributed to that show and the portrayal of Jaha was probably one of the most giving and unforgiving challenges that I could have ever had as an artist," said Washington. "It's a wonderful treatise of what human beings can do, the hard decisions that have to be made to survive. I like to think that we were ahead of the curve in making statements of how we can survive and move forward and do what we do best. And that is to find love, to find common ground, and to move forward."

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Alycia Debnam-Carey, who played fan-favorite character Lexa, had a touching message for fans, saying, "We've all gone through a lot with this show, and I'm sad that it's coming to an end. This was such a hugely important part of my life, of my career, and so much of that is because of you guys. We couldn't have done this show without you. You are the most incredible fans, and I feel so honored to be a part of a show that was spearheaded with the most extraordinary, passionate, loyal, loving fans... Although the show is coming to an end, I think we've all really shared something so special that is going to live on and on for a really long time."

"We couldn't have done it without you," added Turco. "Everyone knows that, so with complete gratitude and love, I say thank you for hearing me. Thank you for letting my message, Jason Rothenberg's, all the writers, all the actors — thank you, we couldn't have done it without you."

Each actor signed off with the old The 100 adage "may we meet again." If that's not enough to make you misty in the eyes, we're not sure what is.

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.