It's official, the Oneders are getting the band back together for a good cause. That Thing You Do! stars Tom Everett Scott, Johnathan Schaech, and Ethan Embry all announced on their social media pages Monday that they will be reuniting online for a live watch party in support of MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on their new YouTube Channel.

The announcement featured the trio alongside fellow Oneder Steve Zahn, who does not have Twitter, in a photo from the beloved 1996 musical dramedy film and declared "Let's get the band back together!" There's no word yet on which other stars from the film — including Tom Hanks, Liv Tyler, and Charlize Theron --may be participating in the effort.

The cast of That Thing You Do! has been particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as they mourned the recent loss of musician Adam Schlesinger, who penned the pivotal title track for the film. Schlesinger died at the age of 52 from coronavirus complications on April 1.

That Thing You Do! is available for subscription streaming on Cinemax and for rental on Amazon Prime.