[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk.]

The most surprising moment of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law so far is undoubtedly megastar Megan Thee Stallion's cameo. In Episode 3 of the Disney+ series, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) goes to court as a witness for her former rival Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews). Bukowski is suing an Asgardian elf for impersonating Megan Thee Stallion — the attorney thought he was dating the actual artist until his partner's true identity was revealed. In one scene, the real Megan appears in the courtroom gallery as the trial continues. And in another, the artist visits Jennifer in her office and the two twerk together.

Yes, it's actually Maslany twerking with Megan. "I'm in the mocap suit, and I've got a helmet on my head and I'm on this platform, and I'm next to one of my absolute favorite rappers on the planet," Maslany told TV Guide. "I think it's the best scene in the MCU." The actor also shared about how being a fan of Megan's work prepared her for the twerking scene. "Megan coached me because I'm obsessed with her music videos and have watched all of them numerous times, and seen her live several times," Maslany explained. "So that's all the coaching she gave me — was just by example."

Director Kat Coiro discussed how Megan came onboard for She-Hulk. "The character was scripted as a beautiful celebrity who we would never in a billion years believe would date Dennis Bukowski," Coiro said. "A lot of ideas were thrown around and it was actually Jameela Jamil who said, I worked with Megan, 'Do you want me to call her?'" Jamil, who stars as She-Hulk's nemesis Titania, has appeared on Legendary with Megan. Coiro and the team said absolutely. "That is such a terrible match, her and Dennis, it works great," the director recalled. "And that's when we discovered that Tatiana Maslany is the world's biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan."

Coiro said she had never seen Maslany as nervous as she was when meeting Megan and filming with her. But as far as the twerking scene goes, Maslany was ready. "Tatiana is one of those people who can kind of do anything, but I don't think anyone suspected that she would be a master twerker," Coiro said. "She was up there twerking with Megan Thee Stallion, holding her own. Megan was impressed and it was a beautiful magic, cinematic moment."

She-Hulk is available to stream.