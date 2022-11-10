Target is Already Offering Black Friday Deals on TVs, Tech, Games & More

X

Target is getting a head start on Black Friday shopping this year, with deals already rolling out across some of the biggest gift categories including tech, games, toys, clothes, and more. We're sharing some of the best deals, below, and keeping you updated on new deals as they're released leading up to the holidays.

Up to 50% Off Headphones & Speakers

Beats Studio3

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Mix & Match

Buy 2 video games, activity kits, books, games, or puzzles, and get one free. 

Stranger Things Monopoly

Some highlights from the list of eligible titles include:

See all of the eligible games, books & more for this deal

TVs & Streaming Devices

Roku Ultra LT with a remote

Save Up to $150 on Dyson 

Dyson Cool Autoreact Air Purifier

Smart Home Savings

Google Nest Mini

Target's Holiday Price Match Policy

Starting now, if you purchase an item in store or online and the price goes lower at Target on or before December 24, 2022, you can request a price match. You'll need to show proof of purchase but can request a price adjustment at your local store. (Click here for full policy guidelines.)