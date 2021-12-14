Join or Sign In
Are you ready to head back to Serenity?
It's time to fire up the Sweet Magnolias group chat, because after almost two years away, one of Netflix's most binge-worthy dramas is set to return in early 2022. While the show was mostly a calming balm on the stressful year that was 2020, the final episode delivered a cliffhanger that had everyone watching on the edge of their seats.
The Season 1 finale had emotions running high at prom night and it escalated to a car accident where any number of the kids on the show could be hurt. The season went to end credits with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Hedley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) holding each other while the paramedics pulled out whoever was driving Tyler's (Carson Rowland) turned-over car. Season 2 should reveal not only who was driving, but who else was in the car and potentially very hurt, or worse, dead.
Netflix teases that who was in the car is just one of "many surprises" that will come out from prom night and the reveals of what went down at that epic dance and afterward will "reshape relationships all over town." The rest of the official Season 2 description warns fans of another emotional rollercoaster ride: "Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected. But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love — even when those efforts come with a high price tag."
Here's everything you need to know about Sweet Magnolias before Season 2 premieres.
Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will be released on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The second season will consist of 10 hour-long episodes.
Basically, the entire cast from Season 1 will return for the second season. Of course, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley return as our Sweet Magnolias, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, respectively.
Chris Klein will be back as Maddie's ex, Bill Townsend, who asked at the end of Season 1 if there was any chance Maddie would take him back. Jamie Lynn Spears was promoted to series regular for Season 2, despite the fact that her character Noreen left Bill towards the end of Season 1. Justin Bruening will still be around as Tyler's baseball coach and Maddie's boyfriend, even if they are on the outs at the start of the season.
Rowland and Logan Allen return as Maddie's sons, Tyler and Kyle. Anneliese Judge returns as Annie and Brandon Quinn joins the cast full-time as Annelise's father, Ronnie. Dion Johnstone will also return as Erik, who was striking up a very steamy romance with Helen at the end of Season 1.
Can't remember everything that went down in Season 1? No worries, Netflix has created a handy recap of the first season to remind you of all the laughter, tears, and margaritas from the freshman set of episodes.