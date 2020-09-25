With filming on Supernatural officially wrapped, we're almost to the finish line. The series returns with the remaining seven episodes this fall on The CW which means it won't be long until the Winchesters on our screens where they belong. While we're not looking forward to saying goodbye to our favorite demon-hunting brothers, we can't wait to see what these remaining episodes have in store.

Season 15 has already delivered some truly memorable moments like Christian Kane dropping by for a rowdy time in Texas, Rowena (Ruth Connell) ascending to hell's throne, the Doppel-Winchesters and Jack (Alexander Calvert) regaining his soul. The Winchesters even got some closure with their half-brother Adam (Jake Abel), who'd been trapped in Lucifer's cage since Season 5. There have also been plenty of heartbreaking moments, like Kevin Tran's (Osric Chau) unhappy ending and Dean's emotional prayer to Castiel (Misha Collins) amid season-long tension.

Things are really starting to pick up now that Chuck (Rob Benedict) has set the wheels in motion for his diabolical ending to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's story — however, Team Free Will isn't backing down from what will probably be the biggest fight of their lives. And now that Death (Lisa Berry) is on their side, there's still hope for Sam, Dean, Castiel, and Jack to pull off one last miracle.

As we gear up for one epic final ride with the beloved demon-hunting brothers, plenty of questions remain about where the show — and its unforgettable characters — are headed in these remaining episodes. For example, who takes over for Chuck if Jack kills him as planned? Are Sam and Dean capable of living happy, normal lives if they weren't chasing monsters all over the country? To keep you updated on those questions and more, TV Guide has gathered all the intel out there on what to expect ahead of the series finale.

Here's everything we know about Season 15 of Supernatural so far.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural Photo: Katie Yu/The CW

What you need to know

Season 15 resumes this October. After taking another hiatus amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the series' remaining season 15 episodes will return to the airwaves on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c during the Fall 2020 season. Check out Ackles' and Padalecki's special video announcement here.

A new series finale date has been announced. We now know that Supernatural will come to an end on Thursday, Nov. 19. An hour-long special, titled "Supernatural: The Long Road Home," is set to air at 8/7c followed by the series finale at 9/8c. It's hard to say goodbye to the Winchesters, but this two-hour event should provide fans with some much-needed closure.

The finale episode will focus on Sam and Dean. Showrunner Andre Dabb opened up about Supernatural's last episode, hinting that the final chapter will be all about the Winchesters. For the most part, we wrap up a big chunk of our mythology in Episode 19," co-he told TVLine. "Episode 20 is more character-based and is more concerned with Sam, Dean and this family they've built around them than it is with figuring out the Case of the Week."

Filming has officially wrapped. Thursday, Sept. 10 marked the show's final day of shooting and the cast and crew flooded social media with memories and special tributes to honor their time with the series. Filming on the remaining two episodes resumed on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Ackles previously confirmed on Aug. 11 that he, Padalecki, and Collins were quarantining in Vancouver for 14 days ahead of filming.

Cast and crew have shared set photos to tide you over. Supernatural director Jim Michaels tweeted out a photo of Baby from the Vancouver set with the caption, "Here we go." Plus, an Instagram account dedicated to the show's well-traveled ball of tape uploaded a new photo of Ackles and Padalecki on set, which you can check out below. On the last day of filming, Ackles posted several photos in and around the Impala which may or may not have sent us into an emotional spiral.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb previously announced via Twitter that the show would go on break after the March 23 episode, titled "Destiny's Child." Filming had been completed through Episode 18, but visual effects and audio weren't finished when production was suspended in March in response to the coronavirus outbreak, resulting in the on-air break. The series finale has yet to be filmed, but Dabb also assured fans that production will resume at some point to complete the Winchesters' story.

CW's CEO Mark Pedowitz previously said they hope to resume filming on the final two episodes sometime in the late summer or early fall. He also noted that, regardless of when they're actually able to return to set, the main priority is giving fans the proper ending they deserve.

Ahead of the spring premiere, Misha Collins posted a cast photo taken just before production was halted. "This was the last time we were all shooting together before #SPN production got shut down due to #coronavirus," he wrote on Instagram.

Expect more familiar faces to drop by. The remaining episodes of the series will see even more recognizable figures return as we gear up to wrap the Winchesters' story. This season has already featured the appearance of memorable characters like Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes), Sam's demonic ex-girlfriend Ruby (Genevieve Padalecki), Danneel Ackles' Jo, Kevin Tran (Osric Chau), beloved Winchester ally Garth (D.J. Qualls), the archangel Michael, and even the delectably sinister Lillith. Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Charlie (Felicia Day) is set to return. Plus, a Happy Birthday video to Misha Collins from set confirmed that Jake Abel is also coming back. Whether it's as Sam and Dean's half-brother Adam or the archangel Michael or both remains to be seen.

You'll probably be satisfied with how Supernatural ends. "I feel like for the majority of the fans and the people that have been with us through this journey, it's certainly going to feel right and it's going to feel good," Jensen Ackles said of the show's ending during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in 2019. "It should put a lot of people in a position of feeling great about the journey they took with us and the Winchester brothers. That's certainly how I feel about it, and we're really excited to tell that story."

This may not be the absolute end for Sam and Dean. Although the cast and crew are approaching the series finale as a "true ending," there's still hope that the Winchesters hop back into the Impala for new adventures down the line. "I've always thought that there is a possibility of five years down the road, getting the call and saying, "Hey, let's do a little short order action for a streaming network and bring it back for six episodes," Ackles said during an appearance on Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum's podcast Inside of You Podcast with Michael Rosenbaum. "I do feel like this isn't the long goodbye right now. I feel like this is a, "Let's hang this in the closet for now and we'll dust her off down the road a bit."

Ackles previously touched on the possibility of continuing Supernatural beyond Season 15 during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in 2019. "This is a long journey that I don't think is ever going to be over," he previously said. "I think we're just going to go away for a while. How long — I don't know."

"I'm not ever ready to close doors or burn bridges. I think that's foolish," he added. "Am I saying that there's something in the works? No. Am I saying that I'd be open to the conversation about doing something in the future? What's the harm in that?"

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, Supernatural Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW

Season 15 refresher

Here's a breakdown of everything that happened in seasons 1-14.

Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert, Supernatural Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW





Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW





