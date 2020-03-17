Next Up Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Jimmy Schemes to Help Mr. Acker Keep His Home

We're almost at the end of Supernatural, and The CW series is poised to go out in grand fashion. With Chuck (Rob Benedict) setting the wheels in motion for his diabolical ending to the Winchesters' story, Team Free Will isn't backing down from what will probably be the biggest fight of their lives. And now that Death (Lisa Berry) is on their side, there's still hope for Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) to pull off one last miracle.

As we gear up for one epic final ride with the beloved ass-kicking brothers, plenty of questions remain about where the show — and its unforgettable characters — are headed in these remaining episodes. To keep you updated, TV Guide has gathered all the intel out there on what to expect ahead of the series finale.

Here's everything we know about Season 15 of Supernatural so far.

Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Jared Padalecki, Supernatural Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW

What you need to know

Supernatural begins its final descent in March. Mark your calendars, the series returns with the last episodes of Season 15 on Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on The CW.

How to watch: Stream recent episodes for free on CW's website or app. The new season is also available for rent or purchase on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes and Vudu. You can also watch new episodes on Hulu if you're a Live TV subscriber.

Production has been suspended. Production on Supernatural was suspended in March, late in the filming of the final season, in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There has been no word yet on how this will affect the airing of the series finale, which was scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 8/7c on The CW.

Ahead of the spring premiere, Misha Collins posted a cast photo taken just before production was halted. "This was the last time we were all shooting together before #SPN production got shut down due to #coronavirus," he wrote on Instagram.

Jack's (Alexander Calvert) back and the boys couldn't be happier. Supernatural's Jan. 30 episode saw the return of Jack, who was killed by Chuck at the end of Season 14. The young Nephilim was brought back by Death with the hopes of stopping the creator of the universe once and for all. And while Cas is "euphoric" over Jack's resurrection, Sam's feelings are a bit more complicated.

"We see Sam grieve [but] still hide it because he has work to do. He wants to move forward and be strong, but we see just how much [Sam] missed Jack and felt bad about Jack being gone and then not coming back to Sam and Dean when [he] came back to Earth," Padalecki explained to TV Guide. "[Sam] is kind of wondering, 'Why didn't you come back to us? We had your back, man. I hope you know that we love you.'"

Even more familiar faces are dropping by. The second half of the season will see a bevy of recognizable figures return including Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) and Sam's demonic ex-girlfriend Ruby (Genevieve Padalecki), who will appear in the March 23 episode, "Destiny's Child," alongside Danneel Ackles' Jo. This season already featured the return of Sam and Dean's half-brother Adam, beloved Winchester ally Garth, the archangel Michael, and even the delectably sinister Lillith.

You'll probably be satisfied with how Supernatural ends. "I feel like for the majority of the fans and the people that have been with us through this journey, it's certainly going to feel right and it's going to feel good," Jensen Ackles said of the show's ending during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour. "It should put a lot of people in a position of feeling great about the journey they took with us and the Winchester brothers. That's certainly how I feel about it, and we're really excited to tell that story."

This may not be the absolute end for Sam and Dean. Although the cast and crew are approaching the series finale as a "true ending," there's still hope that the Winchesters hop back into the Impala for new adventures down the line. "This is a long journey that I don't think is ever going to be over," Ackles said. "I think we're just going to go away for a while. How long — I don't know."

"I'm not ever ready to close doors or burn bridges. I think that's foolish," he added. "Am I saying that there's something in the works? No. Am I saying that I'd be open to the conversation about doing something in the future? What's the harm in that?"

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, Supernatural Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW

Season 15 interviews, recaps and refreshers

Season 15 refresher

Here's a breakdown of everything that happened in seasons 1-14.

Season 15 Episode 1 recap

Supernatural's Season 15 Premiere Resurrects a Few Blasts From the Past

Season 15 Episode 2 recap

Kevin Tran Deserved Better in His Season 15 Return

Season 15 Episode 3 recap

Supernatural Killed Off [Spoiler] and We're Not OK

Season 15 Episode 4 interview

Jensen Ackles Imagines Dean's Life Without Sam, and It's Dark

Season 15 Episode 5 recap

Supernatural Resurrected an Old Foe to Stir Up Trouble for Sam and Dean

Season 15 Episode 6 recap

Sam Winchester Delivered a Magical Homage to Rowena in Sweet Episode

Season 15 Episode 7 recap

Christian Kane Made Jensen Ackles Sing Karaoke in a Rowdy Episode

Season 15 Episode 8 interview

Rob Benedict on Why Sam and Dean Probably Forgot About Adam

Season 15 Episode 8 recap

Supernatural Brought Back a Fan Favorite in Midseason Finale Shocker

Season 15 Episode 8 interview

Rob Benedict on Why Sam and Dean Probably Forgot About Adam

Season 15 Episode 10 interview

DJ Qualls Teases an 'Iconic Moment' With Jensen Ackles

Season 15 Episode 11 recap

Supernatural Finally Brought Back Jack and We're Not Okay

Season 15 Episode 11 interview

Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins Break Down Jack's Return

Season 15 Episode 12 recap

Sam and Dean Are the 'Messengers of God's Destruction'

How the stars are saying goodbye

Say It Isn't So: Supernatural Will End After Season 15

Misha Collins' Heartfelt Letter to Supernatural Fans Will Make You Tear Up

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Explain How Ending Supernatural Was A 'Community Decision'

Jared Padalecki Says Sam and Dean's Death Might Be the Only Way to End Supernatural

Misha Collins Calls Filming Supernatural Season 15 'Painful': 'Every Day Is a New Last'

Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins Reveal Their Favorite Supernatural Episodes of All Time

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Say Season 15 Finale Will Make You Ugly Cry

Season 15 videos and photos

Watch Jensen Ackles Tease Jared Padalecki Relentlessly While Sharing Their Favorite Supernatural Moments

Colin Ford Sweetly Thanks Jared Padalecki for Letting Him Play Young Sam

Watch Arrow's Stephen Amell Poke Fun at Supernatural Stars in Farewell Video

Watch Misha Collins Make the Perfect Castiel Pizza

Put These Dreamy Supernatural Season 15 Cast Portraits In a Museum

These Photos of Supernatural's Baby Dropping By Legends of Tomorrow Spark Joy

Supernatural returns with the remaining episodes of Season 15 on Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on The CW.