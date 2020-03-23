[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Monday's episode of Supernatural. Read at your own risk]

Are you sitting down, SPN fam? Supernatural might be going back on hiatus, but the CW series left us with one hell of a parting gift: Jack's (Alexander Calvert) soul returned.

Monday's episode, titled "Destiny's Child," began with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) alerted to a strange noise coming from the other room. They arrived to find a green Fiat carrying their pretentious dopplegangers, expensive loafers and all, but before the Winchesters could get at why their look-a-likes suddenly dropped in, the dopplegangers disappeared as quickly as arrived.

After checking in with Cas about what just happened, the brothers were interrupted by Billie (Lisa Berry), who informed the gang that the alternate Winchesters were running from Chuck (Rob Benedict), who's been destroying his other worlds one by one. Quickly changing the subject, she went on to explain that Jack eating angel hearts was just the first step in her plan to defeat God. It was time to move onto phase two, which meant finding a powerful object called the Occultem. Though Jack seemed ready, the Winchesters weren't exactly sure about this plan.

As the brothers researched the Occultem, Dean continued to question Billie's plan. Jack is supposed to kill Chuck, which would then leave Amara (Emily Swallow) alive and the universe out of balance. To counteract that, Dean suggested that Jack also kill Amara to solve their potential dilemma. It works in theory, I guess, but there was no time to delve into that further since they still had work to do. On a tip from Cas, they hit up Jo (Danneel Ackles), who was preparing for a service in a gym, about the Occultem's location. Jo revealed that she was approached years ago by Ruby (Genevieve Padalecki) about a buyer who would purchase the extremely powerful object for millions. Flashbacks of Jo and Ruby illustrated her point. Before Ruby could lock in the deal, however, she was killed by Sam and Dean, so now the Occultem is in Hell.

Elsewhere, Jack indulged himself with a feast of fried chicken, pizza and hot dogs. But those delicious foods weren't enough to make him forget that nagging feeling of emptiness after burning off his soul. In a heart to heart with Cas, Jack revealed that he understood that things have changed with the Winchesters after what he did to Mary (Samantha Smith), but he can't feel in the same way he did before he lost his soul.

Before Sam and Dean could head to hell to search for the Occultem, they ran into a new problem. The alternate Winchesters were trapped between dimensions, an issue that would have to be addressed at another time. Instead, Sam and Dean made their way to the underworld where they were greeted by a demon who agreed to take them to Rowena, who now sits on hell's throne. Unfortunately, that turned out to be a trap and the Winchesters were ambushed on Jo's orders. Yep, the fiery-haired angel had set them up.

Danneel Ackles, Supernatural Photo: Katie Yu/The CW

Back at the bunker, Cas rightfully remained suspicious of Jo and decided to ask Ruby in the Big Empty about the Occultem's location. In order to get there, he needed Jack to draw his life force into a flash, which would kill him temporarily. If Jack somehow messed this up, though, Cas would be lost forever. It's an especially tall order for the young Nephilim given that he also needed to keep watch over the spell that sent Sam and Dean to hell. No pressure!

In the Big Empty, Cas called out to Ruby, but instead of the deceased demon, he got Meg (Rachel Miner). Actually, it was the Empty in the form of Cas's ex-girlfriend. Not one to be messed with, Cas reminded the Empty that he was there on Death's authority so it was probably a good idea to grant his request to see Ruby. The Empty caved and Ruby was awakened.

With no time to waste, Cas immediately inquired about the Occultem's whereabouts, which Jo claimed was in hell. After asking about Sam, the "big lug" she admitted to really liking, Ruby set the story straight. Jo was the one who had called up Ruby when she realized they were on the brink of an apocalypse with Lucifer and Michael set to square off. Jo wanted to work together ahead of the new world order and mentioned the Occultem, which is actually a place and not an object. They came to an agreement and Ruby hid it before she died.

After noting that Jo can't be trusted, Ruby agreed to tell Cas where the Occultem was if he helped her escape from the Empty. It turns that dreaming over and over about past regrets while eternally resting was pure torture. Cas told her he'd help her, which prompted Ruby to whisper the location in his ear. Before Cas could leave, however, he was stopped by the Empty who planned to torture him since Billie never specified that Cas was necessary to complete her plan. Thank heaven for Jack, who pulled Cas out of the Empty before he could be tortured to death. Back at the bunker, Cas was greeted by Dean, who called him an idiot for going through with this risky plan.

Empowered by Cas' new lead though, Team Free Will decided that the Winchester dopplegangers would be useful, after all. They would serve as stand-ins for the real Sam and Dean in case Chuck checked in on them while they were out chasing down the Occultem. Sam cast a spell to bring them to their dimension and we learned a bit more about these alternate Winchesters. Things to note about their world: They don't like beer, John Winchester is alive and spoils them, they get paid to demon hunt, and they carry out the family business on their own private jet because they're filthy rich. In order to pose as our Winchesters, they needed to look the part which meant Sam had to ditch the manbun and Dean needed to switch his dressy button down for a comfortable flannel top. Needless to say, they were offended at the changes.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural

While Team Free Will carried out their new mission, the alternate Winchesters were left to their own devices at the bunker. After finding Dean's porn collection, which scandalized AU Sam, AU Dean noted that the Winchesters had it made. They didn't have to deal with all of the corporate nonsense of monetized demon hunting, like quarterly reports.

Elsewhere, Sam, Dean, Jack and Cas arrived at a church, where the Occultem was apparently hidden. Jack pointed out that this was too easy and right on cue, hell hounds made their presence known with eerie growling. But the boys made it inside the church before they wound up as doggy chow. With the fearsome creatures threatening to tear down the door, the gang searched for the Occultem. They quickly found a round, silver object covered in markings that said: "To be in the Occultem, the Occultem must be in you."

Jack took the phrasing literally and swallowed the object, which transported him to a stunning garden. It turned out the Occultem was actually the Garden of Eden, a place that humans could not enter. He was met by a young girl who led him to a tree with a serpent, who asked Jack two very important questions: who is he and who is he meant to be? Those deep philosophical questions sent Jack into an emotional spiral, with the Nephilim reliving his worst memories, including murdering Mary Winchester, while curled up in the fetal position. He was then transported back to the church and awakened in that same position.

Back at the bunker, Dean saw the dopple-Winchesters out and suggested they head out to Brazil. Before leaving, the alternate Sam revealed they found it. Yep, AU Sam and Dean found the Impala and drove it, much to Dean's dismay. Brushing off the humorous moment, Dean checked in with Cas about Jack after his mysterious trip to Eden. Cas noted that something was different about their adoptive son, ushering them in to see him. Jack, an emotional wreck, immediately apologized to Sam and Dean for killing Mary. But this time, he really meant it. It's only then that Cas confirmed what everyone suspected: Jack got his soul back. Jack then begged for forgiveness and the Winchesters, probably too stunned to talk, looked on in silence.