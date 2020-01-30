[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of Supernatural. Read at your own risk!]



Who else's jaw just hit the floor? Sh-- got real in this week's Supernatural and we are not okay. Thursday's episode saw the return of a powerful Winchester ally, which means very bad news for Chuck (Rob Benedict).

Remember that time Chuck murdered Jack (Alexander Calvert) with the snap of a finger and the young Nephilim wound up in the Big Empty with Billie (Lisa Berry) hitting him up for a very important conversation? Well, we finally know why she was so invested in speaking with him. It turns that Jack was resurrected by Death in the hopes of killing God. Wait, what?

While Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) were chasing Garth's (DJ Qualls) lead to a creepy casino, Castiel (Misha Collins) — posing at Agent Lizzo because he has flawless taste in music — took on a case involving someone who looks like Jack and is going by his name, but is doing a very disturbing thing. This alleged Jack has been hunting down Grigori and eating their hearts. After being captured by one, we learned part of his reasoning behind this gruesome new gig. He's been going after the bad guys, like the dentist feeding on his patients and the priest who apparently "likes kids," but before Jack could further explain, Cas shows up at the church he was being held captive him and friends. I gasped.

It's no secret that Cas has been all in his feelings since Jack's shocking death at the end of Season 14, so when they finally reunited face-to-face, it was a moment. I mean, I actually teared up. Father and (adoptive) son have finally reunited!

Elsewhere, Sam and Dean played a very risky game of pool, in which they gambled for luck. After a tense standoff with the goddess of fortune, the Winchesters were able to turn their bad luck around, while also helping a bunch of others, because that's what they do. Chuck can strip them of their luck, but he'll never stop Sam and Dean from being heroes.

Anyway, Cas brings Jack back to the bunker, where the boys are surprised but happy to see him. There are hugs — the feels, guys — and drinks as Jack caught everyone up to speed on what happened since he wound up in the Big Empty. Billie resurrected Jack and sent him to Earth to feed on Grigori hearts in an effort to make him strong enough to fight Chuck. He would have checked in with Cas and the Winchesters sooner, but needed to lay low so that Chuck, who fears him, wouldn't find him and kill him again. Jack believes that as long as he continues to follow Billie's plan, he'll grow powerful enough to kill God.

Game on.

