Big news, Supergirl fans! Melissa Benoist and her husband Chris Wood announced Wednesday morning that they are expecting their first child!

Benoist announced she is expecting with an adorable Instagram post of herself holding a blue baby shirt alongside Wood with their dog. "A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he's going to be a real one," the actress wrote in the caption.

In an additional and hilarious Instagram post from Chris Wood, the actor announced the news with a photo of himself and Benoist sweetly embracing, cradling a baby bump on Wood's stomach. The pic was captioned, "The photo is a joke but the news is real...!!!"

Fans immediately flooded the couple's Instagram with comments and congratulations on the news! Some of them did beg the question though... does this mean we should expect a pregnancy storyline for Kara Danvers in Supergirl Season 6? It seems very unlikely at this point, but you never know!

For now, we'll just focus on wishing the couple well and imagining how unbearably attractive this kid is going to be when he or she grows up.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.