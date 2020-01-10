Supergirl has always been a show filled with joy and laughter, but it's been decidedly less adorably hilarious since Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) left in Season 3. Now though, we're finally (FINALLY) getting him back in Season 5!

A new episode synopsis for Episode 11 of Supergirl's fifth season teases the return of Kara's (Melissa Benoist) bestie and former DEO agent, Winn Schott. The episode, titled "Back From the Future - Part One," will see the appearance of a Toyman copycat, prompting Winn to return from the future (the storyline used to explain his exit back in Season 3) to help Supergirl bring the criminal to justice. Given that Winn's father was the original Toyman, his return makes a lot of sense in this context. It's unclear whether Jordan will return for Part Two of this episode.

The best part of the news is, we haven't got long to wait to see this lovely visit. This episode will air January 26, and was directed by none other than David Harewood!

Jeremy Jordan previously announced his return to Supergirl last summer, posting to Instagram, "Turns out Winn didn't go 1000 years into the future, just to season 5! So happy to come back and play with my friendsssssss!!"

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on the CW.

