The only thing more exciting than the Super Bowl (and the halftime show) is the commercials and the trailers for all your favorite movies and TV shows. The Super Bowl draws the largest TV audience of any event of the year, so movie studios line up to show off their upcoming major projects and to get you hyped.

Even though the price of a 30-second Super Bowl reportedly cost studios north of $5 million, Universal and other big studios still spent the money to give you the first glimpses at upcoming fanfare like the action-packed F9: Fast & Furious 9 trailer or the suspenseful A Quiet Place II clip. Some of the trailers came out in the pre-game coverage, and some immediately after the game, but TV Guide has a roundup of all the best ones you need to see. Check them out below.

F9: Fast & Furious 9

It turns out that Dom ( Vin Diesel) has a brother and "Not All Blood Is Family" in the latest chapter in the Fast saga: F9. Get ready to catch your jaw before it hits the floor though because Han (Sung Kang) is BACK and justice will be served. Also, a ton of ridiculous stunts with cars. Ridiculous.

A Quiet Place II

John Krasinski is back to scare the crap out of you with A Quiet Place II. The creatures are out in the wild and hunting everyone in the short clip that also features Hamilton actor Okieriete Onaodowan. Pro tip: Maybe don't watch this one right before bed.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Parks and Recreation alum Ben Schwartz continues his career path of voicing iconic blue characters from the '90s with Sonic the Hedgehog. After some CGI retooling, the trailer about the legendary video game character will arrive in the pre-game coverage to get you hyped for the upcoming film, which also stars Jim Carrey.

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Spongebob is heading to the big screen along with his Bikini Bottom friends Patrick, Squidword, and others. However, the trailer reveals that it is already dark times for Spongebog as his beloved snail Gary is missing! Will Spongebob and his friends be able to save Gary or will the monosyllabic slow-crawler be lost forever?

Mulan

Sorry, did you think Disney would really pass up an audience like the Super Bowl just because the game is on Fox? That's cute. The house of mouse debuted another Mulan trailer with a big focus on the film's major set pieces, war scenes and slow-mo action sequences that will get you so hyped.