For all the slime puppies out there
With the same breathless fervor with which bystanders captured shots of Ryan Gosling filming Greta Gerwig's Barbie earlier this summer, Succession fans have been braving the indescribably awful heat to trawl the streets of New York for the chance to snap a photo of a member of the Roy family looking troubled while walking. To me, that is beautiful. Production on the HBO drama's fourth season is well underway, and after that muted explosion of a Season 3 finale, new episodes can't come soon enough.
Season 3 ended not just with Tom's (Matthew Macfadyen) Godfather-esque betrayal as he helped Logan (Brian Cox) dole out the final push needed to cut the Roy children off, seemingly for good, but also with Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) uniting after Kendall's confession of vehicular manslaughter and the blow of Logan's duplicity. But what does it all mean for what's to come? We know Shiv knows what Tom did, but does Tom know Shiv knows? Will Waystar Royco's legacy really be handed over to detached tech bro Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård)? Will Connor (Alan Ruck) actually become president? The only thing that seems fairly certain is that the family's resident snake (which is how I refer to Nicholas Braun's Cousin Greg), has maneuvered himself into a decent position after aligning with Tom in the finale.
As we sit around speculating wildly and listening to "Honesty (feat. Kendall Roy)" on repeat, here's everything we know so far about Succession Season 4.
On June 27, Succession's official accounts posted photos announcing that production on Season 4 has kicked off in New York City. (If you're one of the many fans who have run into the cast while they've been filming, feel free to DM me on Twitter to recount your experience in full detail.)
Additionally, HBO released a brief synopsis for the season, which will consist of 10 episodes: "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed." Sounds like Succession to me!
It wouldn't be Succession without the dreadful family of billionaires at its center. The entire Roy (and Roy-adjacent, if you count Tom and Greg) clan, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun, are all confirmed to be reprising their roles in Season 4.
As for those who spend their lives orbiting the Roys, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin have been announced as returning players. Judging by the mention of Lukas Mattson in the few details HBO has given, it seems safe to assume that Alexander Skarsgård will also return.
No official release date has been announced for Season 4. Given that production has just started, we estimate that the new season won't premiere until 2023.
